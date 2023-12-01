UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES CREATES FIRST-EVER THEME PARK CONCEPT FOR FAMILIES WITH YOUNG CHILDREN: UNIVERSAL KIDS RESORT

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, officially introduces Universal Kids Resort – the company's first-ever theme park designed specifically for families with young children. Located in Frisco, Texas and first announced earlier this year, this imaginative, original resort brings the company's innovative style of storytelling to a new, younger audience.

Universal Kids Resort will include a theme park featuring immersive themed lands that celebrate Universal's iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun – bringing to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow the youngest theme park goers. It will feature family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, unique merchandise, fun food and beverage venues and character meet and greets. The resort area will also include a 300-room themed hotel giving families a place to stay and to play following their day of adventure.

"Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly – play," said Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative. "We're designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters."

Set in lush green landscape with a distinctive look, feel and scale specifically for younger kids, the park will deliver the quality the Universal brand is known for worldwide.

Progress on the new concept is well underway following a groundbreaking in November. Universal Kids Resort will drive immediate economic impact for the region, creating thousands of jobs including more than 2,500 new construction jobs. Throughout the project, the company will remain focused on ensuring the resort adds value and positively serves the community.

Additional details about Universal Kids Resort will be revealed over time. To stay updated on all the company's newest developments, visit corporate.universaldestinationsandexperiences.com.

About Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX)
Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises – from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and more – to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages. Learn more here.

