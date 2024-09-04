Universal Corporation Opens Enhanced Universal Ingredients Shank's Campus

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), a global business-to-business agriproducts company, announced today the opening of its enhanced Universal Ingredients Shank's manufacturing campus in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The enhancement is the result of the Company's $30 million expansion project that adds new state-of-the-art beverage-focused extraction and aseptic processing technology to the existing campus. The project significantly increases the campus' physical production capacity and service capabilities.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our enhanced Universal Ingredients Shank's campus. This will enable us to expand our product offerings to our customers, service additional markets, and provide us with beneficial operational efficiencies," stated George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation. "Our campus expansion will allow us to enhance our tea, coffee, and botanical extracts as well as our customized blending capabilities through innovative solutions such as aseptic packaging. We would like to thank the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development and Lancaster County for their support which helped make this project possible."

"This opening is an important milestone for Universal Ingredients," stated J. Patrick O'Keefe, Vice President, Ingredients of Universal Corporation. "We believe Universal Ingredients Shank's campus' industry-leading combination of extraction, blending, and aseptic packaging makes us unique among our competitors in the United States and allows us to better serve our current and future customers. Combining formulating, blending, packaging, and warehouse operations at one location will enable us to meet customer demands with precision and operate with greater production and supply chain efficiency."

Competitive Benefits from New Aseptic Packaging Capabilities

Aseptic processing and packaging provides Universal Ingredients significant competitive advantages because products can be safely stored and transported without the need for refrigeration. The aseptic packaging process utilizes ultra-high temperature sterilization and is designed to eliminate spoilage while products are packaged, shipped, and kept in storage. The technology helps retain flavors and nutrients while extending shelf life and eliminating the customers' need for refrigeration of Universal Ingredients Shank's finished products.

Blending and Extraction Capabilities and Custom Research and Development Team Benefits

Universal Ingredients Shank's can expand its product offerings and allow for greater product customization with its new automated, state-of-the-art ingredient blending and extraction systems. Universal Ingredients Shank's will be able to produce more of its current portfolio of products and offer new products. In addition, the new technology provides Universal Ingredients' Research and Development team, located primarily at the Lancaster campus, a more efficient and responsive product development and manufacturing process. This will enable them to support customers with greater product flexibility. The Research and Development team offers customized solutions that assist customers in creating new products and helping them evolve existing products to meet the changing tastes, dietary needs, and lifestyle choices of consumers.

For more information about Universal Ingredients, contact [email protected].

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agricultural company with over 100 years of experience supplying premium ingredients and innovative solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs and precise specifications. Through our diverse network of farmers and partners across 30 countries on five continents and our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, we are a trusted provider of high-quality, traceable products. We leverage our extensive supply chain expertise and state-of-the-art agriproduct capabilities to provide a range of products and services designed to drive efficiency and deliver value to our customers. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.

