Universal Engineering Sciences Celebrates Earth Week Coast-to-Coast

Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Is Committed Year-Round to Sustainable Practices, Research, and Volunteerism

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, is recognizing the contributions of its more than 3,100 professionals to innovative environmental practices in honor of Earth Week 2022.

UES is an advocate for sustainable design and environmentally friendly solutions across its 67 branches in nearly 20 states. As part of its suite of environmental services, UES undertakes everything from Environmental Site Assessments (ESAs) to complex remediation, including brownfields site redevelopment and facility decommissioning and closure.

In 2022, UES attained the Edenark Group ISO 14001 Environmental Sustainability Certification at its national headquarters in Orlando, Florida, which will help the company define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. The certification incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement.

UES is also collaborating with national non-profit Green Our Planet to engage employees and promote local community events around sustainability. Green Our Planet, headquartered in Las Vegas, educates students on green initiatives by implementing educational programs and gardens in schools and communities. UES Managing Partner James Bristow, PE, sits on Green Our Planet's Board of Directors and has supported the organization for many years.

"We believe in setting a high bar for the industry when it comes to a focus on sustainability and environmentally sound operations," said Brian Kirkpatrick, President of UES. "We continue to evaluate operations to reduce our environmental impact and have a positive effect in all the communities where we live and work."

UES employees across the country partake in research projects that advance how the U.S. protects wildlife and their natural habitats and take an active role in environmental causes. Examples include:

Recycling Concrete

UES' Texas offices are committed to recycling their tested concrete, preventing more than 3,325,000 lbs. of tested concrete from ending up in landfills each year. The concrete is crushed and recycled into road base and resold, resulting in cost savings of tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Protecting & Tracking Wildlife

Employed at the UES office in St. Louis , part of the company's Midwest operations, Environmental Project Administrator Jill James earned a silver certification from the St. Louis Audubon Society's Bring Conservation Home program for her beekeeping and recognition for her home as a Certified Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Federation. She also works to create pollinator gardens for Girl Scouts, schools, and veteran facilities in the region.

, part of the company's Midwest operations, Environmental Project Administrator earned a silver certification from the St. Louis Audubon Society's Bring Conservation Home program for her beekeeping and recognition for her home as a Certified Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Federation. She also works to create pollinator gardens for Girl Scouts, schools, and veteran facilities in the region. Environmental Senior Engineer Jessie Goodwin, PE, in the St. Louis office, volunteers with the World Bird Sanctuary's bird banding team to capture birds in mist nets, attach a lightweight, numbered band to their leg, take careful measurements and health observations, and release them to continue their migration. She also volunteers for bird survey routes for the North American Breeding Bird Survey, which is an annual set of surveys spanning the continent in the United States , Mexico , and Canada .

office, volunteers with the World Bird Sanctuary's bird banding team to capture birds in mist nets, attach a lightweight, numbered band to their leg, take careful measurements and health observations, and release them to continue their migration. She also volunteers for bird survey routes for the North American Breeding Bird Survey, which is an annual set of surveys spanning the continent in , , and . Teresa Campbell , a Wildlife Biologist based in UES' Reno office, traveled to Siem Reap in Cambodia in March to lead an endangered fish tag and release event in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). The Mekong Basin in Cambodia is home to several endangered large-bodied fishes, or "mega-fishes," that reach weights over 600 pounds. A total of 1,616 endangered fish, including three mega-fish species, were tagged and released into the Tonle Sap Lake, which contains one of the largest networks of freshwater conservation zones in the world. Information from the tagging will be used to inform a research article and contribute to the field of endangered species conservation.

Community Leadership

Western Division leaders Kurt Balasek , PG, CHG, QSD, Area Director of Northern California , and Dean Stanphill, PE, GE, CEM, Principal/Environmental Department Manager in Reno , are active with civic and industry groups focused on conservation and educational programs. Balasek sits on the Board of Solano Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agency and serves as President of the Board of the Solano Resource Conservation District, which works with landowners to manage natural resources and educators to conduct watershed and water quality education. Stanphill is Chair of the Organics Management group for Partners of Sustainable Nevada, which identifies opportunities for improving the collection, transportation, processing, and end usage of organic material.

For more information, visit universalengineering.com.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. Following 12 significant acquisitions in 24 months, UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media .

