Universal Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), stated, "We are pleased with our start to fiscal year 2023. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we continued to effectively navigate increased costs, particularly rising prices for green leaf tobacco, and shipping constraints. We succeeded in getting a significant amount of carryover tobacco shipped out of Brazil, and our plant-based ingredients platform continued to exceed our expectations.

"Results for our Tobacco Operations segment were down modestly in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, largely on unfavorable foreign currency comparisons due to the strong U.S. dollar. Demand for leaf tobacco remains strong, and flue-cured, burley, oriental, and wrapper tobacco remain in an undersupply position. We are also anticipating a reduction in African burley tobacco crop sizes due to weather conditions there. While we were able to ship a greater amount of carryover tobacco out of Brazil in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we continue to face a challenging logistical environment. We are also continuing to see increased costs for leaf tobacco across virtually all markets.

"Our Ingredients Operations segment performed well in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Sales for all of our businesses in this segment were up in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with strong volumes for both human and pet food product categories. In our Ingredients Operations segment, we are also seeing rising costs for raw materials and the impact of higher freight costs. Synergies captured across the plant-based ingredients platform continue to make good progress. Our businesses are working together on new product development and strategies to serve the platform's diverse customers which utilize our portfolio of plant-based ingredients and botanical extracts and flavorings offerings. Results for the Ingredients Operations segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include our October 2021 purchase of Shank's Extracts, LLC ("Shank's").

"Our elevated borrowing levels reflect our acquisition of Shank's as well as higher tobacco inventory levels, largely due to higher green leaf tobacco prices and tobacco shipment timing. We expect our seasonal borrowing levels to decrease in the second half of our fiscal year in line with our tobacco crop shipments, which are weighted to that period.

"At Universal, we are committed to providing transparency around our sustainability efforts and goals. We recently completed our submission to the global non-profit organization CDP regarding climate change, forestry, and water risk to provide more information on our achievements in these areas to our stakeholders. We are also excited to announce that we have engaged a third party to aid in analyzing and communicating our climate change policy as well as to provide independent, third party verification of our results."



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















Three Months Ended June 30,

Change (in millions of dollars, except per share data) 2022

2021

$

%















Consolidated Results













Sales and other operating revenue $ 429.8



$ 350.0



$ 79.8



23 % Cost of goods sold $ 350.1



$ 287.6



$ 62.5



22 % Gross Profit Margin 18.5 %

17.8 %





70 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 66.5



$ 49.8



$ 16.6



33 % Restructuring and impairment costs $ —



$ 2.0



$ (2.0)



(100) % Operating income (as reported) $ 13.3



$ 10.6



$ 2.7



25 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)* $ 13.3



$ 12.6



$ 0.6



5 % Diluted earnings per share (as reported) $ 0.27



$ 0.26



$ 0.01



4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)* $ 0.25



$ 0.30



$ (0.05)



(17) % Segment Results













Tobacco operations sales and other operating revenues $ 348.1



$ 293.8



$ 54.2



18 % Tobacco operations operating income $ 8.1



$ 8.9



$ (0.8)



(9) % Ingredients operations sales and other operating revenues $ 81.8



$ 56.2



$ 25.6



46 % Ingredient operations operating income $ 4.6



$ 4.3



$ 0.2



6 %

*See Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Other Items below.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $6.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared with $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding restructuring and impairment costs and certain other non-recurring items, detailed in Other Items below, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $1.2 million and $0.05, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Operating income of $13.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by $2.7 million, compared to operating income of $10.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted operating income, detailed in Other Items below, of $13.3 million increased by $0.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to adjusted operating income of $12.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Consolidated revenues increased by $79.8 million to $429.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2022, on higher carryover tobacco sales volumes and prices as well as the addition of Shank's in October 2021 in the Ingredients Operations segment.

TOBACCO OPERATIONS

The first fiscal quarter is historically a slow quarter for our tobacco businesses. Operating income for the Tobacco Operations segment decreased by $0.8 million to $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Although tobacco sales volumes were up modestly, Tobacco Operations segment results were down largely on unfavorable foreign currency comparisons due to the strong U.S. dollar in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. Carryover crop shipments were higher in Brazil in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, largely due to increased shipping availability. In Africa, carryover shipments were down in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on smaller crops grown in fiscal year 2022. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Tobacco Operations segment were higher in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2021, primarily on unfavorable foreign currency comparisons. Revenues for the Tobacco Operations segment of $348.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were up $54.2 million, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, on higher tobacco sales volumes and prices.

INGREDIENTS OPERATIONS

Operating income for the Ingredients Operations segment was $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Results for the segment improved year-over-year on the inclusion of the October 2021 Shank's acquisition. Sales for all of our businesses in this segment were up in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with continued strong volumes for both human and pet food product categories. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for this segment increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, on the addition of Shank's as well as higher labor costs. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the allocation of corporate overhead charges to the Ingredients Operations segment was also up, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenues for the Ingredients Operations segment of $81.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were up $25.6 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, largely on the addition of the revenues for Shank's as well as higher sales volumes and prices.

OTHER ITEMS

Cost of goods sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by 22% to $350.1 million, compared with the same period in the prior fiscal year, consistent with the similar percentage increase in revenues for the current period. Selling, general, and administrative costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by $16.6 million to $66.5 million, compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, primarily on additional costs from the acquisition of Shank's in the Ingredients Operations segment and unfavorable foreign currency comparisons as well as inflationary increases in compensation and travel costs. Unfavorable foreign currency comparisons were approximately $6.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by $0.5 million to $6.7 million on increased costs from higher debt balances and interest rates, partially offset by a $1.8 million interest expense accrual reversal related to the sale of our previously idled operations in Tanzania.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated effective income tax rate on pre-tax income was 54.6%. The consolidated effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was affected by the sale of our idled Tanzania operations which resulted in $1.1 million of additional income taxes. Without this item, the consolidated effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 would have been approximately 36.2%. Additionally, the sale of our idled Tanzania operations resulted in a $1.8 million reduction to consolidated interest expense related to an uncertain tax position.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's effective tax rate on pre-tax income was 23.7%.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth certain non-recurring items included in reported results to reconcile adjusted operating income to consolidated operating income and adjusted net income to net income attributable to Universal Corporation:



Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 As Reported: Consolidated operating income $ 13,266



$ 10,605

Restructuring and impairment costs(1) —



2,024

Adjusted operating income $ 13,266



$ 12,629









Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share





(in thousands and reported net of income taxes) Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 As Reported: Net income available to Universal Corporation $ 6,830



$ 6,357

Restructuring and impairment costs(1) —



1,005

Interest expense reversal on uncertain tax position and income tax from sale of operations in Tanzania (684)



—

Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation $ 6,146



$ 7,362









As reported: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27



$ 0.26

As adjusted: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25



$ 0.30



(1) Restructuring and impairment costs are included in Consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income, but excluded for purposes of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income available to Universal Corporation, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus ("COVID-19") a pandemic. Foreign governmental organizations and governmental organizations in the United States have taken various actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its subsequent variants, including imposing stay-at-home orders, closing "non-essential" businesses and their operations, and restricting international travel. We continue to closely monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and have taken and continue to take steps intended to mitigate the potential risks and impacts to us. It is paramount that our employees who operate our businesses are safe and informed. We have assessed and regularly update our existing business continuity plans for our business in the context of this pandemic. For example, we took precautions during the pandemic with regard to employee and facility hygiene, imposed travel limitations on our employees, implemented work-from-home procedures, and we continue to assess and reevaluate protocols designed to protect our employees, customers and the public.

We continue to work with our suppliers to mitigate the impacts to our supply chain due to the pandemic. To date, we have not experienced a material impact to our supply chain, although the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in certain operations during fiscal year 2021. Since March 2020, we have at times also experienced increased volatility in foreign currency exchange rates, which we believe has in part related to the uncertainties from COVID-19, as well as actions taken by governments and central banks in response to COVID-19. We are currently seeing and monitoring some logistical constraints around worldwide vessel and container availability and increased costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe we currently have sufficient liquidity to meet our current obligations and our business operations remain fundamentally unchanged other than shipping delays, which could continue to impact quarterly comparisons. This remains, however, a rapidly evolving situation, and we cannot predict the extent, resurgence, or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of it on the global, national or local economy, including the impacts on our ability to access capital, or its effects on our business, financial position, results of operations, and cash flows. We continue to monitor developments affecting our employees, customers and operations. We will take additional steps and reevaluate current protocols to address the spread of COVID-19 and its impacts, as necessary, and remain thankful for the hard work of our employees and the continued support of our customers, growers, and other partners during these challenging times.

Additional information

Amounts described as net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share in the previous discussion are attributable to Universal Corporation and exclude earnings related to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and the total for segment operating income (loss) referred to in this discussion are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation, diluted earnings (loss) per share, cash from operating activities or any other operating or financial performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to consolidated operating (income), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Universal Corporation and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to diluted earnings (loss) per share are provided in Other Items above. In addition, we have provided a reconciliation of the total for segment operating income (loss) to consolidated operating income (loss) in Note 3 "Segment Information" to the consolidated financial statements. Management evaluates the consolidated Company and segment performance excluding certain significant charges or credits. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, provide investors with important information that is useful in understanding our business results and trends.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions readers that any statements contained herein regarding financial condition, results of operation, and future business plans, operations, opportunities, and prospects for its performance are forward-looking statements based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, prospects, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; success in pursuing strategic investments or acquisitions and integration of new businesses and the impact of these new businesses on future results; product purchased not meeting quality and quantity requirements; reliance on a few large customers; its ability to maintain effective information technology systems and safeguard confidential information; anticipated levels of demand for and supply of its products and services; costs incurred in providing these products and services; timing of shipments to customers; changes in market structure; government regulation and other stakeholder expectations; economic and political conditions in the countries in which we and our customers operate, including the ongoing impacts from the conflict in Ukraine; product taxation; industry consolidation and evolution; changes in exchange rates and interest rates; impacts of regulation and litigation on its customers; industry-specific risks related to its plant-based ingredient businesses; exposure to certain regulatory and financial risks related to climate change; changes in estimates and assumptions underlying its critical accounting policies; the promulgation and adoption of new accounting standards, new government regulations and interpretation of existing standards and regulations; and general economic, political, market, and weather conditions. Actual results, therefore, could vary from those expected. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as these statements speak only as of the date when made, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

At 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 3, 2022, the Company will host a conference call to discuss these results. Those wishing to listen to the call may do so by visiting www.universalcorp.com at that time. A replay of the webcast will be available at that site through November 3, 2022. A taped replay of the call will be available through August 16, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403. The confirmation number to access the replay is 516295.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries on five continents. We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by leveraging our farmer base, our commitment to a sustainable supply chain, and our ability to provide high-quality, customized, traceable, value-added agri-products essential for our customers' requirements. We find innovative solutions to serve our customers and have been meeting their agri-product needs for more than 100 years. Our principal focus since our founding in 1918 has been tobacco, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Through our plant-based ingredients platform, we provide a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce high-quality, specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for the food and beverage end markets. For more information, visit www.universalcorp.com.



UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) Sales and other operating revenues

$ 429,822



$ 350,029

Costs and expenses







Cost of goods sold

350,104



287,556

Selling, general and administrative expenses

66,452



49,844

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



2,024

Operating income

13,266



10,605

Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(553)



609

Other non-operating income (expense)

(62)



48

Interest income

237



73

Interest expense

6,724



6,208

Income before income taxes and other items

6,164



5,127

Income taxes

3,363



1,215

Net income

2,801



3,912

Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

4,029



2,445

Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 6,830



$ 6,357





































































































Earnings per share:







Basic

$ 0.28



$ 0.26

Diluted

$ 0.27



$ 0.26



See accompanying notes.



UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)





June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 86,566



$ 84,688



$ 81,648

Accounts receivable, net

319,114



279,900



385,437

Advances to suppliers, net

99,875



70,377



129,838

Accounts receivable—unconsolidated affiliates

48,512



52,047



4,540

Inventories—at lower of cost or net realizable value:











Tobacco

1,080,362



874,381



822,513

Other

198,966



140,249



194,161

Prepaid income taxes

11,370



17,804



13,095

Other current assets

90,380



85,016



116,779

Total current assets

1,935,145



1,604,462



1,748,011















Property, plant and equipment











Land

23,872



23,439



23,959

Buildings

294,179



293,734



293,935

Machinery and equipment

669,967



661,753



668,451





988,018



978,926



986,345

Less accumulated depreciation

(642,918)



(627,279)



(641,227)





345,100



351,647



345,118

Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,099



31,281



40,243

Goodwill, net

213,902



173,041



213,998

Other intangibles, net

89,352



69,905



92,571

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

75,188



85,064



81,006

Deferred income taxes

14,532



18,013



11,616

Pension asset

12,704



11,764



12,667

Other noncurrent assets

52,356



50,916



41,115





499,133



439,984



493,216















Total assets

$ 2,779,378



$ 2,396,093



$ 2,586,345



See accompanying notes.



UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of dollars)





June 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2022

2021

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Notes payable and overdrafts

$ 454,659



$ 153,337



$ 182,639

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

235,618



158,013



272,042

Accounts payable—unconsolidated affiliates

88



18



5,308

Customer advances and deposits

19,438



9,307



13,724

Accrued compensation

15,933



18,576



27,281

Income taxes payable

5,708



5,919



7,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

10,568



7,998



10,303

Current portion of long-term debt

—



—



—

Total current liabilities

742,012



353,168



518,724















Long-term debt

518,798



518,297



518,547

Pensions and other postretirement benefits

51,528



55,622



52,890

Long-term operating lease liabilities

28,727



20,826



29,617

Other long-term liabilities

30,024



59,815



34,464

Deferred income taxes

48,230



46,810



47,334

Total liabilities

1,419,319



1,054,538



1,201,576















Shareholders' equity











Universal Corporation:











Preferred stock:











Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 24,605,889 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,

2022 (24,577,254 at June 30, 2021 and 24,550,019 at March 31, 2022)

332,520



327,471



330,662

Retained earnings

1,081,309



1,074,586



1,094,192

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(88,066)



(98,232)



(84,311)

Total Universal Corporation shareholders' equity

1,325,763



1,303,825



1,340,543

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

34,296



37,730



44,226

Total shareholders' equity

1,360,059



1,341,555



1,384,769















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,779,378



$ 2,396,093



$ 2,586,345



See accompanying notes.



UNIVERSAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of dollars)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 2,801



$ 3,912

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,129



12,058

Net provision for losses (recoveries) on advances to suppliers

(42)



(328)

Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss, net

(968)



506

Foreign currency exchange contracts

9,920



1,127

Restructuring and impairment costs

—



2,024

Restructuring payments

—



(1,776)

Other, net

7,001



(2,726)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

(258,612)



(141,720)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(225,771)



(126,923)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(15,070)



(14,428)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash held by the business

1,168



—































Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

292



1,589































Net cash used by investing activities

(13,610)



(12,839)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Issuance of short-term debt, net

271,663



49,439

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(5,145)



(980)

Dividends paid on common stock

(19,155)



(18,876)

Other

(1,892)



(2,432)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

245,471



27,151











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

(1,172)



78

Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

4,918



(112,533)

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

87,648



203,221











Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 92,566



$ 90,688











Supplemental Information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 86,566



$ 84,688

Restricted cash (Other noncurrent assets)

6,000



6,000

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 92,566



$ 90,688



See accompanying notes.

NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Universal Corporation, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to herein as "Universal" or the "Company," is a global business-to-business agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers. The Company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and provides high-quality plant-based ingredients to food and beverage end markets. Because of the seasonal nature of the Company's business, the results of operations for any fiscal quarter will not necessarily be indicative of results to be expected for other quarters or a full fiscal year. All adjustments necessary to state fairly the results for the period have been included and were of a normal recurring nature. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

NOTE 2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:







Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2022

2021









Basic Earnings Per Share







Numerator for basic earnings per share







Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 6,830



$ 6,357











Denominator for basic earnings per share







Weighted average shares outstanding

24,769,015



24,694,489











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.28



$ 0.26











Diluted Earnings Per Share







Numerator for diluted earnings per share





































Net income attributable to Universal Corporation

$ 6,830



$ 6,357











Denominator for diluted earnings per share:







Weighted average shares outstanding

24,769,015



24,694,489

Effect of dilutive securities







Employee and outside director share-based awards

166,539



157,662

Denominator for diluted earnings per share

24,935,554



24,852,151











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.27



$ 0.26



NOTE 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company conducts operations across two reportable operating segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations.

The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. Through various operating subsidiaries located in tobacco-growing countries around the world and significant ownership interests in unconsolidated affiliates, the Company processes and/or sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, dark air-cured tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos. Flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos are used principally in the manufacture of cigarettes, and dark air-cured tobaccos are used mainly in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. Some of these tobacco types are also increasingly used in the manufacture of non-combustible tobacco products that are intended to provide consumers with an alternative to traditional combustible products. The Tobacco Operations segment also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. A substantial portion of the Company's Tobacco Operations' revenues are derived from sales to a limited number of large, multinational cigarette and cigar manufacturers.

The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The Ingredients Operations segment utilizes a variety of value-added manufacturing processes converting raw materials into a wide spectrum of fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates, dehydrated products, flavors, and botanical extracts. Customers for the Ingredients Operations segment include large multinational food and beverage companies, smaller independent manufacturers, and retail organizations. FruitSmart, Silva, and Shank's are the primary operations for the Ingredients Operations segment. FruitSmart manufactures fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, fibers, seeds, seed oils, and seed powders. Silva is primarily a dehydrated product manufacturer of fruit and vegetable based flakes, dices, granules, powders, and blends. Shank's manufactures flavors and botanical extracts and also offers bottling and custom packaging for customers.

The Company currently evaluates the performance of its segments based on operating income after allocated overhead expenses, plus equity in the pretax earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Operating results for the Company's reportable segments for each period presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income were as follows:



































Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars)

2022

2021









SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES







Tobacco Operations

$ 348,063



$ 293,843

Ingredients Operations

81,759



56,186

Consolidated sales and other operating revenues

$ 429,822



$ 350,029











OPERATING INCOME







Tobacco Operations

$ 8,116



$ 8,889

Ingredients Operations

4,597



4,349

Segment operating income

12,713



13,238

Deduct: Equity in pretax (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (1)

553



(609)

Restructuring and impairment costs (2)

—



(2,024)

Consolidated operating income

$ 13,266



$ 10,605



(1) Equity in pretax earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates is included in segment operating income (Tobacco Operations), but is reported below consolidated operating income and excluded from that total in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. (2) Restructuring and impairment costs are excluded from segment operating income, but are included in consolidated operating income in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.

