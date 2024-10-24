UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $258.7 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $167.0 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023. Net revenues increased by 11.2% to $3.963 billion during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $3.563 billion during the third quarter of 2023.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2024 was $252.5 million, or $3.71 per diluted share, as compared to $177.5 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax gain of $2.3 million, or $.03 per diluted share ($3.0 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $3.9 million, or $.06 per diluted share, resulting from the net tax benefit recorded pursuant to "ASU 2016-09", Compensation – Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m).

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2023, was an after-tax loss of $10.5 million, or $.15 per diluted share ($13.8 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $528.6 million, or 13.3% of net revenues, during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $410.1 million, or 11.5% of net revenues, during the third quarter of 2023. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $526.5 million, or 13.3% of net revenues, during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $421.5 million, or 11.8% of net revenues, during the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $809.7 million, or $11.88 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to $501.4 million, or $7.09 per diluted share, during the first nine months 2023. Net revenues increased by 10.7% to $11.714 billion during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to $10.578 billion during the comparable period of 2023.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first nine months of 2024 was $798.2 million, or $11.71 per diluted share, as compared to $524.5 million, or $7.42 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2023.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first nine months of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $4.0 million, or $.06 per diluted share ($5.3 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable net after-tax impact of $15.5 million, or $.23 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned net tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09, net of the impact of executive compensation limitations pursuant to IRC section 162(m).

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our reported results during the first nine months of 2023, included an unrealized after-tax loss of $23.0 million, or $.33 per diluted share, ($30.1 million pre-tax) resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.628 billion, or 13.9% of net revenues, during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to $1.237 billion, or 11.7% of net revenues, during the first nine months of 2023. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.631 billion, or 13.9% of net revenues, during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to $1.268 billion, or 12.0% of net revenues, during the comparable period of 2023.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

During the third quarter of 2024, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 1.5% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.0%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 7.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.5%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 9.2% during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.1% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.3%, as compared to the first nine months of 2023. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 5.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.8%, as compared to the first nine months of 2023. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.5% during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the comparable period of 2023.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

During the third quarter of 2024, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 2.2% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.8%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. At these facilities, during the third quarter of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 8.0% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 8.5%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 10.5% during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.3% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.7%, as compared to the first nine months of 2023. At these facilities, during the first nine months of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 10.1% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 8.7%, as compared to the first nine months of 2023. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 10.6% during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the comparable period of 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, our net cash provided by operating activities was $1.409 billion as compared to $815 million during the first nine months of 2023. The $593 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) a favorable change of $353 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gains on sales of assets and businesses and costs related to extinguishment of debt; (ii) a favorable change of $205 million in accounts receivable; (iii) a favorable change of $66 million in other working capital accounts; (iv) an unfavorable change of $55 million in other assets and deferred charges, and; (v) $24 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Liquidity:

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K on October 1, 2024, in September, 2024, we completed the following financing transactions:

public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due in 2029;

aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due in 2029; public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.050% senior secured notes due in 2034;

aggregate principal amount of 5.050% senior secured notes due in 2034; amended our credit agreement to: extend the maturity date to September, 2029 (from August, 2026 previously), increase the revolving credit facility to $1.3 billion (from $1.2 billion previously), and; reduce the outstanding borrowings pursuant the tranche A term loan facility by approximately $1.0 billion , to $1.2 billion , utilizing the proceeds generated from the issuance of the above-mentioned senior secured notes due in 2029 and 2034.



As of September 30, 2024, we had $1.01 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

In July, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to this program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the third quarter of 2024, we have repurchased 658,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $153.9 million (approximately $234 per share) pursuant to the program. During the first nine months of 2024, we have repurchased 1.731 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $348.9 million (approximately $202 per share) pursuant to the program.

As of September 30, 2024, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $1.074 billion.

Conference call information:

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (the "Company") has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2023 were $14.282 billion. UHS ranked #299 on the Fortune 500; and #399 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 96,700 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 334 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 49 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, the matters related to Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, located in New Kent, Virginia , as previously disclosed on Form 8-K on September 30, 2024 , and the matter related to the Pavilion Behavioral Health System, located in Champaign, Illinois , as previously disclosed on Forms 8-K on April 1, 2024 , September 30, 2024 and October 11, 2024 , and Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 . Although we can make no assurances regarding the ultimate outcome of these matters, or what damages will ultimately be awarded, the final resolution of these matters could have a material adverse effect on the Company.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09 and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net revenues $3,963,027

$3,562,774

$11,714,213

$10,578,430















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,912,308

1,784,870

5,611,304

5,308,476 Other operating expenses 1,090,197

941,219

3,165,483

2,758,484 Supplies expense 390,250

378,667

1,181,886

1,138,950 Depreciation and amortization 149,567

137,195

438,050

422,560 Lease and rental expense 36,540

35,466

108,165

105,775

3,578,862

3,277,417

10,504,888

9,734,245















Income from operations 384,165

285,357

1,209,325

844,185















Interest expense, net 44,660

53,378

146,385

153,085 Other (income) expense, net (2,028)

11,472

3,315

31,797















Income before income taxes 341,533

220,507

1,059,625

659,303















Provision for income taxes 75,623

52,499

233,563

159,618















Net income 265,910

168,008

826,062

499,685















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 7,196

1,019

16,362

(1,732)















Net income attributable to UHS $258,714

$166,989

$809,700

$501,417















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.89

$2.42

$12.11

$7.18















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.80

$2.40

$11.88

$7.09

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $258,714

$166,989

$809,700

$501,417 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants 0

(52)

(50)

(242) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $258,714

$166,937

$809,650

$501,175















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 66,537

68,867

66,873

69,825















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.89

$2.42

$12.11

$7.18















Weighted average number of common shares 66,537

68,867

66,873

69,825 Add: Other share equivalents 1,571

757

1,297

825 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 68,108

69,624

68,170

70,650















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.80

$2.40

$11.88

$7.09

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2024

revenues

September 30, 2023

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $258,714





$166,989



Depreciation and amortization 149,567





137,195



Interest expense, net 44,660





53,378



Provision for income taxes 75,623





52,499



EBITDA net of NCI $528,564

13.3 %

$410,061

11.5 %















Other (income) expense, net (2,028)





11,472



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $526,536

13.3 %

$421,533

11.8 %















Net revenues $3,963,027





$3,562,774



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $258,714

$3.80

$166,989

$2.40 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (2,275)

(0.03)

10,528

0.15 Impact of ASU 2016-09, net (3,928)

(0.06)

-

- Subtotal adjustments (6,203)

(0.09)

10,528

0.15 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $252,511

$3.71

$177,517

$2.55

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2024

revenues

September 30, 2023

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $809,700





$501,417



Depreciation and amortization 438,050





422,560



Interest expense, net 146,385





153,085



Provision for income taxes 233,563





159,618



EBITDA net of NCI $1,627,698

13.9 %

$1,236,680

11.7 %















Other (income) expense, net 3,315





31,797



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,631,013

13.9 %

$1,268,477

12.0 %















Net revenues $11,714,213





$10,578,430



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $809,700

$11.88

$501,417

$7.09 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 4,038

0.06

23,040

0.33 Impact of ASU 2016-09, net (15,540)

(0.23)

-

- Subtotal adjustments (11,502)

(0.17)

23,040

0.33 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $798,198

$11.71

$524,457

$7.42

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















September 30,



December 31,





2024



2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 106,077

$ 119,439 Accounts receivable, net



2,214,268



2,238,265 Supplies



220,062



216,988 Other current assets



261,549



236,658 Total current assets



2,801,956



2,811,350













Property and equipment



12,448,230



11,777,047 Less: accumulated depreciation



(6,005,664)



(5,652,518)





6,442,566



6,124,529













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,965,492



3,932,407 Deferred income taxes



121,904



85,626 Right of use assets-operating leases



421,441



433,962 Deferred charges



9,705



6,974 Other



590,784



572,754 Total Assets

$ 14,353,848

$ 13,967,602













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 38,351

$ 126,686 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,896,234



1,813,015 Operating lease liabilities



72,801



71,600 Federal and state taxes



3,802



2,046 Total current liabilities



2,011,188



2,013,347













Other noncurrent liabilities



660,247



584,007 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



377,644



382,559 Long-term debt



4,618,060



4,785,783













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



5,623



5,191













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,605,696



6,149,001 Noncontrolling interest



75,390



47,714 Total equity



6,681,086



6,196,715













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 14,353,848

$ 13,967,602

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months

ended September 30,

2024

2023







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $826,062

$499,685 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 438,050

422,560 Gains on sale of assets and businesses (5,124)

(6,250) Costs related to extinguishment of debt 3,158

0 Stock-based compensation expense 72,727

65,702 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 11,703

(193,108) Accrued interest (1,762)

60 Accrued and deferred income taxes (10,949)

(33,240) Other working capital accounts 1,329

(65,062) Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 0

1,764 Other assets and deferred charges (5,621)

48,985 Other 25,732

13,717 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 175,104

141,414 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (121,745)

(80,861) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,408,664

815,366







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (697,865)

(536,665) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 30,219

23,688 Acquisition of businesses and property 0

(3,728) Outflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (35,667)

(7,723) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 197

0 Net cash used in investing activities (703,116)

(524,428)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (2,471,515)

(54,009) Additional borrowings 2,210,248

165,000 Financing costs (9,992)

(308) Repurchase of common shares (420,588)

(385,339) Dividends paid (40,302)

(41,964) Issuance of common stock 10,864

9,841 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,791)

(5,258) Sale of ownership interests to minority members 8,959

408 Net cash used in financing activities (718,117)

(311,629)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,696

493 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,873)

(20,198) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 214,470

200,837 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $204,597

$180,639







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $144,378

$149,247







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $236,975

$191,189







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $87,333

$108,412

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

9 Months ended Same Facility:











9/30/2024

9/30/2024



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











9.2 %

8.5 % Adjusted Admissions











1.5 %

3.1 % Adjusted Patient Days











2.0 %

2.3 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











7.0 %

5.0 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











6.5 %

5.8 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











10.5 %

10.6 % Adjusted Admissions











2.2 %

0.3 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.8 %

1.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











8.0 %

10.1 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











8.5 %

8.7 %



















UHS Consolidated



Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended





9/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023



















Revenues



$3,963,027

$3,562,774

$11,714,213

$10,578,430 EBITDA net of NCI



$528,564

$410,061

$1,627,698

$1,236,680 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



13.3 %

11.5 %

13.9 %

11.7 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$526,536

$421,533

$1,631,013

$1,268,477 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



13.3 %

11.8 %

13.9 %

12.0 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$332,977

$161,665

$1,408,664

$815,366 Capital Expenditures



$247,932

$200,001

$697,865

$536,665 Days Sales Outstanding











52

58







































Debt











$4,656,411

$4,922,629 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,605,696

$6,064,915 Debt / Total Capitalization











41.3 %

44.8 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.21

2.97 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.21

2.83 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











2.50

4.42



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc.



Acute Care Hospital Services



For the Three and Nine months ended



September 30, 2024 and 2023



(in thousands)



(unaudited)









































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$2,147,732

100.0 %

$1,965,985

100.0 %

$6,355,078

100.0 %

$5,858,015

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

893,436

41.6 %

854,284

43.5 %

2,609,544

41.1 %

2,517,163

43.0 %



Other operating expenses

598,840

27.9 %

543,584

27.6 %

1,754,999

27.6 %

1,604,084

27.4 %



Supplies expense

332,799

15.5 %

323,580

16.5 %

1,011,602

15.9 %

976,712

16.7 %



Depreciation and amortization

93,752

4.4 %

86,437

4.4 %

278,062

4.4 %

273,646

4.7 %



Lease and rental expense

24,202

1.1 %

24,443

1.2 %

72,308

1.1 %

72,459

1.2 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,943,029

90.5 %

1,832,328

93.2 %

5,726,515

90.1 %

5,444,064

92.9 %



Income from operations

204,703

9.5 %

133,657

6.8 %

628,563

9.9 %

413,951

7.1 %



Interest expense, net

1,077

0.1 %

(778)

(0.0) %

3,363

0.1 %

(1,858)

(0.0) %



Other (income) expense, net

(590)

(0.0) %

(490)

0.0 %

(1,348)

(0.0) %

5,723

0.1 %



Income before income taxes

$204,216

9.5 %

$134,925

6.9 %

$626,548

9.9 %

$410,086

7.0 %





















































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$2,245,517

100.0 %

$2,017,288

100.0 %

$6,604,007

100.0 %

$5,993,899

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

894,551

39.8 %

854,587

42.4 %

2,612,118

39.6 %

2,534,878

42.3 %



Other operating expenses

699,316

31.1 %

596,834

29.6 %

2,009,231

30.4 %

1,731,750

28.9 %



Supplies expense

332,772

14.8 %

323,475

16.0 %

1,011,460

15.3 %

979,185

16.3 %



Depreciation and amortization

94,522

4.2 %

86,535

4.3 %

279,048

4.2 %

274,165

4.6 %



Lease and rental expense

24,490

1.1 %

24,440

1.2 %

72,638

1.1 %

72,629

1.2 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

2,045,651

91.1 %

1,885,871

93.5 %

5,984,495

90.6 %

5,592,607

93.3 %



Income from operations

199,866

8.9 %

131,417

6.5 %

619,512

9.4 %

401,292

6.7 %



Interest expense, net

1,077

0.0 %

(778)

(0.0) %

3,363

0.1 %

(1,858)

(0.0) %



Other (income) expense, net

(527)

(0.0) %

(211)

(0.0) %

(354)

(0.0) %

6,921

0.1 %



Income before income taxes

$199,316

8.9 %

$132,406

6.6 %

$616,503

9.3 %

$396,229

6.6 %















































































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 .





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.



Behavioral Health Care Services



For the Three and Nine months ended



September 30, 2024 and 2023



(in thousands)



(unaudited)









































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,672,453

100.0 %

$1,514,017

100.0 %

$4,972,612

100.0 %

$4,494,791

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

916,435

54.8 %

842,683

55.7 %

2,679,938

53.9 %

2,494,850

55.5 %



Other operating expenses

313,402

18.7 %

294,788

19.5 %

934,107

18.8 %

869,771

19.4 %



Supplies expense

57,723

3.5 %

55,112

3.6 %

171,594

3.5 %

161,371

3.6 %



Depreciation and amortization

52,075

3.1 %

47,472

3.1 %

149,094

3.0 %

139,358

3.1 %



Lease and rental expense

11,806

0.7 %

10,883

0.7 %

34,908

0.7 %

32,684

0.7 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,351,441

80.8 %

1,250,938

82.6 %

3,969,641

79.8 %

3,698,034

82.3 %



Income from operations

321,012

19.2 %

263,079

17.4 %

1,002,971

20.2 %

796,757

17.7 %



Interest expense, net

1,041

0.1 %

1,252

0.1 %

3,076

0.1 %

3,455

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(794)

(0.0) %

(985)

(0.1) %

(2,341)

(0.0) %

(2,294)

(0.1) %



Income before income taxes

$320,765

19.2 %

$262,812

17.4 %

$1,002,236

20.2 %

$795,596

17.7 %





















































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended







September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,714,914

100.0 %

$1,542,695

100.0 %

$5,102,290

100.0 %

$4,575,378

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

919,301

53.6 %

844,244

54.7 %

2,690,118

52.7 %

2,498,338

54.6 %



Other operating expenses

354,331

20.7 %

322,208

20.9 %

1,054,007

20.7 %

949,958

20.8 %



Supplies expense

57,830

3.4 %

55,272

3.6 %

172,031

3.4 %

161,597

3.5 %



Depreciation and amortization

52,452

3.1 %

47,720

3.1 %

150,949

3.0 %

140,117

3.1 %



Lease and rental expense

11,956

0.7 %

10,911

0.7 %

35,235

0.7 %

32,834

0.7 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,395,870

81.4 %

1,280,355

83.0 %

4,102,340

80.4 %

3,782,844

82.7 %



Income from operations

319,044

18.6 %

262,340

17.0 %

999,950

19.6 %

792,534

17.3 %



Interest expense, net

1,041

0.1 %

1,252

0.1 %

3,076

0.1 %

3,456

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(861)

(0.1) %

(1,080)

(0.1) %

(2,408)

(0.0) %

(3,139)

(0.1) %



Income before income taxes

$318,864

18.6 %

$262,168

17.0 %

$999,282

19.6 %

$792,217

17.3 %















































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

334

331

0.9 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,667

-0.1 %

24,446

24,194

1.0 % Average available beds

6,485

6,495

-0.2 %

24,346

24,094

1.0 % Patient days

393,521

384,348

2.4 %

1,630,369

1,600,740

1.9 % Average daily census

4,277.4

4,177.7

2.4 %

17,721.4

17,399.3

1.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.3 %

62.7 %

2.5 %

72.5 %

71.9 %

0.8 % Occupancy-available beds

66.0 %

64.3 %

2.5 %

72.8 %

72.2 %

0.8 % Admissions

81,731

80,074

2.1 %

121,421

118,487

2.5 % Length of stay

4.8

4.8

0.3 %

13.4

13.5

-0.6 %

























Inpatient revenue

$12,277,563

$10,916,060

12.5 %

$2,835,301

$2,703,478

4.9 % Outpatient revenue

8,573,270

7,480,353

14.6 %

268,182

259,060

3.5 % Total patient revenue

20,850,833

18,396,413

13.3 %

3,103,483

2,962,538

4.8 % Other revenue

266,822

251,985

5.9 %

84,770

81,149

4.5 % Gross revenue

21,117,655

18,648,398

13.2 %

3,188,253

3,043,687

4.7 % Total deductions

18,872,138

16,631,110

13.5 %

1,473,339

1,500,992

-1.8 % Net revenue

$2,245,517

$2,017,288

11.3 %

$1,714,914

$1,542,695

11.2 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

333

333

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,667

-0.1 %

24,277

24,012

1.1 % Average available beds

6,485

6,495

-0.2 %

24,177

23,912

1.1 % Patient days

393,521

384,348

2.4 %

1,618,344

1,586,108

2.0 % Average daily census

4,277.4

4,177.7

2.4 %

17,590.7

17,240.3

2.0 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.3 %

62.7 %

2.5 %

72.5 %

71.8 %

0.9 % Occupancy-available beds

66.0 %

64.3 %

2.5 %

72.8 %

72.1 %

0.9 % Admissions

81,731

80,074

2.1 %

120,515

117,635

2.4 % Length of stay

4.8

4.8

0.3 %

13.4

13.5

-0.4 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

334

331

0.9 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,697

-0.6 %

24,413

24,203

0.9 % Average available beds

6,485

6,525

-0.6 %

24,313

24,103

0.9 % Patient days

1,199,271

1,172,957

2.2 %

4,858,431

4,761,887

2.0 % Average daily census

4,376.9

4,296.5

1.9 %

17,731.5

17,442.8

1.7 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

64.2 %

2.5 %

72.6 %

72.1 %

0.8 % Occupancy-available beds

67.5 %

65.8 %

2.5 %

72.9 %

72.4 %

0.8 % Admissions

247,170

239,300

3.3 %

361,149

358,703

0.7 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

0.0 %

13.5

13.3

1.7 %

























Inpatient revenue

$37,522,395

$33,278,396

12.8 %

$8,375,470

$8,001,838

4.7 % Outpatient revenue

25,553,451

22,292,249

14.6 %

833,260

812,467

2.6 % Total patient revenue

63,075,846

55,570,645

13.5 %

9,208,730

8,814,305

4.5 % Other revenue

747,424

714,877

4.6 %

247,182

220,393

12.2 % Gross revenue

63,823,270

56,285,522

13.4 %

9,455,912

9,034,698

4.7 % Total deductions

57,219,263

50,291,623

13.8 %

4,353,622

4,459,320

-2.4 % Net revenue

$6,604,007

$5,993,899

10.2 %

$5,102,290

$4,575,378

11.5 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

09/30/24

09/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

333

333

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,634

0.3 %

24,189

24,060

0.5 % Average available beds

6,485

6,462

0.4 %

24,089

23,960

0.5 % Patient days

1,199,271

1,166,693

2.8 %

4,819,550

4,726,531

2.0 % Average daily census

4,376.9

4,273.6

2.4 %

17,589.6

17,313.3

1.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

64.4 %

2.1 %

72.7 %

72.0 %

1.1 % Occupancy-available beds

67.5 %

66.1 %

2.1 %

73.0 %

72.3 %

1.1 % Admissions

247,170

238,237

3.7 %

358,114

356,028

0.6 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

0.0 %

13.5

13.3

1.5 %

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.