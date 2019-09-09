Universal Electronics (UEI) Selects SecuriThings to Enhance Cyber Security for Connected Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuriThings, the global IoT cyber security and health monitoring technology provider, announced today that it has delivered its Horizon solution to the leading IoT service provider, Universal Electronics (UEI). SecuriThings Horizon software-only solution provides UEI with 360-degree visibility and control over its managed IoT devices, detecting and mitigating cyber-attacks in real-time, while reducing operational costs. SecuriThings and UEI have jointly delivered a case study that presents their breakthrough, data-driven approach to edge-to-edge IoT Security.

The cyber security blind spot of IoT providers over their managed devices generates concerns as the inherent vulnerability of IoT solutions turns them into prime targets for cyber-attacks such as brute force, IoT-specific malware, insider threats, IoT botnets, and more. In fact, these connected devices, used for both consumer and commercial purposes, deployed across multiple home and enterprise networks, represent vulnerable entry points for hackers trying to reach critical assets and private data.

"We were looking for an adaptive, cost-effective and real-time solution to monitor large-scale deployments of our services across different regions and customer use cases, to assist our security center teams in performing focused security investigations" said Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP, Product & Technology at Universal Electronics, Inc. "Working with SecuriThings Horizon, we are able to detect and mitigate cyber threats such as rogue devices connecting to QuickSet® Cloud, our IoT management platform, preventing data scraping via coordinated attacks and excessive operating costs. This translates into major savings and better quality of service for our customers – our main goal".

Following a learning period in which masses of data were analyzed using various machine learning capabilities, Horizon's transition to production allowed real-time threat detection and customizable on-the-spot mitigation. Alerts on any detected abnormal behavior are sent to SecuriThings-enabled IoT Security Operations Center, managed by UEI's team. This helps drive automated decisions and improve detection levels. SecuriThings' experts continuously support UEI's team as part of the ongoing collaboration.

"IoT Security starts at the edge" said Roy Dagan, CEO of SecuriThings. "Using Horizon, UEI now has full visibility and control, over their network of devices which consists of hundreds of millions of devices. This enables UEI to detect and mitigate various forms of cyber-attacks in a real-time and automated manner".

UEI is focused on bringing more capable and enhanced security monitoring to IoT devices offered to its customers, and is looking to expand these offerings through this collaboration.

About SecuriThings

SecuriThings is a leading IoT technology provider, solving the lack of visibility and control faced by enterprises and IoT service providers over their edge devices. SecuriThings' software-only solution, Horizon, uses AI-based technology to provide the ongoing cyber security posture and health status of each and every device. With SecuriThings Horizon, organizations ensure their large-scale deployments of connected devices are always available and secure, all from a single pane of glass. The company has established partnerships with world-leading global system integrators, device management systems and edge device vendors. For more information, visit: www.securithings.com

About UEI

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud service that utilizes the world's most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices, and is in use by over 500 million devices. The company designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI's many first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy management and sensing industries. More information is available at www.uei.com and quicksetcloud.com.

