Universal Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), a global business-to-business agriproducts company, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of eighty-one cents ($0.81) per share on the common shares of the Company, payable February 3, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2025.

In addition, the Company announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of Universal Corporation shares of common stock. The authorized purchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at prices not exceeding prevailing market rates. Universal currently has approximately 24.7 million common shares outstanding.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agricultural company with over 100 years of experience supplying products and innovative solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs and precise specifications. Through our diverse network of farmers and partners across more than 30 countries on five continents, we are a trusted provider of high-quality, traceable products. We leverage our extensive supply chain expertise, global reach, integrated processing capabilities, and commitment to sustainability to provide a range of products and services designed to drive efficiency and deliver value to our customers. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

