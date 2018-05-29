Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) today announced that on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, its Board of Directors set the date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as Thursday, August 2, 2018. It will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's headquarters building. The Board of Directors set the record date for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as June 12, 2018.