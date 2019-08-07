Universal Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of seventy-six cents ($0.76) per share on the common shares of the Company, payable November 4, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2019.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries. Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its website at www.universalcorp.com.

