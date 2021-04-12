Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires GEOServices, LLC In Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading infrastructure company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired GEOServices, LLC, a geotechnical engineering, materials testing, construction services and environmental services firm headquartered in Knoxville. UES is expanding to meet current and anticipated needs, as evidenced by the White House's recent $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Experts predict a significant need for infrastructure growth and repairs in the U.S. in the coming years, with an expected $255 billion needed to modernize miles of roadways and repair more than 10,000 bridges, the need for construction engineering services continues to grow.

"The demand for our services is absolutely booming right now with no signs of slowing down as the economy recovers and the U.S. government prioritizes big infrastructure, which is one of our primary areas of expertise," said UES President James Walsh. "As the company continues to expand in the South and West, areas that are experiencing tremendous growth and need for our services, we're looking to strengthen to our deep bench of experts, through both acquisition and organic growth."

GEOServices has 150 employees serving the Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga, Pigeon Forge, and Tri-Cities regions of Tennessee. GEOServices' team members, including the executive management team, senior engineering and technical staff will remain with the company. Recent significant projects include work performed at the McGhee Tyson Airport, the Department of Energy Facilities at Oak Ridge Reservation and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

"Joining the UES family of companies at this moment in time is the best next step to encourage continued growth and allows us to provide enhanced services to our region," said GEOServices CEO Dennis A. Huckaba, PE. "Our commitment to client service is closely aligned and we are excited to partner together on solutions for our clients."

GEOServices is the ninth investment made by Palm Beach Capital and UES Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elzweig, PE. UES most recently acquired SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C. in the Carolinas last month, expanding its geographic footprint and reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to continued growth and development. UES serves clients throughout the South and West, including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North and South Carolina, California, Nevada and Utah, operating from 48 offices with more than 2,150 highly skilled professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome GEOServices to the UES family of companies," said UES CEO Mark Israel, PE. "The market in Tennessee is very attractive right now and we anticipate a lot of opportunities for growth and development in that region. By partnering with GEOServices, we are one step closer to becoming the most sought after, respected and successful geotechnical engineering firm in the country."

GEOServices handles all phases of development, including preliminary and final geotechnical explorations, engineering design and analysis, environmental and natural resources consulting and design, and construction monitoring and materials testing services. Current staff includes senior geotechnical engineers in each office, as well as multiple geotechnical design engineers, mid-level and staff project engineers and engineering professionals, senior and mid-level professional geologists, environmental scientists, wildlife and fisheries biologists, and more than 80 civil engineering technicians.

UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing infrastructure firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With more than 2,150 professionals across 48 national branches, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering and SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

About GEOServices, LLC

GEOServices, LLC is a geotechnical engineering, materials testing, construction services and environmental services firm. Since 2006, GEOServices has rapidly grown into a firm which currently maintains a staff of more than 150 full-time employees serving the Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga, Pigeon Forge, and Tri-cities regions of Tennessee. Our senior geotechnical engineers are licensed in Tennessee as well as over 30 states throughout the US. Our engineering department provides professional engineering services and consulting for all phases of development, including preliminary and final geotechnical explorations, engineering design and analysis, environmental and natural resources consulting and design, and construction monitoring and materials testing services. We offer our clients services from Environmental Site Assessments through completion of major construction projects. For more information, please visit http://geoservicesllc.com/.

