Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), was $232.1 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, as compared to $204.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2017.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $9.9 million, or $.11 per diluted share, resulting from a $13 million pre-tax increase in the reserve established in connection with the discussions with the Department of Justice ("DOJ"), as discussed below, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.6 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from our 2017 adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09"). Beginning in 2018, the amount of depreciation and amortization expense recorded in connection with the implementation of electronic health records ("EHR") applications at our acute care hospitals no longer warrants inclusion in our presentation of adjusted net income attributable to UHS.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2017, is a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $1.7 million, or $.02 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) a favorable after-tax impact of $6.8 million, or $.07 per diluted share, related to our adoption of ASU 2016-09, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, related to the depreciation and amortization expense recorded in connection with the implementation of EHR applications at our acute care hospitals.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $442.1 million during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $460.3 million during the first quarter of 2017. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of the above-mentioned $13.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ reserve recorded during the first quarter of 2018, was $455.1 million during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $460.3 million during the first quarter of 2017.

Acute Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:

During the first quarter of 2018, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 2.3% and adjusted patient days increased 5.4%, as compared to the first quarter of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 3.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 0.4% during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter of 2017. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 3.7% during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter of the prior year.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:

During the first quarter of 2018, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.6% while adjusted patient days increased 0.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.2% during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2017. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 3.0% during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Share Repurchase Program:

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, our net cash provided by operating activities was $364 million as compared to $483 million generated during the first quarter of 2017. The $119 million decrease was due to: (i) a $38 million unfavorable change in cash flows from foreign currency forward exchange contracts related to our investments in the U.K; (ii) a $67 million unfavorable change in accounts receivable; (iii) a $41 million unfavorable change in accrued and deferred income taxes, partially offset by; (iv) $27 million of other combined net favorable changes.

In November of 2017, our Board of Directors authorized a $400 million increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $1.2 billion from the previous $800 million authorization approved during 2016 and 2014. Pursuant to this program, we may purchase shares of our Class B Common Stock, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase program, during the first quarter of 2018, we have repurchased approximately 42,000 shares at an aggregate cost of $4.6 million (approximately $110 per share). Since inception of the program through March 31, 2018, we have repurchased approximately 7.39 million shares at an aggregate cost of $840.9 million (approximately $114 per share).

Reserve-DOJ:

During the first quarter of 2018, we recorded a $13 million pre-tax increase to the reserve established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of certain of our behavioral health care facilities, increasing the aggregate pre-tax reserve to $35 million. Changes in the reserve may be required in future periods as discussions with the DOJ continue and additional information becomes available. We cannot predict the ultimate resolution of this matter and therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, if any, or associated costs, will not differ materially from our established reserve. Please see Item 3-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Adoption of new revenue recognition standard:

On January 1, 2018, we adopted, using the modified retrospective approach, ASU 2014-09 and ASU 2016-08, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)" and "Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Principal versus Agent Considerations (Reporting Revenue Gross versus Net)", respectively, which provides guidance for revenue recognition. The standard's core principle is that a company will recognize revenue when it transfers promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The most significant change from the adoption of the new standard relates to our estimation for the allowance for doubtful accounts. Under the previous standards, our estimate for amounts not expected to be collected based upon our historical experience, were reflected as provision for doubtful accounts, included within net revenue. Under the new standard, our estimate for amounts not expected to be collected based on historical experience will continue to be recognized as a reduction to net revenue, however, not reflected separately as provision for doubtful accounts. Under the new standard, subsequent changes in estimate of collectability due to a change in the financial status of a payor, for example a bankruptcy, will be recognized as bad debt expense in operating charges. The adoption of this ASU in 2018, and amounts recognized as bad debt expense and included in other operating expenses, did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:

Effective January 1, 2018, our provision for income taxes, net income attributable to UHS, and net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, were favorably impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which made broad and complex changes to the U.S. tax code including, among other things, reducing the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $2,687,516

$2,825,472 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 0

212,614 Net revenues 2,687,516

2,612,858







Operating charges:





Salaries, wages and benefits 1,300,148

1,237,964 Other operating expenses 620,819

607,360 Supplies expense 292,929

277,614 Depreciation and amortization 113,103

110,798 Lease and rental expense 26,703

25,189

2,353,702

2,258,925







Income from operations 333,814

353,933







Interest expense, net 37,576

35,507







Income before income taxes 296,238

318,426







Provision for income taxes 67,569

107,899







Net income 228,669

210,527







Less: Net income attributable to





noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 4,837

4,472







Net income attributable to UHS $223,832

$206,055















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.37

$2.13







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.36

$2.12









Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended March 31,

2018

2017 Basic and diluted:





Net income attributable to UHS $223,832

$206,055 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (104)

(94) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $223,728

$205,961







Weighted average number of common shares - basic 94,226

96,585







Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.37

$2.13







Weighted average number of common shares 94,226

96,585 Add: Other share equivalents 457

787 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 94,683

97,372







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.36

$2.12









Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

March 31, 2018

revenues

March 31, 2017

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $223,832





$206,055



Depreciation and amortization 113,103





110,798



Interest expense, net 37,576





35,507



Provision for income taxes 67,569





107,899



EBITDA net of NCI $442,080

16.4%

$460,259

17.6%















Increase in DOJ reserve 13,000





-



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $455,080

16.9%

$460,259

17.6%















Net revenues $2,687,516





$2,612,858



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $223,832

$2.36

$206,055

$2.12 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ reserve, after-tax 9,911

0.11

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 (1,598)

(0.02)

(6,750)

(0.07) EHR depreciation & amortization, after-tax -

-

5,073

0.05 Subtotal 8,313

0.09

(1,677)

(0.02) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $232,145

$2.45

$204,378

$2.10

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net income $228,669

$210,527 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized derivative gains on cash flow hedges 2,124

3,066 Unrealized gain on marketable security 2,367

1,094 Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,341)

7,236 Other comprehensive income before tax 150

11,396 Income tax expense related to items of other comprehensive income 1,077

1,551 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (927)

9,845







Comprehensive income 227,742

220,372 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,837

4,472 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $222,905

$215,900









Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















March 31,



December 31,





2018



2017 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,053

$ 74,423 Accounts receivable, net



1,569,803



1,500,898 Supplies



137,246



136,177 Other current assets



104,624



86,504 Total current assets



1,884,726



1,798,002













Property and equipment



8,144,555



7,921,126 Less: accumulated depreciation



(3,444,003)



(3,349,289)





4,700,552



4,571,837













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,843,126



3,825,157 Deferred charges



8,882



9,787 Deferred income taxes



3,072



3,007 Other



583,159



554,038 Total Assets

$ 11,023,517

$ 10,761,828













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 566,248

$ 545,619 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,366,333



1,284,081 Federal and state taxes



86,996



18,334 Total current liabilities



2,019,577



1,848,034













Other noncurrent liabilities



311,900



306,304 Long-term debt



3,355,087



3,494,390 Deferred income taxes



44,850



54,962













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



6,081



6,702













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,215,646



4,989,514 Noncontrolling interest



70,376



61,922 Total equity



5,286,022



5,051,436













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,023,517

$ 10,761,828















Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three months

ended March 31,

2018

2017







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $228,669

$210,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 113,134

110,798 Stock-based compensation expense 19,700

15,348 Gain on sale of assets and businesses (703)

0 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (72,526)

(5,362) Accrued interest (6,209)

(6,123) Accrued and deferred income taxes 61,674

102,269 Other working capital accounts 59,032

66,877 Other assets and deferred charges (5,438)

(7,654) Other (37,642)

(229) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 23,125

22,007 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (18,765)

(25,349) Net cash provided by operating activities 364,051

483,109







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (189,041)

(144,338) Acquisition of property and businesses (20,931)

(17,832) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 839

0 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology application (8,570)

(9,456) Decrease (increase) in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 100

(3,000) Investment in, and advances to, joint venture (8,675)

0 Net cash used in investing activities (226,278)

(174,626)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (140,676)

(260,633) Additional borrowings 20,500

21,600 Repurchase of common shares (9,441)

(29,167) Dividends paid (9,422)

(9,662) Issuance of common stock 2,545

2,540 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,217)

(4,118) Net cash used in financing activities (140,711)

(279,440)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,857

285 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,081)

29,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 167,297

121,950 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $166,216

$151,278







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $41,539

$39,404







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $2,749

$5,253







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $84,708

$56,427

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)













































% Change









Quarter ended Same Facility:







3/31/2018











Acute Care Hospitals









Revenues







3.7% Adjusted Admissions







2.3% Adjusted Patient Days







5.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





3.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





0.4%



































Behavioral Health Hospitals









Revenues







3.0% Adjusted Admissions







1.6% Adjusted Patient Days







0.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





2.0% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





3.2%















































UHS Consolidated



First quarter ended





3/31/2018

3/31/2017











Revenues



$2,687,516

$2,612,858 EBITDA net of NCI



$442,080

$460,259 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



16.4%

17.6% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$455,080

$460,259 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

16.9%

17.6%























Cash Flow From Operations



$364,051

$483,109 Days Sales Outstanding



53

50 Capital Expenditures



$189,041

$144,338











Debt



$3,921,335

$3,898,579 UHS' Shareholders Equity



$5,215,646

$4,735,962 Debt / Total Capitalization



42.9%

45.2% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)



2.32

2.32 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) 2.30

2.32 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)



3.69

2.91











(1) Latest 4 quarters











Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands)



































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts

$1,423,653





$1,553,467



Less: Provision for doubtful accounts

-





180,983



Net revenues

1,423,653

100.0%

1,372,484

100.0% Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

581,573

40.9%

554,902

40.4% Other operating expenses

307,397

21.6%

315,223

23.0% Supplies expense

243,153

17.1%

228,485

16.6% Depreciation and amortization

72,150

5.1%

63,049

4.6% Lease and rental expense

14,283

1.0%

13,916

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,218,556

85.6%

1,175,575

85.7% Income from operations

205,097

14.4%

196,909

14.3% Interest expense, net

531

0.0%

745

0.1% Income before income taxes

204,566

14.4%

196,164

14.3%





















































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts

$1,445,632





$1,570,530



Less: Provision for doubtful accounts

-





180,983



Net revenues

1,445,632

100.0%

1,389,547

100.0% Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

581,768

40.2%

554,960

39.9% Other operating expenses

330,036

22.8%

332,299

23.9% Supplies expense

243,153

16.8%

228,485

16.4% Depreciation and amortization

72,150

5.0%

71,338

5.1% Lease and rental expense

14,283

1.0%

13,916

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,241,390

85.9%

1,200,998

86.4% Income from operations

204,242

14.1%

188,549

13.6% Interest expense, net

531

0.0%

745

0.1% Income before income taxes

203,711

14.1%

187,804

13.5%



















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived assets, the impact of the EHR applications (in 2017) and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

























The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of the implementation of EHR applications at our acute care hospitals (in 2017); (iii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iv) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands)



































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts

$1,209,937





$1,205,077



Less: Provision for doubtful accounts

-





30,636



Net revenues

1,209,937

100.0%

1,174,441

100.0% Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

630,568

52.1%

597,092

50.8% Other operating expenses

230,347

19.0%

229,888

19.6% Supplies expense

48,769

4.0%

47,747

4.1% Depreciation and amortization

36,743

3.0%

35,316

3.0% Lease and rental expense

12,008

1.0%

10,761

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

958,435

79.2%

920,804

78.4% Income from operations

251,502

20.8%

253,637

21.6% Interest expense, net

427

0.0%

723

0.1% Income before income taxes

251,075

20.8%

252,914

21.5%





















































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts

$1,237,996





$1,249,748



Less: Provision for doubtful accounts

-





31,626



Net revenues

1,237,996

100.0%

1,218,122

100.0% Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

642,128

51.9%

613,849

50.4% Other operating expenses

256,402

20.7%

254,478

20.9% Supplies expense

49,536

4.0%

49,036

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

38,454

3.1%

36,945

3.0% Lease and rental expense

12,301

1.0%

11,160

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

998,821

80.7%

965,468

79.3% Income from operations

239,175

19.3%

252,654

20.7% Interest expense, net

427

0.0%

723

0.1% Income before income taxes

238,748

19.3%

251,931

20.7%



















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived assets, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period.However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

























The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



3/31/18

3/31/17

% change

3/31/18

3/31/17

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

300

292

2.7% Average licensed beds

6,161

6,107

0.9%

23,240

23,056

0.8% Average available beds

5,985

5,932

0.9%

23,158

22,875

1.2% Patient days

352,818

333,000

6.0%

1,581,996

1,592,454

-0.7% Average daily census

3,920.2

3,700.0

6.0%

17,577.7

17,693.9

-0.7% Occupancy-licensed beds

63.6%

60.6%

5.0%

75.6%

76.7%

-1.4% Occupancy-available beds

65.5%

62.4%

5.0%

75.9%

77.4%

-1.9% Admissions

76,643

74,351

3.1%

119,980

118,330

1.4% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

2.8%

13.2

13.5

-2.0%

























Inpatient revenue

$6,361,766

$5,597,850

13.6%

$2,402,258

$2,183,002

10.0% Outpatient revenue

3,714,661

3,294,177

12.8%

255,181

246,460

3.5% Total patient revenue

10,076,427

8,892,027

13.3%

2,657,439

2,429,462

9.4% Other revenue

98,187

121,265

-19.0%

50,033

51,476

-2.8% Gross hospital revenue

10,174,614

9,013,292

12.9%

2,707,472

2,480,938

9.1% Total deductions

8,728,982

7,442,762

17.3%

1,469,476

1,231,190

19.4% Net hospital revenue before























provision for doubtful accounts

1,445,632

1,570,530

-8.0%

1,237,996

1,249,748

-0.9% Provision for doubtful accounts

0

180,983

-100.0%

0

31,626

-100.0% Net hospital revenue

$1,445,632

$1,389,547

4.0%

$1,237,996

$1,218,122

1.6%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



3/31/18

3/31/17

% change

3/31/18

3/31/17

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

286

286

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,161

6,107

0.9%

22,545

22,251

1.3% Average available beds

5,985

5,932

0.9%

22,463

22,170

1.3% Patient days

352,818

333,000

6.0%

1,558,863

1,544,760

0.9% Average daily census

3,920.2

3,700.0

6.0%

17,320.7

17,164.0

0.9% Occupancy-licensed beds

63.6%

60.6%

5.0%

76.8%

77.1%

-0.4% Occupancy-available beds

65.5%

62.4%

5.0%

77.1%

77.4%

-0.4% Admissions

76,643

74,351

3.1%

118,631

116,197

2.1% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

2.8%

13.1

13.3

-1.2%



























