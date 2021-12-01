Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

Dec 01, 2021

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.705 per share on, December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.   The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

