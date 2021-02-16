UNIVERSAL ENGINEERING SCIENCES APPOINTS JAMES WALSH AS PRESIDENT.

"Jim is recognized for delivering results in complex, dynamic environments by steering strategy, promoting culture, driving change and creating consistent processes," said CEO Mark Israel, PE. "He will drive enterprise-level consistency and stability across our national organization, partnering with key stakeholders to achieve long-term and short-term objectives."

Walsh most recently served as COO at Degree-One, a provider of HVAC, refrigeration and food equipment services, where he significantly improved EBITDA and integrated several acquisitions. Prior to that, he led WBG Consulting as President, focusing on management consulting and angel investments. As SVP at professional services firm WSP, Walsh led the standardization and integration across the US and LATAM for a multibillion-dollar organization. He previously worked as SVP/CTO at AECOM Technology Corp. as a member of the global M&A team, implementing controls in global project management/construction management projects, spearheading customer technology services, and program managing the integration of the US and Canada into "One AECOM."

"UES is recognized as an industry pioneer, with a sound business strategy and nearly six decades of success," said UES President James Walsh. "I am focused on maintaining and accelerating our commitment to our growth, as well as continuing the legacy values and culture which have made UES so unique, while incorporating new talent and new ideas into our family of businesses."



Walsh graduated from the MIT Sloan School of Management with an MBA and achieved a BBA in Finance and Business Law from Temple University.

UES serves clients throughout the Southeast and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, California, Nevada and Utah, operating from 37 offices with 1,850 highly skilled professionals. The family of businesses includes seven acquisitions made in the last 18 months, including Construction Testing & Engineering, Inc., Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Contour Engineering, NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services and GFA International.

UES stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With more than 1,850 professionals across 37 national branches, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates and Construction Testing & Engineering have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. UES recently launched a sophisticated new website, combining the entire family of companies under one unified digital presence at universalengineering.com. The website offers more robust content and a more sophisticated look and feel as the company continues to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media.

