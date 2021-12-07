Universal Engineering Sciences Strengthens Midwestern Footprint By Acquiring GSI Engineering in Kansas

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired GSI Engineering (GSI), an environmental, geotechnical, drilling and materials testing firm based in Wichita, Kansas, with additional offices in Topeka and Kansas City as well as Grand Island, Nebraska. GSI's 70-person team serves commercial, institutional, and municipal market clients throughout Kansas and Nebraska as well as Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Significant recent projects include a 1-million square foot Amazon ICT2 warehouse, Schwan Food Company Facility Expansion, Property Redevelopment and Remediation of Crete Carriers property, and the design, construction, and consolidation of smelter waste at an orphan site for the State of Kansas.

GSI joins Geotechnology in the Midwest Division of UES, led by Ed Alizadeh, PE, JD, who will continue serving as both President of the Midwest Division and CEO of Geotechnology. "GSI is a well-run organization, with great people, environmental capabilities, client relationships, and geographically desirable locations," said Ed Alizadeh. "Their highly capable staff complements our team, and together we will achieve our goals to continue to significantly grow the Midwest Division of UES."

GSI Engineering President Chuck Brewer, a Principal Geologist with more than 35 years of industry experience, will continue in his role as President of GSI, reporting to Ed Alizadeh. GSI's existing leadership team will also continue in their roles.

"By joining Universal Engineering Sciences, we now have the ability to serve our existing clients with even greater capabilities as well as new clients across the United States," said Chuck Brewer, PG. "We are excited to join Geotechnology and UES in their pursuit of growth in the Midwest while continuing to grow our market share in Kansas and Nebraska. The expansion opportunities ahead are numerous, and the ability to further our reach allows us to serve our clients at the highest level, while providing challenging and rewarding career paths for our people."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., GEOServices, LLC, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Inc., Alpha Testing, and now GSI Engineering, have made the Universal Engineering Sciences one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About GSI Engineering

GSI Engineering was first established in 1973 as a professional geotechnical engineering firm in Omaha, Nebraska. Today headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, GSI continues to provide site-specific geotechnical solutions and has expanded the service line to include environmental and EHS site services. Additional offices include Topeka, Kansas City, and Grand Island, Nebraska. GSI also serves clients in Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Clients include owners of, and consultants to, the commercial, institutional, and municipal market sectors. For more information, please visit gsinetwork.com.

About Geotechnology, Inc.

Geotechnology provides a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing. They also provide building envelope, occupational health and safety, and building code compliance services. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects in the Midwest regions and is ranked No. 407 in ENR's Top 500 Design Firms. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Geotechnology has offices in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. For more information, please visit geotechnology.com.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. With the addition of GSI to the portfolio, UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences