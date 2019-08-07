Universal Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, 2019. Those results were down $11.1 million compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Included in the results for both periods were certain non-recurring income tax items, detailed in Other Items below, which reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.11 and increased diluted earnings per share by $0.27 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Excluding those non-recurring items, net income and diluted earnings per share declined by $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating income of $7.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, decreased by $0.9 million, compared to operating income of $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Similarly, segment operating income was $7.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, down $1.4 million compared to the same period last fiscal year, mainly as a result of earnings declines in the North America and Other Regions segments, partially offset by earnings improvements in the Other Tobacco Operations segment. Revenues of $296.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, decreased by $82.8 million, or 22%, on lower total sales volumes primarily due to reduced carryover crop sales.

Mr. Freeman stated, "We are starting off fiscal year 2020 with sales results in line with our expectations. Our first fiscal quarter is a seasonally slow quarter for us, and our volumes for the quarter are lower than the prior year, as fiscal year 2019 benefited from large carryover crop volumes, particularly in North America and Africa. However, our overall volumes are similar to those in prior first fiscal quarters when we were not impacted by large carryover shipments. In addition, our results benefited from lower selling, general, and administrative expenses, primarily from more favorable currency variances this fiscal year.

"Crop purchases are almost complete in Brazil and well underway in Africa. Flue-cured crop sizes are larger in several key origins this year, and we believe that the supply of flue-cured tobacco exceeds demand. As a result, we are seeing slower movement in flue-cured markets, soft demand, and pressure on margins. However, it is still very early, and some markets have not opened yet. In contrast to the flue-cured crops, burley crop sizes are coming in lower than expected, and we believe that burley supply is in line with demand.

"We are also seeing softer demand for U.S. tobacco. Currently, U.S. tobacco prices are not competitive in the global marketplace. Additionally, there is pressure on export volumes from the suspension of purchases by China due to the current trade discussions, as well as consistent declining domestic consumption in the United States.

"Although we are cautiously watching some market developments, we believe that we are off to a good start this year. We are forecasting modest increases in our capital expenditures as we continue to work on additional supply chain and service opportunities in our leaf tobacco business. We are also making steady progress on building out our investment pipeline. In fiscal year 2020, we look forward to continuing to provide products that are responsibly-sourced and processed with transparency, while maintaining our position as the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and delivering sustainable shareholder value."

FLUE-CURED AND BURLEY LEAF TOBACCO OPERATIONS:

OTHER REGIONS:

The Other Regions segment operating loss of $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $1.8 million greater than the prior year's first fiscal quarter operating loss of $2.0 million. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, benefits from higher carryover crop sales in Brazil and increased trading volumes in Asia were offset by lower results from Africa on lower carryover crop sales and distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries. Selling, general and administrative costs for the segment were lower in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, largely from favorable foreign currency comparisons, lower customer claim costs, and lower legal and professional expenses, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Revenues for the Other Regions segment of $202.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were down $5.9 million compared to the same period last year, as increases in sales revenues were offset by lower processing revenues, primarily in Europe, and reduced dividend income from unconsolidated affiliates.

NORTH AMERICA:

Operating income for the North America segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.9 million, down $8.1 million from the comparable prior year period, mainly on significantly lower carryover crop sales volumes. Carryover crop volumes in the United States were high in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as reduced transportation availability had delayed some shipments into that quarter, which would otherwise have shipped earlier in calendar year 2018. In addition, current crop tobacco volumes were down in Mexico due to later shipment timing this fiscal year compared to fiscal year 2019. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the North America segment were down slightly, compared to the prior year's first fiscal quarter. Revenues for this segment decreased by $87.9 million to $27.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on the lower carryover crop sales volumes.

OTHER TOBACCO OPERATIONS:

The Other Tobacco Operations segment operating income of $10.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 reflected an increase of $8.5 million, compared to operating income of $2.0 million for this segment in the same period last year, largely due to improved results from our dark tobacco operations on higher wrapper sales and lower costs. Despite increased sales volumes, results for the oriental joint venture were down for its seasonally weak first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the prior fiscal year on lower foreign currency remeasurement gains. However, selling, general, and administrative costs for the segment were down compared with the prior year's first fiscal quarter mainly due to favorable foreign currency comparisons. Revenues for this segment in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased by $11.0 million to $67.2 million on the higher dark tobacco sales.

OTHER ITEMS:

Cost of goods sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of $238.3 million was down by about 23% compared with the same period last year, consistent with the similar percentage decrease in revenues for the current period. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased by $12.7 million to $51.1 million, mainly driven by positive net foreign currency remeasurement and exchange variances of about $6 million, primarily in Brazil, the Philippines, Europe, and Indonesia, lower customer claim costs, and reduced legal and professional expenses, compared with the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's income tax expense included a $2.8 million net tax accrual ($0.11 per diluted share) for an unresolved tax matter at a foreign subsidiary. Without the accrual for the unresolved tax matter, income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, would have been approximately $1.5 million, or a consolidated effective tax rate of approximately 29%. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported a net tax benefit on pretax earnings due to a $6.9 million benefit ($0.27 per diluted share) from reversing a portion of a liability previously recorded for dividend withholding taxes on the cumulative retained earnings of a foreign subsidiary. Without the dividend withholding tax reversal, income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, would have been expense of approximately $1.5 million, or a consolidated effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

Additional information

Amounts included in the previous discussion are attributable to Universal Corporation and exclude earnings related to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. In addition, the total for segment operating income (loss) referred to in this discussion is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is not a financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash from operating activities or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the total for segment operating income (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss) is provided in Note 3. Segment Information, included in this earnings release. The Company evaluates its segment performance excluding certain significant charges or credits. The Company believes this measure, which excludes items that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results, provides investors with important information that is useful in understanding its business results and trends.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services; timing of shipments to customers; changes in market structure; government regulation; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its food ingredient business; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries. Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its website at www.universalcorp.com.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended June

30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited) Sales and other operating revenues

$ 296,915



$ 379,719

Costs and expenses







Cost of goods sold

238,265



307,498

Selling, general and administrative expenses

51,136



63,852

Operating income

7,514



8,369

Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

40



539

Other non-operating income (expense)

627



190

Interest income

1,008



512

Interest expense

4,028



3,949

Income before income taxes and other items

5,161



5,661

Income taxes

4,266



(5,399)

Net income

895



11,060

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

1,177



2,119

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

2,072



13,179











Earnings per share:







Basic

$ 0.08



$ 0.53

Diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.52





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)





























June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 167,996



$ 66,008



$ 297,556

Accounts receivable, net

217,905



247,812



368,110

Advances to suppliers, net

80,032



70,731



106,850

Accounts receivable—unconsolidated affiliates

63,388



101,483



30,951

Inventories—at lower of cost or net realizable value:











Tobacco

898,409



947,520



629,606

Other

77,654



73,358



69,611

Prepaid income taxes

20,985



20,242



14,264

Other current assets

75,689



71,511



71,197

Total current assets

1,602,058



1,598,665



1,588,145















Property, plant and equipment











Land

22,785



23,041



22,952

Buildings

262,688



268,789



261,976

Machinery and equipment

611,209



636,425



608,191





896,682



928,255



893,119

Less accumulated depreciation

(597,257)



(604,765)



(590,625)





299,425



323,490



302,494

Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,472



—



—

Goodwill and other intangibles

98,029



98,892



97,994

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

80,985



83,327



80,482

Deferred income taxes

15,582



19,162



13,357

Other noncurrent assets

47,333



45,632



50,712





276,401



247,013



242,545















Total assets

$ 2,177,884



$ 2,169,168



$ 2,133,184





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)





























June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Notes payable and overdrafts

$ 73,640



$ 73,291



$ 54,023

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

179,297



199,214



145,506

Accounts payable—unconsolidated affiliates

10



—



106

Customer advances and deposits

4,397



3,414



21,675

Accrued compensation

23,084



20,969



31,372

Income taxes payable

1,576



6,813



1,066

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,938



—



—

Current portion of long-term debt

—



—



—

Total current liabilities

290,942



303,701



253,748















Long-term debt

368,568



369,174



368,503

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

59,364



60,360



59,257

Long-term operating lease liabilities

23,098



—



—

Other long-term liabilities

52,387



45,628



43,214

Deferred income taxes

31,447



28,033



28,584

Total liabilities

825,806



806,896



753,306















Shareholders' equity











Universal Corporation:











Preferred stock:











Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 24,971,489 shares issued and outstanding (24,957,418 at June 30, 2018 and 24,989,946 at March 31, 2019)

325,515



322,889



326,600

Retained earnings

1,084,987



1,072,230



1,106,178

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(100,161)



(73,442)



(95,691)

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,310,341



1,321,677



1,337,087

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

41,737



40,595



42,791

Total shareholders' equity

1,352,078



1,362,272



1,379,878















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,177,884



$ 2,169,168



$ 2,133,184





See accompanying notes.

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 895



$ 11,060

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used by operating activities:







Depreciation

9,067



8,645

Net provision for losses (recoveries) on advances and guaranteed loans to suppliers

(165)



(797)

Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss, net

(1,497)



(943)

Other, net

3,780



(6,928)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

(128,819)



(179,366)

Net cash used by operating activities

(116,739)



(168,329)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,679)



(11,018)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

226



589

Net cash used by investing activities

(5,453)



(10,429)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Issuance (repayment) of short-term debt, net

19,257



28,978

Repurchase of common stock

(5,214)



(1,443)

Dividends paid on common stock

(18,742)



(13,712)

Other

(2,883)



(2,656)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(7,582)



11,167











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

214



(529)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(129,560)



(168,120)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

297,556



234,128











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 167,996



$ 66,008





See accompanying notes.

NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Universal Corporation, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to herein as "Universal" or the "Company," is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Because of the seasonal nature of the Company's business, the results of operations for any fiscal quarter will not necessarily be indicative of results to be expected for other quarters or a full fiscal year. All adjustments necessary to state fairly the results for the period have been included and were of a normal recurring nature. Certain amounts in prior year statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. This Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

NOTE 2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

























Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2019

2018









Basic Earnings Per Share







Numerator for basic earnings per share







Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 2,072



$ 13,179











Denominator for basic earnings per share







Weighted average shares outstanding

25,158,369



25,064,420











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.08



$ 0.53











Diluted Earnings Per Share







Numerator for diluted earnings per share







Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

2,072



13,179











Denominator for diluted earnings per share:







Weighted average shares outstanding

25,158,369



25,064,420

Effect of dilutive securities







Employee share-based awards

125,889



220,280

Denominator for diluted earnings per share

25,284,258



25,284,700











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.08



$ 0.52



NOTE 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The principal approach used by management to evaluate the Company's performance is by geographic region, although the dark air-cured and oriental tobacco businesses are each evaluated on the basis of their worldwide operations. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on operating income after allocated overhead expenses (excluding significant non-recurring charges or credits), plus equity in the pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates.

Operating results for the Company's reportable segments for each period presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income were as follows:























Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars)

2019

2018









SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES







Flue-Cured and Burley Leaf Tobacco Operations:







North America

$ 27,659



$ 115,556

Other Regions (1)

202,065



207,932

Subtotal

229,724



323,488

Other Tobacco Operations (2)

67,191



56,231

Consolidated sales and other operating revenue

$ 296,915



$ 379,719











OPERATING INCOME







Flue-Cured and Burley Leaf Tobacco Operations:







North America

$ 890



$ 8,952

Other Regions (1)

(3,815)



(2,017)

Subtotal

(2,925)



6,935

Other Tobacco Operations (2)

10,479



1,973

Segment operating income

7,554



8,908

Deduct: Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (3)

(40)



(539)

Consolidated operating income

$ 7,514



$ 8,369







(1) Includes South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia regions, as well as inter-region eliminations.



(2) Includes Dark Air-Cured, Special Services, and Oriental, as well as inter-company eliminations. Sales and other operating revenues for this reportable segment include limited amounts for Oriental because the business is accounted for on the equity method and its financial results consist principally of equity in the pretax earnings of an unconsolidated affiliate.



(3) Equity in pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates is included in segment operating income (Other Tobacco Operations segment), but is reported below consolidated operating income and excluded from that total in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.

