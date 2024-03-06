UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

06 Mar, 2024, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.725 per share on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2024.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, net income was $3.6...

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics