Universal Engineering Sciences Announces Agreement for Long-Term Strategic Partnership with BDT Capital Partners

Nate Ward, co-founder of Palm Beach Capital, and industry veteran Gary H. Elzweig, PE, F.ASCE, created what is now known as the UES family of companies. Elzweig will remain with the firm as Vice-Chairman. Nate Ward and Palm Beach Capital will remain a major investor and retain board representation.

"We are excited to partner with BDT given their experience investing in and advising founder-led businesses with transformative growth opportunities," said Ward. "We would like to thank our partners and every UES team member for their contributions which led to this significant milestone. With BDT as the lead investor, UES will achieve our goal of becoming the nation's most sought after, respected, and successful geotechnical, construction materials testing, inspections and environmental consulting business."

"The geotechnical engineering, construction materials and environmental services industries are highly fragmented, and I see a great deal of opportunity to identify and partner with strong, well-run businesses who will expand our portfolio and our geographic footprint," said Burke. "As the country focuses on the repair and improvement of our existing infrastructure, we play a critical role in serving engineering firms, developers, contractors and architects in all of our communities. I look forward to supporting this impressive leadership team as they lead UES through our next phase of rapid growth and development."

Founded by Sy Israel in 1964, UES offers nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space and is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., GEOServices, LLC, McGinley & Associates and Geotechnology Inc. have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

UES, a privately held company, has made a commitment to growth, both organically and through strategic acquisition. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Washington, D.C., California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The closing of the investment is subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

UES was recently named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With 2,500 professionals across 60 branches in 17 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media.

About BDT Capital Partners

BDT Capital Partners provides family- and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital. The firm has raised over $18 billion across its investment funds and its global investor base has invested an additional $10 billion of debt and equity in the funds' portfolio companies. The firm's affiliate, BDT & Company, is a merchant bank that works with family- and founder-led businesses to pursue their strategic and financial objectives. BDT & Company provides solutions-based advice and access to a world-class network of business owners and leaders.

