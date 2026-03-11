UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.745 per share on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2026.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-seven investments in twenty-one states.

