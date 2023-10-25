UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $167.0 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $182.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues increased by 6.8% to $3.563 billion during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.336 billion during the third quarter of 2022.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2023 was $177.5 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, as compared to $185.8 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2022. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized after-tax losses of $10.5 million, or $.15 per diluted share ($13.8 million pre-tax), during the third quarter of 2023, and $3.0 million, or $.04 per diluted share ($3.9 million pre-tax) during the third quarter of 2022. These unrealized losses, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from decreases in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $410.1 million during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $421.7 million during the third quarter of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $421.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $427.8 million during the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $501.4 million, or $7.09 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to $500.8 million, or $6.71 per diluted share, during the first nine months 2022. Net revenues increased by 6.3% to $10.578 billion during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to $9.952 billion during the comparable period of 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first nine months of 2023, was $524.5 million, or $7.42 per diluted share, as compared to $513.1 million, or $6.88 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized after-tax losses of $23.0 million, or $.33 per diluted share, ($30.1 million pre-tax) during the first nine months of 2023 and $12.4 million, or $.17 per diluted share, ($16.1 million pre-tax) during the first nine months of 2022. These unrealized losses, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from decreases in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $1.237 billion during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to $1.175 billion during the first nine months of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.268 billion during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to $1.190 billion during the comparable period of 2022.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

During the third quarter of 2023, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 6.8% while adjusted patient days increased by 3.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 0.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 3.3%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.5% during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 8.3% while adjusted patient days increased by 4.8%, as compared to the first nine months of 2022. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 2.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 1.3%, as compared to the first nine months of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 6.9% during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to the comparable period of 2022.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

During the third quarter of 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.8% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 6.8% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.5%, as compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.6% during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.8% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.4%, as compared to the first nine months of 2022. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.4% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.9%, as compared to the first nine months of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.3% during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to the comparable period of 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, our net cash provided by operating activities was $815 million as compared to $699 million during the first nine months of 2022. Included in the $117 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities was a favorable change of $109 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accrued compensation and accounts payable.

Liquidity:

As of September 30, 2023, we had $721 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of December 31, 2022, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $947 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the third quarter of 2023, we have repurchased 1.32 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $175.1 million (approximately $133 per share) pursuant to the program. During the first nine months of 2023, we have repurchased approximately 2.73 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $367.2 million (approximately $135 per share) pursuant to the program.

As of September 30, 2023, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $580 million.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on October 26, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2022 were approximately $13.4 billion. UHS ranked #311 on the Fortune 500; and #434 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 93,800 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 43 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. In some areas, the labor scarcity is putting a strain on our resources and staff, which has required us to utilize higher‑cost temporary labor and pay premiums above standard compensation for essential workers. These factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during 2022, could continue to have an unfavorable material impact on our results of operations for the foreseeable future.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results, at various times, since that time. We cannot predict if there will be future disruptions caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic.

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net revenues $3,562,774

$3,336,027

$10,578,430

$9,952,390















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,784,870

1,677,431

5,308,476

5,061,173 Other operating expenses 941,219

837,241

2,758,484

2,526,060 Supplies expense 378,667

366,337

1,138,950

1,092,403 Depreciation and amortization 137,195

145,874

422,560

433,508 Lease and rental expense 35,466

33,264

105,775

97,075

3,277,417

3,060,147

9,734,245

9,210,219















Income from operations 285,357

275,880

844,185

742,171















Interest expense, net 53,378

35,653

153,085

83,002 Other (income) expense, net 11,472

6,015

31,797

15,244















Income before income taxes 220,507

234,212

659,303

643,925















Provision for income taxes 52,499

57,401

159,618

157,312















Net income 168,008

176,811

499,685

486,613















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 1,019

(6,003)

(1,732)

(14,176)















Net income attributable to UHS $166,989

$182,814

$501,417

$500,789































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.42

$2.52

$7.18

$6.78















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.40

$2.50

$7.09

$6.71

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $166,989

$182,814

$501,417

$500,789 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (52)

(179)

(242)

(592) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $166,937

$182,635

$501,175

$500,197















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 68,867

72,595

69,825

73,769















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.42

$2.52

$7.18

$6.78















Weighted average number of common shares 68,867

72,595

69,825

73,769 Add: Other share equivalents 757

465

825

743 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 69,624

73,060

70,650

74,512















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.40

$2.50

$7.09

$6.71

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2023

revenues

September 30, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $166,989





$182,814



Depreciation and amortization 137,195





145,874



Interest expense, net 53,378





35,653



Provision for income taxes 52,499





57,401



EBITDA net of NCI $410,061

11.5 %

$421,742

12.6 %















Other (income) expense, net 11,472





6,015



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $421,533

11.8 %

$427,757

12.8 %















Net revenues $3,562,774





$3,336,027



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $166,989

$2.40

$182,814

$2.50 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 10,528

0.15

2,974

0.04 Subtotal adjustments 10,528

0.15

2,974

0.04 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $177,517

$2.55

$185,788

$2.54

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2023

revenues

September 30, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $501,417





$500,789



Depreciation and amortization 422,560





433,508



Interest expense, net 153,085





83,002



Provision for income taxes 159,618





157,312



EBITDA net of NCI $1,236,680

11.7 %

$1,174,611

11.8 %















Other (income) expense, net 31,797





15,244



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,268,477

12.0 %

$1,189,855

12.0 %















Net revenues $10,578,430





$9,952,390



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $501,417

$7.09

$500,789

$6.71 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 23,040

0.33

12,358

0.17 Subtotal adjustments 23,040

0.33

12,358

0.17 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $524,457

$7.42

$513,147

$6.88

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 80,768

$ 102,818 Accounts receivable, net



2,234,343



2,017,722 Supplies



214,587



218,517 Other current assets



223,303



198,283 Total current assets



2,753,001



2,537,340













Property and equipment



11,610,188



11,085,852 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,523,135)



(5,167,394)





6,087,053



5,918,458













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,912,122



3,909,456 Deferred income taxes



99,580



68,397 Right of use assets-operating leases



443,924



454,650 Deferred charges



7,062



6,264 Other



570,728



599,623 Total Assets

$ 13,873,470

$ 13,494,188













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 126,555

$ 81,447 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,783,460



1,760,588 Operating lease liabilities



72,655



67,776 Federal and state taxes



7,145



4,608 Total current liabilities



1,989,815



1,914,419













Other noncurrent liabilities



587,829



487,669 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



388,550



395,522 Long-term debt



4,796,074



4,726,533













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,719



4,695













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,064,915



5,920,582 Noncontrolling interest



41,568



44,768 Total equity



6,106,483



5,965,350













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,873,470

$ 13,494,188

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months

ended September 30,

2023

2022







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $499,685

$486,613 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 422,560

433,508 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (6,250)

584 Stock-based compensation expense 65,702

62,741 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (193,108)

(155,142) Accrued interest 60

529 Accrued and deferred income taxes (33,240)

(4,900) Other working capital accounts (65,062)

(173,903) Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 1,764

2,921 Other assets and deferred charges 48,985

22,219 Other 13,717

(23,358) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 141,414

134,908 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (80,861)

(88,001) Net cash provided by operating activities 815,366

698,719







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (536,665)

(569,555) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 23,688

12,001 Acquisition of businesses and property (3,728)

(18,666) (Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (7,723)

177,214 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Net cash used in investing activities (524,428)

(398,906)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (54,009)

(194,115) Additional borrowings 165,000

705,321 Financing costs (308)

(2,541) Repurchase of common shares (385,339)

(723,384) Dividends paid (41,964)

(44,192) Issuance of common stock 9,841

10,399 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,258)

(5,426) (Purchase) sale of ownership interests by (from) minority members 408

(49,089) Net cash used in financing activities (311,629)

(303,027)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 493

(10,339) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,198)

(13,553) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 200,837

178,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $180,639

$165,381







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $149,247

$78,992







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $191,189

$182,091







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $108,412

$97,264

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

9 Months ended Same Facility:











9/30/2023

9/30/2023



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











7.5 %

6.9 % Adjusted Admissions











6.8 %

8.3 % Adjusted Patient Days











3.8 %

4.8 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











0.4 %

-2.0 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











3.3 %

1.3 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











7.6 %

8.3 % Adjusted Admissions











0.8 %

3.8 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.1 %

2.4 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











6.8 %

4.4 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











6.5 %

5.9 %



















UHS Consolidated



Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022



















Revenues



$3,562,774

$3,336,027

$10,578,430

$9,952,390 EBITDA net of NCI



$410,061

$421,742

$1,236,680

$1,174,611 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.5 %

12.6 %

11.7 %

11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$421,533

$427,757

$1,268,477

$1,189,855 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.8 %

12.8 %

12.0 %

12.0 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$161,665

$220,672

$815,366

$698,719 Capital Expenditures



$200,001

$161,593

$536,665

$569,555 Days Sales Outstanding











58

52







































Debt











$4,922,629

$4,704,663 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,064,915

$5,855,353 Debt / Total Capitalization











44.8 %

44.6 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.97

2.87 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.83

2.87 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











4.42

4.61



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc.



Acute Care Hospital Services



For the Three and Nine Months ended



September 30, 2023 and 2022



(in thousands)















































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,965,856

100.0 %

$1,828,370

100.0 %

$5,808,205

100.0 %

$5,432,868

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

854,215

43.5 %

801,252

43.8 %

2,493,271

42.9 %

2,412,699

44.4 %



Other operating expenses

543,707

27.7 %

478,221

26.2 %

1,584,820

27.3 %

1,382,250

25.4 %



Supplies expense

324,226

16.5 %

302,162

16.5 %

964,228

16.6 %

904,547

16.6 %



Depreciation and amortization

86,583

4.4 %

92,830

5.1 %

265,021

4.6 %

274,574

5.1 %



Lease and rental expense

24,404

1.2 %

21,847

1.2 %

71,635

1.2 %

62,756

1.2 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,833,135

93.2 %

1,696,312

92.8 %

5,378,975

92.6 %

5,036,826

92.7 %



Income from operations

132,721

6.8 %

132,058

7.2 %

429,230

7.4 %

396,042

7.3 %



Interest expense, net

(778)

(0.0) %

234

0.0 %

(1,858)

(0.0) %

1,350

0.0 %



Other (income) expense, net

(1,045)

(0.1) %

384

0.0 %

5,168

0.1 %

806

0.0 %



Income before income taxes

$134,544

6.8 %

$131,440

7.2 %

$425,920

7.3 %

$393,886

7.3 %





















































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$2,017,288

100.0 %

$1,919,678

100.0 %

$5,993,899

100.0 %

$5,707,510

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

854,587

42.4 %

824,942

43.0 %

2,534,878

42.3 %

2,497,888

43.8 %



Other operating expenses

596,834

29.6 %

535,463

27.9 %

1,731,750

28.9 %

1,550,044

27.2 %



Supplies expense

323,475

16.0 %

311,404

16.2 %

979,185

16.3 %

935,559

16.4 %



Depreciation and amortization

86,535

4.3 %

96,020

5.0 %

274,165

4.6 %

285,558

5.0 %



Lease and rental expense

24,440

1.2 %

21,990

1.1 %

72,629

1.2 %

63,324

1.1 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,885,871

93.5 %

1,789,819

93.2 %

5,592,607

93.3 %

5,332,373

93.4 %



Income from operations

131,417

6.5 %

129,859

6.8 %

401,292

6.7 %

375,137

6.6 %



Interest expense, net

(778)

(0.0) %

234

0.0 %

(1,858)

(0.0) %

1,350

0.0 %



Other (income) expense, net

(211)

(0.0) %

384

0.0 %

6,921

0.1 %

806

0.0 %



Income before income taxes

$132,406

6.6 %

$129,241

6.7 %

$396,229

6.6 %

$372,981

6.5 %















































































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.



Behavioral Health Care Services



For the Three and Nine Months ended



September 30, 2023 and 2022



(in thousands)















































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,513,354

100.0 %

$1,407,039

100.0 %

$4,490,078

100.0 %

$4,144,998

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

841,985

55.6 %

779,839

55.4 %

2,491,153

55.5 %

2,293,332

55.3 %



Other operating expenses

292,878

19.4 %

273,618

19.4 %

866,450

19.3 %

816,312

19.7 %



Supplies expense

55,102

3.6 %

55,466

3.9 %

161,205

3.6 %

157,457

3.8 %



Depreciation and amortization

47,484

3.1 %

46,487

3.3 %

139,039

3.1 %

137,249

3.3 %



Lease and rental expense

10,857

0.7 %

10,586

0.8 %

32,642

0.7 %

31,262

0.8 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,248,306

82.5 %

1,165,996

82.9 %

3,690,489

82.2 %

3,435,612

82.9 %



Income from operations

265,048

17.5 %

241,043

17.1 %

799,589

17.8 %

709,386

17.1 %



Interest expense, net

1,255

0.1 %

1,370

0.1 %

3,326

0.1 %

3,957

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(985)

(0.1) %

(664)

(0.0) %

(2,294)

(0.1) %

(1,422)

(0.0) %



Income before income taxes

$264,778

17.5 %

$240,337

17.1 %

$798,557

17.8 %

$706,851

17.1 %





















































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,542,695

100.0 %

$1,434,828

100.0 %

$4,575,378

100.0 %

$4,235,215

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

844,244

54.7 %

782,909

54.6 %

2,498,338

54.6 %

2,310,761

54.6 %



Other operating expenses

322,208

20.9 %

300,406

20.9 %

949,958

20.8 %

898,655

21.2 %



Supplies expense

55,272

3.6 %

55,482

3.9 %

161,597

3.5 %

158,315

3.7 %



Depreciation and amortization

47,720

3.1 %

46,861

3.3 %

140,117

3.1 %

138,803

3.3 %



Lease and rental expense

10,911

0.7 %

11,010

0.8 %

32,834

0.7 %

32,803

0.8 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,280,355

83.0 %

1,196,668

83.4 %

3,782,844

82.7 %

3,539,337

83.6 %



Income from operations

262,340

17.0 %

238,160

16.6 %

792,534

17.3 %

695,878

16.4 %



Interest expense, net

1,252

0.1 %

1,375

0.1 %

3,456

0.1 %

4,106

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(1,080)

(0.1) %

(1,164)

(0.1) %

(3,139)

(0.1) %

(1,922)

(0.0) %



Income before income taxes

$262,168

17.0 %

$237,949

16.6 %

$792,217

17.3 %

$693,694

16.4 %















































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.





































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

331

331

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,667

6,982

-4.5 %

24,194

24,222

-0.1 % Average available beds

6,495

6,810

-4.6 %

24,094

24,122

-0.1 % Patient days

384,348

386,341

-0.5 %

1,600,740

1,588,532

0.8 % Average daily census

4,177.7

4,199.4

-0.5 %

17,399.3

17,266.7

0.8 % Occupancy-licensed beds

62.7 %

60.1 %

4.2 %

71.9 %

71.3 %

0.9 % Occupancy-available beds

64.3 %

61.7 %

4.3 %

72.2 %

71.6 %

0.9 % Admissions

80,074

78,221

2.4 %

118,487

117,913

0.5 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-2.8 %

13.5

13.4

0.8 %

























Inpatient revenue

$10,916,060

$9,875,794

10.5 %

$2,703,478

$2,582,448

4.7 % Outpatient revenue

7,480,353

6,379,324

17.3 %

259,060

248,167

4.4 % Total patient revenue

18,396,413

16,255,118

13.2 %

2,962,538

2,830,615

4.7 % Other revenue

251,985

215,179

17.1 %

81,149

67,228

20.7 % Gross hospital revenue

18,648,398

16,470,297

13.2 %

3,043,687

2,897,843

5.0 % Total deductions

16,631,110

14,550,619

14.3 %

1,500,992

1,463,015

2.6 % Net hospital revenue

$2,017,288

$1,919,678

5.1 %

$1,542,695

$1,434,828

7.5 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

329

329

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,667

6,700

-0.5 %

23,983

24,077

-0.4 % Average available beds

6,495

6,528

-0.5 %

23,883

23,977

-0.4 % Patient days

384,348

372,480

3.2 %

1,589,806

1,577,358

0.8 % Average daily census

4,177.7

4,048.7

3.2 %

17,280.5

17,145.2

0.8 % Occupancy-licensed beds

62.7 %

60.4 %

3.7 %

72.1 %

71.2 %

1.2 % Occupancy-available beds

64.3 %

62.0 %

3.7 %

72.4 %

71.5 %

1.2 % Admissions

80,074

75,434

6.2 %

117,620

117,008

0.5 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-2.8 %

13.5

13.5

0.3 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

331

331

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,697

6,901

-3.0 %

24,203

24,269

-0.3 % Average available beds

6,525

6,729

-3.0 %

24,103

24,169

-0.3 % Patient days

1,172,957

1,168,248

0.4 %

4,761,887

4,669,598

2.0 % Average daily census

4,296.5

4,279.3

0.4 %

17,442.8

17,104.8

2.0 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.2 %

62.0 %

3.5 %

72.1 %

70.5 %

2.3 % Occupancy-available beds

65.8 %

63.6 %

3.5 %

72.4 %

70.8 %

2.3 % Admissions

239,300

230,223

3.9 %

358,703

346,973

3.4 % Length of stay

4.9

5.1

-3.4 %

13.3

13.5

-1.4 %

























Inpatient revenue

$33,278,396

$29,821,756

11.6 %

$8,001,838

$7,580,475

5.6 % Outpatient revenue

22,292,249

18,360,902

21.4 %

812,467

773,769

5.0 % Total patient revenue

55,570,645

48,182,658

15.3 %

8,814,305

8,354,244

5.5 % Other revenue

714,877

602,635

18.6 %

220,393

209,284

5.3 % Gross hospital revenue

56,285,522

48,785,293

15.4 %

9,034,698

8,563,528

5.5 % Total deductions

50,291,623

43,077,783

16.7 %

4,459,320

4,328,313

3.0 % Net hospital revenue

$5,993,899

$5,707,510

5.0 %

$4,575,378

$4,235,215

8.0 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

9/30/23

9/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

329

329

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,581

6,619

-0.6 %

24,010

23,985

0.1 % Average available beds

6,409

6,447

-0.6 %

23,910

23,885

0.1 % Patient days

1,161,260

1,124,897

3.2 %

4,726,012

4,625,248

2.2 % Average daily census

4,253.7

4,120.5

3.2 %

17,311.4

16,942.3

2.2 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.6 %

62.3 %

3.8 %

72.1 %

70.6 %

2.1 % Occupancy-available beds

66.4 %

63.9 %

3.8 %

72.4 %

70.9 %

2.1 % Admissions

236,911

221,868

6.8 %

355,419

343,014

3.6 % Length of stay

4.9

5.1

-3.3 %

13.3

13.5

-1.4 %

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.