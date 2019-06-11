Universal Domino League Presents, Harold Moret Jr., "The King of Dominoes."

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The King of Dominoes further spreads the news of the Universal Domino League, the first professional domino league in the United States. Since 2013, Harold Moret Jr. has worked to build the world's first professional domino league by hosting tournaments throughout the United States. A third-generation entrepreneur, Moret founded the Universal Domino League to give players a chance to compete on an even playing field despite the physical challenges they might have.

Harold Moret Jr. born April 21, 1976, will be the latest and most innovative casino game designer to install a casino game on a casino floor, Professional Domino Tournament Promoter, Philanthropist, inventor, Entrepreneur, and former international Record Producer, Film composer & Platinum Recording Artist.

Harold Moret Jr. was born and raised in View Park, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, California where he lived with his mother, father, and sister. While in high school Moret was a Foreign Exchange student in Korea. Moret attended several Los Angeles area schools, he played baseball and football where he excelled and was offered a football scholarship before choosing to sign a recording and production deal with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment in 1995. Moret produced several multi-platinum artists while on Aftermath Entertainment and scored several films such as "Training Day" and "Bait". After leaving Aftermath he began to produce records and perform internationally in London, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Jamaica.

In 2016, Moret graduated number one in his class at UNLV Casino Operations Program, while attending UNLV he created the most innovative and radically new casino game in 27 years "Casino Dominoes". "Casino Dominoes" utilizes one of a kind custom deck of domino playing cards instead of traditional playing cards or tiles. The object of the game is to match your cards to the community card in multiples of fives and a doubles side bet where you get paid for two or more doubles.

"Casino Dominoes" was exhibited and received amazing reviews at the Reservation Economic Summit, National Indian Gaming Association Convention, G2E and the Cutting-Edge Table Games Awards where he has been nominated for "Best Table Game of 2017". "Casino Dominoes" will be installed in several casinos nationally and internationally in 2018.

Founded in 2012, The "Universal Domino League" is the first official gaming association dedicated to the game of dominoes providing support, services, education and a fun safe environment for over 50,000 domino players around the world. The "UDL's" mission is to provide a positive platform for the game of dominoes. A place for players to test their skills and most importantly we are legitimizing the game, bringing the game of dominoes, and its worldwide audience to the level it deserves in competitive sports.

"The "Universal Domino League" is similar to Poker, where players are marketed, promoted, ranked, sanctioned and governed by the "Universal Domino League". We are a professional domino league and tournament hosting service that has hosted domino tournaments for the past 5 years perfecting the operations of the competitive sport dominoes. We construct domino tournament floor plans to operate our tournaments effortlessly and customize our plans to fit venues perfectly." States, Harold Moret, Jr., Founder of Universal Domino League

The "Universal Domino League" has developed a one-of-a-kind, operations manual, complete with simple rules and instructions, which make it very simple to efficiently execute A-level professional tournaments. The "UDL" is the most professional platform for players to start/further their professional careers and compete on a fair and equal playing field. We have created the official "UDL Scoring Chips" which allows players to keep score while having a high stakes poker game type feel. The UDL has hosted over 100 domino tournaments nationwide for the past 5 years promoting the game of dominoes.

The "Universal Domino League" will be hosting tournaments at casinos nationwide and welcomes you to become a part of this new phenomenon, professional dominoes. Their next tournament will on June 29th at The Palms Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit https://universaldominoleague.com/ for more information and how to participate.

