Universal Engineering Sciences Continues Growth And Expansion By Acquiring Wallace-Kuhl & Associates In Northern California

The founders of Wallace-Kuhl & Associates realized that the growth of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Delta regions created an urgent need for greater concentration of construction engineering expertise when they began in 1984. Since then, the company has distinguished itself with high-profile projects – including the U.S. Federal Courthouse (Sacramento), Raley Field, Crocker Art Gallery expansion, the CalPERS and CalSTRS headquarters buildings, and renovations to the California State Capitol building – plus numerous certifications and awards.

"We are excited to take the next logical step in our growth story by teaming together with Universal Engineering Sciences," said Andrew Wallace, CFO and COO of Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, and son of cofounder Tom Wallace. "By joining the well-respected UES family of companies, we will be able to provide expanded services and offerings to our valued clients."

Wallace-Kuhl & Associates is the sixth investment made by UES in partnership with Palm Beach Capital and Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elzweig, PE. UES serves clients throughout the Southeast and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Nevada and California, operating from 32 offices with 1,700 highly skilled professionals. Morrissey Goodale LLC introduced Wallace-Kuhl to UES and advised Wallace-Kuhl in the transaction.

"With the addition of Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, we are bringing together some of the brightest minds and strongest legacies in geotechnical engineering and our other complementary businesses," said Regional President, UES James Bristow, PE. "Our commitment to client service, our core values and our cultures are perfectly aligned, and together, we will be the most sought-after firm in the Southeast and West."

In his new role as regional president, Bristow will oversee the growth and development of UES' business offerings in the Western U.S., an area of tremendous opportunity. Bristow led NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services in Las Vegas, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; and Irvine, California, for the past nine years. The company became part of the UES family of businesses in early 2020. Originally hailing from Alaska, Bristow moved to Las Vegas to pursue his undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering and began working for NOVA's predecessor firm, Owens Geotechnical, in 2003.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences (UES), headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With more than 1,700 professionals across 32 national branches, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering and Wallace-Kuhl & Associates have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. Visit universalengineering.com for more information.

About Wallace-Kuhl & AssociatesWallace-Kuhl & Associates (WKA) is Northern California's premier full-service geotechnical, geologic and environmental engineering consulting firm. WKA has earned a reputation for building long-term client relationships and responding to their needs with practical, cost-effective solutions. The success of Wallace-Kuhl & Associates is based on a record of integrity and professionalism. The team encompasses engineers, geologists, environmental scientists, construction inspectors, technicians, and support personnel in two offices, in West Sacramento and Stockton, California. Visit wallace-kuhl.com for more information.

About Morrissey Goodale LLC

Morrissey Goodale LLC is a full-service management consulting and advisory firm that exclusively serves the architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting industry. Morrissey Goodale is the leading merger and acquisition advisor to the industry and also provides strategic business planning, leadership training, ownership transition, valuation, financial advisory, and executive search services. Visit morrisseygoodale.com for more information.

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences

Related Links

https://universalengineering.com

