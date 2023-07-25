UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $171.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $164.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues increased by 6.8% to $3.548 billion during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.323 billion during the second quarter of 2022.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2023 was $179.4 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, as compared to $163.9 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2022. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results was an unrealized after-tax loss of $8.1 million, or $.11 per diluted share, ($10.5 million pre-tax) during the second quarter of 2023. The unrealized loss, which is included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $419.3 million during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $384.5 million during the second quarter of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $425.9 million during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $382.6 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $334.4 million, or $4.70 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2023, as compared to $318.0 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, during the first six months 2022. Net revenues increased by 6.0% to $7.016 billion during the first six months of 2023, as compared to $6.616 billion during the comparable period of 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first six months of 2023, was $346.9 million, or $4.87 per diluted share, as compared to $327.4 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized after-tax losses of $12.5 million, or $.17 per diluted share, ($16.3 million pre-tax) during the first six months of 2023 and $9.4 million, or $.13 per diluted share, ($12.3 million pre-tax) during the first six months of 2022. These unrealized losses, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from decreases in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $826.6 million during the first six months of 2023, as compared to $752.9 million during the first six months of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $846.9 million during the first six months of 2023, as compared to $762.1 million during the comparable period of 2022.

Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

During the second quarter of 2023, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 7.7% while adjusted patient days increased by 6.9%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 1.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 2.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 9.7% during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 9.1% while adjusted patient days increased by 5.2%, as compared to the first six months of 2022. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 3.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 0.3%, as compared to the first six months of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 6.6% during the first six months of 2023, as compared to the comparable period of 2022.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

During the second quarter of 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.3% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.5%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.4% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.8% during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 5.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 3.1%, as compared to the first six months of 2022. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.3% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.6%, as compared to the first six months of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.7% during the first six months of 2023, as compared to the comparable period of 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, our net cash provided by operating activities was $654 million as compared to $478 million during the first six months of 2022. Included in the $176 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities was a favorable change of $119 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accrued compensation and accounts payable.

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2023, we had $946 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of December 31, 2022, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $947 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the second quarter of 2023, we have repurchased 758,578 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $113.4 million (approximately $150 per share) pursuant to the program. During the first six months of 2023, we have repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $192.1 million (approximately $136 per share) pursuant to the program.

As of June 30, 2023, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $755 million.

Revised 2023 Operating Results Forecasts:

Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first six months of 2023, as indicated on the Revised Forecast table below, we are increasing the lower end of our guidance range for consolidated net revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI"), and adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") for the year ended December 31, 2023. The higher end of the 2023 guidance range for these metrics is remaining substantially unchanged.

The tables below include our revised 2023 operating results forecasts for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our original 2023 operating results forecast which was previously disclosed on February 27, 2023.



Revised Forecast

Original Forecast

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Low High

Low High Net revenues $14.130 billion $14.330 billion

$14.044 billion $14.314 billion Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI $1.696 billion $1.756 billion

$1.662 billion $1.753 billion Adjusted EPS – diluted $9.85 per share $10.50 per share

$9.50 per share $10.50 per share

Adjusted EPS-diluted and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, are non-GAAP financial measures and should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Please see the schedule of Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2023 Revised Operating Results Forecast, as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation to the financial forecasts as computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the 2023 revised forecasted amounts exclude the impact of certain future items, if applicable, including those as outlined below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on July 26, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2022 were approximately $13.4 billion. UHS ranked #311 on the Fortune 500; and #434 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 93,800 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 42 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. In some areas, the labor scarcity is putting a strain on our resources and staff, which has required us to utilize higher‑cost temporary labor and pay premiums above standard compensation for essential workers. These factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during 2022, could continue to have an unfavorable material impact on our results of operations for the foreseeable future.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results, at various times, since that time. We cannot predict if there will be future disruptions caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic.

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net revenues $3,548,138

$3,323,407

$7,015,656

$6,616,363















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,770,271

1,691,472

3,523,606

3,383,742 Other operating expenses 938,314

867,885

1,817,265

1,688,819 Supplies expense 380,294

354,993

760,283

726,066 Depreciation and amortization 143,744

143,850

285,365

287,634 Lease and rental expense 35,387

31,773

70,309

63,811

3,268,010

3,089,973

6,456,828

6,150,072















Income from operations 280,128

233,434

558,828

466,291















Interest expense, net 48,831

25,676

99,707

47,349 Other (income) expense, net 6,602

(1,972)

20,325

9,229















Income before income taxes 224,695

209,730

438,796

409,713















Provision for income taxes 55,393

50,949

107,119

99,911















Net income 169,302

158,781

331,677

309,802















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") (2,011)

(5,281)

(2,751)

(8,173)















Net income attributable to UHS $171,313

$164,062

$334,428

$317,975































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.44

$2.22

$4.75

$4.27















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.42

$2.20

$4.70

$4.22

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $171,313

$164,062

$334,428

$317,975 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (61)

(164)

(190)

(413) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $171,252

$163,898

$334,238

$317,562















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 70,073

73,682

70,304

74,356















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.44

$2.22

$4.75

$4.27















Weighted average number of common shares 70,073

73,682

70,304

74,356 Add: Other share equivalents 766

753

859

882 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 70,839

74,435

71,163

75,238















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.42

$2.20

$4.70

$4.22

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

June 30, 2023

revenues

June 30, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $171,313





$164,062



Depreciation and amortization 143,744





143,850



Interest expense, net 48,831





25,676



Provision for income taxes 55,393





50,949



EBITDA net of NCI $419,281

11.8 %

$384,537

11.6 %















Other (income) expense, net 6,602





(1,972)



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $425,883

12.0 %

$382,565

11.5 %















Net revenues $3,548,138





$3,323,407



















































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $171,313

$2.42

$164,062

$2.20 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 8,051

0.11

(153)

- Subtotal adjustments 8,051

0.11

(153)

- Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $179,364

$2.53

$163,909

$2.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Six months ended

% Net

Six months ended

% Net

June 30, 2023

revenues

June 30, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $334,428





$317,975



Depreciation and amortization 285,365





287,634



Interest expense, net 99,707





47,349



Provision for income taxes 107,119





99,911



EBITDA net of NCI $826,619

11.8 %

$752,869

11.4 %















Other (income) expense, net 20,325





9,229



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $846,944

12.1 %

$762,098

11.5 %















Net revenues $7,015,656





$6,616,363



















































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $334,428

$4.70

$317,975

$4.22 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 12,512

0.17

9,384

0.13 Subtotal adjustments 12,512

0.17

9,384

0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $346,940

$4.87

$327,359

$4.35

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 79,451

$ 102,818 Accounts receivable, net



2,103,478



2,017,722 Supplies



215,380



218,517 Other current assets



226,405



198,283 Total current assets



2,624,714



2,537,340













Property and equipment



11,441,608



11,085,852 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,413,892)



(5,167,394)





6,027,716



5,918,458













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,929,722



3,909,456 Deferred income taxes



109,773



68,397 Right of use assets-operating leases



446,618



454,650 Deferred charges



5,858



6,264 Other



587,908



599,623 Total Assets

$ 13,732,309

$ 13,494,188













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 111,357

$ 81,447 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,843,379



1,760,588 Operating lease liabilities



73,649



67,776 Federal and state taxes



6,962



4,608 Total current liabilities



2,035,347



1,914,419













Other noncurrent liabilities



571,206



487,669 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



387,709



395,522 Long-term debt



4,605,075



4,726,533













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,213



4,695













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,087,182



5,920,582 Noncontrolling interest



41,577



44,768 Total equity



6,128,759



5,965,350













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,732,309

$ 13,494,188

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









Six months

ended June 30,

2023

2022







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $331,677

$309,802 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 285,365

287,634 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (6,250)

1,084 Stock-based compensation expense 43,062

41,640 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (82,078)

(89,729) Accrued interest (107)

1,329 Accrued and deferred income taxes (32,695)

(34,260) Other working capital accounts 20,216

(98,811) Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 2,741

5,339 Other assets and deferred charges 32,746

30,278 Other 15,471

(15,763) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 95,157

97,570 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (51,604)

(58,066) Net cash provided by operating activities 653,701

478,047







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (336,664)

(407,962) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 23,688

10,232 Acquisition of businesses and property (3,728)

(12,485) (Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (31,305)

84,535 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Net cash used in investing activities (348,009)

(325,580)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (93,557)

(226,854) Additional borrowings 0

700,000 Financing costs (293)

(2,387) Repurchase of common shares (209,756)

(565,182) Dividends paid (28,263)

(29,641) Issuance of common stock 6,598

6,661 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,735)

(5,323) Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members 407

(1,307) Net cash used in financing activities (329,599)

(124,033)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,377

(5,457) Decrease (increase) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,530)

22,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 200,837

178,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $179,307

$201,911







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $97,297

$43,796







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $133,840

$145,448







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $100,461

$112,420

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)

































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

6 Months ended Same Facility:











6/30/2023

6/30/2023



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











9.7 %

6.6 % Adjusted Admissions











7.7 %

9.1 % Adjusted Patient Days











6.9 %

5.2 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











1.3 %

-3.3 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











2.0 %

0.3 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











7.8 %

8.7 % Adjusted Admissions











3.3 %

5.4 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.5 %

3.1 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











4.4 %

3.3 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











6.2 %

5.6 %



















UHS Consolidated



Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022



















Revenues



$3,548,138

$3,323,407

$7,015,656

$6,616,363 EBITDA net of NCI



$419,281

$384,537

$826,619

$752,869 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.8 %

11.6 %

11.8 %

11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$425,883

$382,565

$846,944

$762,098 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



12.0 %

11.5 %

12.1 %

11.5 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$362,948

$32,614

$653,701

$478,047 Days Sales Outstanding



54

50

54

50 Capital Expenditures



$167,912

$207,960

$336,664

$407,962



















Debt











$4,716,432

$4,665,409 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,087,182

$5,814,660 Debt / Total Capitalization











43.7 %

44.5 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.83

2.81 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.70

2.81 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











4.03

3.76



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)

































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,953,269

100.0 %

$1,779,801

100.0 %

$3,842,349

100.0 %

$3,604,498

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

828,503

42.4 %

799,804

44.9 %

1,639,056

42.7 %

1,611,447

44.7 % Other operating expenses

548,713

28.1 %

469,560

26.4 %

1,041,113

27.1 %

904,030

25.1 % Supplies expense

323,746

16.6 %

292,303

16.4 %

640,002

16.7 %

602,385

16.7 % Depreciation and amortization

91,511

4.7 %

89,980

5.1 %

178,438

4.6 %

181,744

5.0 % Lease and rental expense

23,639

1.2 %

20,204

1.1 %

47,231

1.2 %

40,909

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,816,112

93.0 %

1,671,851

93.9 %

3,545,840

92.3 %

3,340,515

92.7 % Income from operations

137,157

7.0 %

107,950

6.1 %

296,509

7.7 %

263,983

7.3 % Interest expense, net

(503)

(0.0) %

478

0.0 %

(1,080)

(0.0) %

1,116

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

0

-

221

0.0 %

6,213

0.2 %

422

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$137,660

7.0 %

$107,251

6.0 %

$291,376

7.6 %

$262,445

7.3 %





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$2,003,079

100.0 %

$1,875,516

100.0 %

$3,976,611

100.0 %

$3,787,832

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

836,331

41.8 %

829,040

44.2 %

1,680,291

42.3 %

1,672,946

44.2 % Other operating expenses

590,616

29.5 %

532,504

28.4 %

1,134,916

28.5 %

1,014,582

26.8 % Supplies expense

327,650

16.4 %

302,728

16.1 %

655,710

16.5 %

624,155

16.5 % Depreciation and amortization

94,304

4.7 %

95,004

5.1 %

187,630

4.7 %

189,538

5.0 % Lease and rental expense

24,035

1.2 %

20,482

1.1 %

48,189

1.2 %

41,334

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,872,936

93.5 %

1,779,758

94.9 %

3,706,736

93.2 %

3,542,555

93.5 % Income from operations

130,143

6.5 %

95,758

5.1 %

269,875

6.8 %

245,277

6.5 % Interest expense, net

(503)

(0.0) %

478

0.0 %

(1,080)

(0.0) %

1,116

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

119

0.0 %

221

0.0 %

7,132

0.2 %

422

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$130,527

6.5 %

$95,059

5.1 %

$263,823

6.6 %

$243,739

6.4 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)

































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,517,005

100.0 %

$1,407,147

100.0 %

$2,976,724

100.0 %

$2,737,959

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

843,222

55.6 %

767,333

54.5 %

1,649,168

55.4 %

1,513,493

55.3 % Other operating expenses

296,203

19.5 %

274,146

19.5 %

573,572

19.3 %

542,694

19.8 % Supplies expense

53,773

3.5 %

52,373

3.7 %

106,103

3.6 %

101,991

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

46,554

3.1 %

45,280

3.2 %

91,555

3.1 %

90,762

3.3 % Lease and rental expense

11,203

0.7 %

10,415

0.7 %

21,785

0.7 %

20,676

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,250,955

82.5 %

1,149,547

81.7 %

2,442,183

82.0 %

2,269,616

82.9 % Income from operations

266,050

17.5 %

257,600

18.3 %

534,541

18.0 %

468,343

17.1 % Interest expense, net

993

0.1 %

1,360

0.1 %

2,071

0.1 %

2,587

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(733)

(0.0) %

(643)

(0.0) %

(1,309)

(0.0) %

(758)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

265,790

17.5 %

$256,883

18.3 %

$533,779

17.9 %

$466,514

17.0 %





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,542,194

100.0 %

$1,433,920

100.0 %

$3,032,683

100.0 %

$2,800,387

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

844,308

54.7 %

773,966

54.0 %

1,654,094

54.5 %

1,527,852

54.6 % Other operating expenses

322,518

20.9 %

299,782

20.9 %

627,750

20.7 %

598,249

21.4 % Supplies expense

53,837

3.5 %

52,655

3.7 %

106,325

3.5 %

102,832

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

46,778

3.0 %

45,863

3.2 %

92,397

3.0 %

91,942

3.3 % Lease and rental expense

11,255

0.7 %

10,973

0.8 %

21,923

0.7 %

21,793

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,278,696

82.9 %

1,183,239

82.5 %

2,502,489

82.5 %

2,342,668

83.7 % Income from operations

263,498

17.1 %

250,681

17.5 %

530,194

17.5 %

457,719

16.3 % Interest expense, net

993

0.1 %

1,366

0.1 %

2,204

0.1 %

2,731

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,188)

(0.1) %

(643)

(0.0) %

(2,059)

(0.1) %

(758)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

263,693

17.1 %

$249,958

17.4 %

$530,049

17.5 %

$455,746

16.3 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.





































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

























AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

331

333

-0.6 % Average licensed beds

6,624

6,971

-5.0 %

24,189

24,340

-0.6 % Average available beds

6,452

6,799

-5.1 %

24,089

24,240

-0.6 % Patient days

384,373

375,955

2.2 %

1,588,575

1,574,715

0.9 % Average daily census

4,223.8

4,131.4

2.2 %

17,456.9

17,304.6

0.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

63.8 %

59.3 %

7.6 %

72.2 %

71.1 %

1.5 % Occupancy-available beds

65.5 %

60.8 %

7.7 %

72.5 %

71.4 %

1.5 % Admissions

79,100

76,713

3.1 %

119,656

116,627

2.6 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

-0.8 %

13.3

13.4

-0.9 %

























Inpatient revenue

$10,960,845

$9,706,731

12.9 %

$2,670,370

$2,561,553

4.2 % Outpatient revenue

7,515,780

6,206,039

21.1 %

281,036

268,489

4.7 % Total patient revenue

18,476,625

15,912,770

16.1 %

2,951,406

2,830,042

4.3 % Other revenue

240,899

202,975

18.7 %

73,926

75,359

-1.9 % Gross hospital revenue

18,717,524

16,115,745

16.1 %

3,025,332

2,905,401

4.1 % Total deductions

16,714,445

14,240,229

17.4 %

1,483,138

1,471,481

0.8 % Net hospital revenue

$2,003,079

$1,875,516

6.8 %

$1,542,194

$1,433,920

7.6 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

330

330

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,624

6,689

-1.0 %

24,063

23,991

0.3 % Average available beds

6,452

6,517

-1.0 %

23,963

23,891

0.3 % Patient days

384,373

362,044

6.2 %

1,578,277

1,559,048

1.2 % Average daily census

4,223.8

3,978.5

6.2 %

17,343.7

17,132.4

1.2 % Occupancy-licensed beds

63.8 %

59.5 %

7.2 %

72.1 %

71.4 %

0.9 % Occupancy-available beds

65.5 %

61.0 %

7.2 %

72.4 %

71.7 %

0.9 % Admissions

79,100

73,927

7.0 %

118,778

115,271

3.0 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

-0.8 %

13.3

13.5

-1.8 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Six Months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

331

333

-0.6 % Average licensed beds

6,711

6,860

-2.2 %

24,210

24,291

-0.3 % Average available beds

6,539

6,688

-2.2 %

24,110

24,191

-0.3 % Patient days

788,626

781,907

0.9 %

3,161,147

3,081,066

2.6 % Average daily census

4,357.0

4,319.9

0.9 %

17,464.9

17,022.5

2.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.9 %

63.0 %

3.1 %

72.1 %

70.1 %

2.9 % Occupancy-available beds

66.6 %

64.6 %

3.2 %

72.4 %

70.4 %

2.9 % Admissions

159,226

152,002

4.8 %

240,216

229,060

4.9 % Length of stay

5.0

5.1

-3.7 %

13.2

13.5

-2.2 %

























Inpatient revenue

$22,362,336

$19,945,962

12.1 %

$5,298,360

$4,998,027

6.0 % Outpatient revenue

14,811,896

11,981,578

23.6 %

553,407

525,602

5.3 % Total patient revenue

37,174,232

31,927,540

16.4 %

5,851,767

5,523,629

5.9 % Other revenue

462,892

387,456

19.5 %

139,244

142,056

-2.0 % Gross hospital revenue

37,637,124

32,314,996

16.5 %

5,991,011

5,665,685

5.7 % Total deductions

33,660,513

28,527,164

18.0 %

2,958,328

2,865,298

3.2 % Net hospital revenue

$3,976,611

$3,787,832

5.0 %

$3,032,683

$2,800,387

8.3 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

6/30/23

6/30/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

330

330

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,538

6,578

-0.6 %

24,024

23,939

0.4 % Average available beds

6,366

6,406

-0.6 %

23,924

23,839

0.4 % Patient days

776,943

752,308

3.3 %

3,136,187

3,047,895

2.9 % Average daily census

4,292.5

4,156.4

3.3 %

17,327.0

16,839.2

2.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

63.2 %

3.9 %

72.1 %

70.3 %

2.5 % Occupancy-available beds

67.4 %

64.9 %

3.9 %

72.4 %

70.6 %

2.5 % Admissions

156,837

146,434

7.1 %

237,799

226,006

5.2 % Length of stay

5.0

5.1

-3.6 %

13.2

13.5

-2.2 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2023 Revised Operating Results Forecast (in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2023









% Net





% Net





Low

revenues

High

revenues Net revenues



$14,130,000





$14,330,000























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)

$693,483





$739,143























Depreciation and amortization



584,725





584,725



Interest expense



198,996





198,996



Other (income) expense, net



1,353





1,353



Provision for income taxes



217,796





232,136



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$1,696,353

12.0 %

$1,756,353

12.3 %



















Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $9.85





$10.50























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 70,332





70,322







(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The 2023 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

