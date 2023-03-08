UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Mar 08, 2023, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.715 per share on, March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics