Universal CPE Market to Grow by USD 4.89 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Cost Benefits, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global universal CPE (UCPE) market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.89 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.08% during the forecast period. Cost benefits of UCPE is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for sd-wan solutions. However, security concerns and vulnerabilities associated with ucpe poses a challenge. Key market players include Access Co. Ltd., Adtran Holdings Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ekinops SA, GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Iricent Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Netfosys Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Versa Networks Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global universal CPE (uCPE) market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Universal Cpe (Ucpe) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4893.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Access Co. Ltd., Adtran Holdings Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ekinops SA, GTT Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Iricent Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lanner Electronics Inc., Netfosys Information Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Versa Networks Inc.

Market Driver

The demand for cloud solutions among enterprises and service providers is on the rise, driven by the need to improve scalability, efficiency, and agility while reducing capital and operational expenditures. However, the inadequate WAN capacity of many enterprises can hinder this transition, leading to network reliability issues, latency, and congestion. Cloud-based SD-WAN addresses these challenges, enabling organizations to manage assets, monitor threats, and unify security operations centers for both IT and OT assets. Major industries, including banking, financial services and insurance, content and digital media, retail, and manufacturing, are adopting SD-WAN solutions to enhance network performance. For instance, Microsoft Corp.'s Defender for IoT is a cloud-managed platform that helps organizations manage security in both connected and air-gap environments. The increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions by enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the uCPE market during the forecast period.

The uCPE market is booming in the enterprise networking sector, with universal platforms becoming the norm for IT infrastructure at the edge. NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) servers are driving this trend, enabling cost-effective, agile solutions for network functions like firewalls, load balancers, and access control. Telecoms operators and service providers are partnering with solution providers to offer uCPE solutions, benefiting enterprises with on-prem data centers, manufacturing equipment in factories, and access points as routers and gateways. Edge computing, including computer vision and non-network workloads, is also a growing use case. STL Partners' Network Platforms Group's Sab Gosal and Prayson Pate highlight the importance of addressing technical constraints, such as space, skills, and resources, for optimal application performance. GPUs and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) are key considerations for multi-cloud solutions and workload consolidation. Ensemble Connector is a valuable tool for uCPE integration.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

uCPE, or Universal Customer Premises Equipment, is a remote Network Function Virtualization (NFV) node, deployed in non-secure or controlled environments, utilizing automated installation processes like zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) for ease of deployment. While these capabilities bring operational expenditure (OPEX) reduction and simplification, they also introduce new security vulnerabilities. For instance, ZTP and automated remote updates and upgrades eliminate human authentication and verification steps, potentially allowing unauthorized access. Hackers can infiltrate the network using a compromised device or impersonate a uCPE provisioning server, posing bi-directional attack vectors. Man-in-the-middle attacks can target the object storage component, putting individual data at risk. Enterprises transferring data to cloud networks face increased concerns over data security and privacy. These factors may significantly impact the global uCPE market, necessitating security measures and strict adherence to authentication and verification processes.

The uCPE (Universal Customer Premises Equipment) market is growing rapidly as enterprises and service providers seek to modernize their infrastructure. However, challenges persist. Infrastructure constraints, such as space and power, limit uCPE deployment. Non-network workloads and software applications, like computer vision and access control, require specialized hardware like GPUs. Cost-effective solutions are essential, but skills and resources for implementation can be a hurdle. Telecoms operators and solution providers are collaborating to offer agile, cost-effective uCPE solutions. STL's Network Platforms Group, for instance, is developing COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) hardware for uCPE. Sab Gosal , in Technically Speaking, discusses Ensemble Connector, a solution for workload consolidation. Prayson Pate , in Edgility Central, explores Security-as-a-Service for uCPE. Manufacturing and factory environments present unique challenges, requiring technical constraints to be addressed. Multi-cloud solutions and software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) are key to overcoming these hurdles. AT&T is one of the service providers leading the way, offering uCPE solutions for edge use cases and on-prem data centers. In summary, the uCPE market is evolving rapidly, but infrastructure, non-network workloads, and technical constraints pose challenges. Collaboration between solution providers, enterprises, and telecoms operators is crucial to addressing these challenges and delivering cost-effective, agile uCPE solutions.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This universal cpe (ucpe) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Individual

1.2 Enterprise Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Individual- The uCPE market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for network functions virtualization and software-defined networking. Businesses are adopting uCPE solutions to reduce costs, improve agility, and enhance network performance. Service providers are offering managed uCPE services to meet the evolving needs of enterprises. The market is expected to continue growing as more organizations migrate from traditional hardware-based solutions to uCPE.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

uCPE, or Universal CPE (Universal Communications Platform Equipment), is a new approach to enterprise networking that utilizes off-the-shelf (COTS) servers and virtualizes network functions using NFV (Network Function Virtualization) technology. This universal platform enables the convergence of IT infrastructure and telecommunications functions at the edge, allowing for the deployment of network functions such as firewalls, load balancers, and access control, as well as non-network workloads like computer vision and software applications. UCPE offers several advantages, including cost effectiveness, agility, and the ability to run applications closer to the end-device, such as access points, routers, gateways, and computers. This infrastructure, which can also support server-type infrastructure, provides telecoms operators with the space and skills and resources needed to deliver application performance and improve network efficiency. STL Partners predicts that uCPE will become a key component of next-generation enterprise networks.

Market Research Overview

The uCPE (Universal Customer Premises Equipment) market is transforming enterprise networking by enabling the deployment of universal platforms at the edge of IT infrastructure. This shift towards edge computing, powered by NFV (Network Function Virtualization) and COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) servers, allows for cost-effective, agile, and space-saving solutions. UCPE supports various network functions such as firewalls, load balancers, and access control, making it an attractive alternative to traditional IT infrastructure. End-devices like access points, routers, and gateways can be integrated with uCPE for enhanced functionality. Telecoms operators, solution providers, and enterprises are adopting uCPE for on-prem data centers and manufacturing equipment, overcoming technical constraints with GPUs and multi-cloud solutions. Edge use cases, including security-as-a-service, workload consolidation, and software-defined wide-area networking, are driving the growth of the uCPE market. Industry experts like Sab Gosal from the Network Platforms Group and Prayson Pate from Technically Speaking are leading discussions on the future of uCPE. STL's Ensemble Connector and AT&T's uCPE offerings are among the innovative solutions shaping the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Individual



Enterprise

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio