UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it proposes to offer senior secured notes, subject to market conditions and other considerations. Actual terms of the senior secured notes, including maturity, interest rate and principal amount, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay certain amounts outstanding under the Company's current tranche A term loan facility.

The offering of the senior secured notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, by telephone: 1-212-834-4533, BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by email: [email protected], Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone: 800-685-4786 or by email: [email protected], U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. by telephone: 877-558-2607, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by telephone: 1-800-645-3751 or by email: [email protected].

You may also visit www.sec.gov to obtain an electronic copy of the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not obligated to update these forward-looking statements even if the Company's assessment of these risks and uncertainties changes.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

