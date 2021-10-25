Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted - Three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $218.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $241.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased 8.4% to $3.156 billion during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.913 billion during the third quarter of 2020.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2021 was $224.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, as compared to $246.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020. 

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of last year were the following: (i) a favorable impact of approximately $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from $28 million of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals (approximately $11 million of these supplemental revenues were attributable to the first nine months of 2020 and $17 million were attributable to prior years), and; (ii) an unfavorable impact of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of approximately $5 million of previously recognized grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.8 million, or $.07 per diluted share, consisting primarily of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions, partially offset by; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.8 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($8.9 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities.  

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, ($2.7 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.1 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $441.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $471.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $448.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $472.8 million during the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted  – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Reported net income attributable to UHS was $752.5 million, or $8.83 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $635.2 million, or $7.40 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020. Net revenues increased 10.6% to $9.367 billion during the first nine months of 2021 as compared to $8.472 billion during the comparable period of 2020.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $756.6 million, or $8.88 per diluted share, as compared to $646.9 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020. 

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the substantial majority of which was previously disclosed and recorded during the second quarter of 2021, was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.2 million, or $.37 per diluted share, consisting of:

  • a favorable after-tax impact of $47.7 million, or $.56 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $62 million of revenues recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ($55 million and $7 million, respectively), in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, as discussed below in Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program;
  • an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.0 million, or $.36 per diluted share, resulting from a $41 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ($36 million and $5 million, respectively), resulting from unfavorable trends experienced in connection with the number of asserted claims and reported incidents and estimates of losses for those claims;
  • an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $22.1 million, or $.26 per diluted share, resulting from aggregate commercial insurance proceeds received of approximately $29 million, approximately $19 million and $10 million of which were recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively, in connection with: (i) the unfavorable economic impact resulting from the previously disclosed information technology incident that occurred during 2020 ($20 million aggregate proceeds received thus far representing partial recovery of the loss sustained), and; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic (approximately $9 million of insurance proceeds received during the second quarter of 2021 representing recovery of the policy maximum), and;
  • an estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $7.6 million (approximately $10 million pre-tax), or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from damage sustained from Hurricane Ida during the third quarter of 2021 at three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania (see below in Behavioral Health Care Services for additional disclosure).    

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 included the following: (i) a favorable impact of $157.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $213 million of grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the CARES Act, and; (ii) a favorable impact of $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned $28 million of net revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020 in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program.   

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.3 million, or $.07 per diluted share, ($8.2 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.13 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.2 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.4 million, or $.05 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.450 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.303 billion during the first nine months of 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.448 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.311 billion during the first nine months of 2020.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
During the third quarter of 2021, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 12.4% and adjusted patient days increased 10.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Patient volumes at our acute care hospitals during the third quarter of 2021 included a continuation of relatively robust non-COVID patient volumes as well as an increase in COVID-related patients as compared to volumes experienced during the second quarter of 2021.    

At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.7% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020.  During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 13.1% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 13.4% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020.   

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 7.3% and adjusted patient days increased 9.9%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020.  At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $161 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 10.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 7.8% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020.  During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 14.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 18.6% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.   

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
During the third quarter of 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 2.7% and adjusted patient days decreased 2.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, patient volumes at our behavioral health care hospitals were pressured by increased COVID-19 infections experienced in many of our markets, as well as clinical staffing shortages caused by the general unfavorable availability of workers in the U.S., as well as pandemic-related staffing challenges experienced at many of our facilities.  

In addition, three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania were damaged and temporarily closed (either entirely or partially) as a result of Hurricane Ida in late August/early September of 2021. One of these facilities was fully re-opened by the end of September while the other two are expected to be fully re-opened by late October/mid-November. As mentioned above, we estimate that our pre-tax financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 were unfavorably impacted by approximately $10 million as a result of the damage sustained from Hurricane Ida.      

At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal of approximately $9 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.6% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020.  During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 2.0% including the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 1.3% excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020.   

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.6% and adjusted patient days increased 0.3%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $52 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 6.0% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020.  During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 5.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 6.9% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.   

COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The COVID-19 vaccination process commenced during the first quarter of 2021.  Since that time, through the second quarter of 2021, we had generally experienced a decline in COVID-19 patients as well as a corresponding recovery in non-COVID-19 patient activity.  However, during the third quarter of 2021, our facilities generally experienced an increase in COVID-19 patients resulting primarily from the Delta variant. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results.  However, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity and Financing Transactions:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our net cash provided by operating activities was $562 million as compared to $2.218 billion during the first nine months of 2020.  The $1.656 billion net decrease in our cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the first nine months of 2020, was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $1.576 billion resulting primarily from the $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments repaid during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a favorable change of $878 million experienced during the first nine months of 2020 resulting from receipt of the Medicare accelerated payments and other deferred governmental stimulus grants; (ii) a favorable change of $153 million resulting from an increase in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt and provision for asset impairment; (iii) an unfavorable change of $111 million due to the first nine months of 2020 including the favorable impact of the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, as provided for by the CARES Act; (iv) an unfavorable change of $75 million in accounts receivable; (v) an unfavorable change of $51 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (vi) $4 million of other combined net favorable changes.    

Liquidity and Financing Transactions:
During the third quarter of 2021, we completed the following previously announced financing transactions:

  • On August 24, 2021, we completed the following via private offerings to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended:
    • Issued $700 million of aggregate principal amount of 1.65% senior secured notes due on September 1, 2026, and;
    • Issued $500 million of aggregate principal amount of 2.65% senior secured notes due on January 15, 2032.
  • On August 24, 2021, we entered into a seventh amendment to our credit agreement dated as of November 15, 2010, which provided for the amendment and restatement of the previously existing credit facility. The seventh amendment, among other things, provided for the following:
    • a $1.2 billion aggregate amount revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to mature on August 24, 2026, representing an increase of $200 million over the $1.0 billion previous commitment. As of September 30, 2021, this facility had no borrowings outstanding and $1.196 billion of available borrowing capacity, net of outstanding letters of credit;
    • a $1.7 billion tranche A term loan facility, which is scheduled to mature on August 24, 2026, resulting in a reduction of $150 million from the $1.85 billion of borrowings outstanding under the previous tranche A term loan facility, and;
    • repayment of approximately $488 million of borrowings outstanding under the previous tranche B term loan facility.
  • On September 13, 2021, we redeemed $400 million of aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior secured notes, that were scheduled to mature on June 1, 2026, at 102.50% of the aggregate principal, or $410 million.

In connection with the various financing transactions mentioned above, our results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, include a $16.8 million pre-tax charge incurred for costs related to the extinguishment of debt. This pre-tax charge consisted of the following: (i) $6.8 million incurred to write-off unamortized deferred charges on the extinguished debt, and; (ii) a $10 million make-whole premium paid on the early redemption of the $400 million, 5.00% senior secured notes.

As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $190 million of cash and cash equivalents. 

Stock Repurchase Program:
As of September 30, 2021, we had an aggregate stock repurchase authorization of $3.7 billion which was approved by our Board of Directors in various increments since 2014, including a previously announced $1.0 billion increase authorized on July 26, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of this program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $790.5 million as of September 30, 2021, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase programs, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 2.78 million shares at an aggregate cost of $419.1 million (approximately $151 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 23.0 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $2.91 billion (approximately $126 per share). 

Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program:
As previously disclosed, in early 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") approved the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program ("HRIP") for state fiscal year ("SFY") 2021, which covered the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This program change increased our reimbursement for SFY 2021 by an aggregate of approximately $62 million, of which $55 million and $7 million were recorded by us during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively.   

Programs such as HRIP require an annual state submission and approval by CMS.  In May, 2021, Kentucky submitted a request to CMS in order to continue the HRIP program for SFY 2022 with a similar payment methodology and payment level as the SFY 2021 program. Although we believe the CMS approval process is in progress, we are unable to predict if CMS will ultimately approve the HRIP for SFY 2022, and if approved, if the rates will be generally comparable to the SFY 2021 HRIP rates. 

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $11.6 billion during 2020. In 2021, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #270 on the Fortune 500; and ranked #307 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones.  Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 27 acute care hospitals, 333 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 38 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations.  Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.  These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially.  Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the potential impact on future COVID-19 patient volumes resulting from new variants of the virus, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, the impact of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020








Net revenues

$3,155,999

$2,912,541

$9,366,866

$8,471,962








Operating charges:






   Salaries, wages and benefits

1,556,448

1,406,348

4,542,156

4,147,027

   Other operating expenses

754,072

666,665

2,233,590

1,982,202

   Supplies expense

367,834

335,409

1,052,977

936,808

   Depreciation and amortization

134,462

125,961

399,850

376,563

   Lease and rental expense

28,375

28,488

88,848

84,967

2,841,191

2,562,871

8,317,421

7,527,567








Income from operations

314,808

349,670

1,049,445

944,395








Interest expense, net

21,199

24,575

64,455

86,399

Other (income) expense, net

6,719

1,831

(1,575)

8,291








Income before income taxes

286,890

323,264

986,565

849,705








Provision for income taxes

67,515

79,172

232,844

204,649








Net income

219,375

244,092

753,721

645,056








Less:  Net income attributable to






noncontrolling interests ("NCI")

1,024

2,813

1,255

9,811








Net income attributable to UHS

$218,351

$241,279

$752,466

$635,245
















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$2.65

$2.84

$8.96

$7.44








Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)

$2.60

$2.82

$8.83

$7.40

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three months

Nine months

(a) Earnings per share calculation:

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Basic and diluted:






Net income attributable to UHS

$218,351

$241,279

$752,466

$635,245

Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants

(396)

(790)

(1,609)

(1,987)

Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted

$217,955

$240,489

$750,857

$633,258








Weighted average number of common shares - basic

82,262

84,672

83,756

85,172








Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$2.65

$2.84

$8.96

$7.44








Weighted average number of common shares

82,262

84,672

83,756

85,172

Add: Other share equivalents

1,411

575

1,275

415

Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted

83,673

85,247

85,031

85,587








Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:

$2.60

$2.82

$8.83

$7.40

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)
























Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")









Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2021

revenues

September 30, 2020

revenues








Net income attributable to UHS

$218,351


$241,279

   Depreciation and amortization

134,462


125,961

   Interest expense, net

21,199


24,575

   Provision for income taxes

67,515


79,172

EBITDA net of NCI

$441,527

14.0%

$470,987

16.2%








Other (income) expense, net

6,719


1,831

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$448,246

14.2%

$472,818

16.2%








Net revenues

$3,155,999


$2,912,541









































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS









Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Per


Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share








Net income attributable to UHS

$218,351

$2.60

$241,279

$2.82

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:






Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(6,785)

(0.08)

2,066

0.02

Debt extinguishment costs

12,884

0.15

-

-

Impact of ASU 2016-09

(323)

-

3,137

0.04

Subtotal adjustments

5,776

0.07

5,203

0.06

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$224,127

$2.67

$246,482

$2.88

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")

For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)
























Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")









Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2021

revenues

September 30, 2020

revenues








Net income attributable to UHS

$752,466


$635,245

   Depreciation and amortization

399,850


376,563

   Interest expense, net

64,455


86,399

   Provision for income taxes

232,844


204,649

EBITDA net of NCI

$1,449,615

15.5%

$1,302,856

15.4%








Other (income) expense, net

(1,575)


8,291

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$1,448,040

15.5%

$1,311,147

15.5%








Net revenues

$9,366,866


$8,471,962









































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS









Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Per


Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share








Net income attributable to UHS

$752,466

$8.83

$635,245

$7.40

Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:






Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(6,255)

(0.07)

7,193

0.08

Debt extinguishment costs

12,884

0.15

-

-

Impact of ASU 2016-09

(2,522)

(0.03)

4,412

0.05

Subtotal adjustments

4,107

0.05

11,605

0.13

Adjusted net income attributable to UHS

$756,573

$8.88

$646,850

$7.53

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020








Net income

$219,375

$244,092

$753,721

$645,056

Other comprehensive income (loss):






   Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,121)

14,245

(23,184)

(18,280)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax

(9,121)

14,245

(23,184)

(18,280)

Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)

109

302

(1,958)

(908)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(9,230)

13,943

(21,226)

(17,372)








Comprehensive income

210,145

258,035

732,495

627,684

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,024

2,813

1,255

9,811

Comprehensive income attributable to UHS

$209,121

$255,222

$731,240

$617,873

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)










September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

Assets





Current assets:





    Cash and cash equivalents

$

189,743

$

1,224,490

    Accounts receivable, net

1,764,214

1,728,928

    Supplies

202,824

190,417

    Other current assets

186,518

138,034

          Total current assets

2,343,299

3,281,869







Property and equipment

10,515,812

9,885,888

Less: accumulated depreciation

(4,828,108)

(4,512,764)



5,687,704

5,373,124







Other assets:





    Goodwill

3,888,999

3,882,715

    Deferred income taxes

48,591

22,689

    Right of use assets-operating leases

309,387

336,513

    Deferred charges

6,721

4,985

    Other

562,152

574,984

Total Assets

$

12,846,853

$

13,476,879







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





    Current maturities of long-term debt

$

44,961

$

331,998

    Accounts payable and other liabilities

1,845,465

1,668,671

    Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants

1,375

376,151

    Operating lease liabilities

60,853

59,796

    Federal and state taxes

16,163

44,423

          Total current liabilities

1,968,817

2,481,039







Other noncurrent liabilities

545,282

458,549

Operating lease liabilities noncurrent

250,754

278,303

Medicare accelerated payments noncurrent

0

322,617

Long-term debt

3,709,316

3,524,253

Deferred income taxes

0

5,582







Redeemable noncontrolling interest

4,886

4,569







UHS common stockholders' equity

6,274,021

6,317,146

Noncontrolling interest

93,777

84,821

          Total equity

6,367,798

6,401,967







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

12,846,853

$

13,476,879

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months

ended September 30,

2021

2020




Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


  Net income

$753,721

$645,056

  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net 


cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation & amortization

399,850

376,563

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses

(4,803)

2,124

Costs related to extinguishment of debt

16,831

1,365

Stock-based compensation expense

55,548

49,928

Provision for asset impairment

7,195

0

  Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from


acquisitions and dispositions:


   Accounts receivable

(29,079)

45,435

   Accrued interest

3,714

(10,526)

   Accrued and deferred income taxes 

(52,727)

(2,095)

   Other working capital accounts 

52,616

85,944

   Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants

(697,393)

878,480

   Other assets and deferred charges

(34,038)

1,271

   Other 

9,607

115,431

   Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid

140,702

113,571

   Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims

(60,069)

(84,390)

          Net cash provided by operating activities

561,675

2,218,157




Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


   Property and equipment additions

(666,025)

(546,656)

   Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses

21,143

7,851

   Acquisition of businesses and property

(39,391)

(52,009)

   Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment

4,261

22,453

   Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 

100

0

   Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds

20,202

(5,345)

   Investment in, and advances to,  joint ventures and other

0

(997)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(659,710)

(574,703)




Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


   Repayments of long-term debt

(3,026,888)

(1,173,590)

   Additional borrowings

2,912,374

803,197

   Financing costs

(17,967)

(8,256)

   Repurchase of common shares

(770,665)

(200,098)

   Dividends paid

(50,284)

(17,344)

   Issuance of common stock

10,108

9,288

   Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5,744)

(15,175)

   Purchase of ownership interests by minority members

13,046

(548)

          Net cash used in financing activities

(936,020)

(602,526)




   Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(682)

(706)

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,034,737)

1,040,222

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,279,154

105,667

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$244,417

$1,145,889




Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:


  Interest paid

$58,719

$93,579




  Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$286,376

$208,460




  Noncash purchases of property and equipment

$73,428

$76,402

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Statistical Information

(unaudited)



























 % Change 

 % Change 







3 Months ended

9 Months ended

Same Facility:





9/30/2021

9/30/2021










Acute Care Hospitals








Revenues (a)





13.1%

14.4%

Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues


13.4%

18.6%

Adjusted Admissions





12.4%

7.3%

Adjusted Patient Days





10.9%

9.9%

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

1.3%

10.4%

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

2.7%

7.8%










Behavioral Health Hospitals








Revenues (b)





2.0%

5.4%

Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues


1.3%

6.9%

Adjusted Admissions





-2.7%

1.6%

Adjusted Patient Days





-2.1%

0.3%

Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

4.2%

4.7%

Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues

3.6%

6.0%










(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended
September 30, 2020, respectively.

(b) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded
in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.




















UHS Consolidated

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020










Revenues

$3,155,999

$2,912,541

$9,366,866

$8,471,962

EBITDA net of NCI

$441,527

$470,987

$1,449,615

$1,302,856

EBITDA Margin net of NCI

14.0%

16.2%

15.5%

15.4%

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI

$448,246

$472,818

$1,448,040

$1,311,147

Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

14.2%

16.2%

15.5%

15.5%










Cash Flow From Operations

$442,227

$766,788

$561,675

$2,218,157

Days Sales Outstanding

51

50

51

51

Capital Expenditures  

$183,814

$192,046

$666,025

$546,656










Debt 





$3,754,277

$3,609,177

UHS' Shareholders Equity





$6,274,021

$5,962,788

Debt / Total Capitalization





37.4%

37.7%

Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)





1.87

2.02

Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)




1.88

2.03

Debt / Cash From Operations (1)





5.34

1.41

Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)





1.81

1.40

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)



1.82

1.41

Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)




5.16

0.98










(1) Latest 4 quarters.








(2) Debt, net of approximately $122 million of short-term cash investments as of September 30, 2021 and $1.101 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Acute Care Hospital Services

For the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands)


































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services


































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Net revenues (a)

$1,792,862

100.0%

$1,585,142

100.0%

$5,178,594

100.0%

$4,528,364

100.0%

Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

755,216

42.1%

660,610

41.7%

2,153,046

41.6%

1,909,216

42.2%

Other operating expenses

410,960

22.9%

366,754

23.1%

1,216,277

23.5%

1,086,669

24.0%

Supplies expense

316,238

17.6%

283,829

17.9%

901,827

17.4%

781,778

17.3%

Depreciation and amortization

82,478

4.6%

78,388

4.9%

246,621

4.8%

234,756

5.2%

Lease and rental expense

17,505

1.0%

17,641

1.1%

55,663

1.1%

50,224

1.1%

Subtotal-operating expenses

1,582,397

88.3%

1,407,222

88.8%

4,573,434

88.3%

4,062,643

89.7%

Income from operations

210,465

11.7%

177,920

11.2%

605,160

11.7%

465,721

10.3%

Interest expense, net

255

0.0%

205

0.0%

749

0.0%

1,339

0.0%

Other (income) expense, net

436

0.0%

-

-

436

0.0%

-

-

Income before income taxes

$209,774

11.7%

$177,715

11.2%

$603,975

11.7%

$464,382

10.3%



















































All Acute Care Hospital Services


































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Amount

% of Net
Revenues

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Net revenues (a)

$1,822,027

100.0%

$1,610,003

100.0%

$5,271,000

100.0%

$4,598,558

100.0%

Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

757,962

41.6%

660,694

41.0%

2,157,060

40.9%

1,909,415

41.5%

Other operating expenses

436,475

24.0%

391,642

24.3%

1,305,544

24.8%

1,156,909

25.2%

Supplies expense

316,950

17.4%

283,827

17.6%

902,654

17.1%

781,776

17.0%

Depreciation and amortization

83,794

4.6%

78,388

4.9%

248,462

4.7%

234,756

5.1%

Lease and rental expense

17,518

1.0%

17,641

1.1%

55,676

1.1%

50,224

1.1%

Subtotal-operating expenses

1,612,699

88.5%

1,432,192

89.0%

4,669,396

88.6%

4,133,080

89.9%

Income from operations

209,328

11.5%

177,811

11.0%

601,604

11.4%

465,478

10.1%

Interest expense, net

255

0.0%

205

0.0%

749

0.0%

1,339

0.0%

Other (income) expense, net

436

0.0%

-

-

436

0.0%

-

-

Income before income taxes

$208,637

11.5%

$177,606

11.0%

$600,419

11.4%

$464,139

10.1%

















(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the
current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items
that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to
extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year
financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period.
However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax
assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a
complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as
presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended June 30, 2021.

















The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care
results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income
before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Behavioral Health Care Services

For the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands)


































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services


































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Net revenues (a)

$1,302,468

100.0%

$1,276,568

100.0%

$4,004,066

100.0%

$3,797,579

100.0%

Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

721,949

55.4%

683,567

53.5%

2,133,755

53.3%

2,022,066

53.2%

Other operating expenses

267,878

20.6%

229,862

18.0%

776,087

19.4%

693,724

18.3%

Supplies expense

51,337

3.9%

51,806

4.1%

151,435

3.8%

153,761

4.0%

Depreciation and amortization

45,798

3.5%

43,919

3.4%

136,926

3.4%

129,877

3.4%

Lease and rental expense

10,311

0.8%

9,928

0.8%

31,339

0.8%

31,384

0.8%

Subtotal-operating expenses

1,097,273

84.2%

1,019,082

79.8%

3,229,542

80.7%

3,030,812

79.8%

Income from operations

205,195

15.8%

257,486

20.2%

774,524

19.3%

766,767

20.2%

Interest expense, net

336

0.0%

354

0.0%

1,014

0.0%

1,079

0.0%

Other (income) expense, net

27

0.0%

526

0.0%

435

0.0%

2,337

0.1%

Income before income taxes

$204,832

15.7%

$256,606

20.1%

$773,075

19.3%

$763,351

20.1%



















































All Behavioral Health Care Services


































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Amount

% of Net
Revenues

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Amount

% of Net
Revenues

Amount

% of Net
Revenues 

Net revenues (a)

$1,328,293

100.0%

$1,299,591

100.0%

$4,075,127

100.0%

$3,864,823

100.0%

Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

727,137

54.7%

684,575

52.7%

2,144,735

52.6%

2,027,223

52.5%

Other operating expenses

292,794

22.0%

253,779

19.5%

847,780

20.8%

765,006

19.8%

Supplies expense

51,712

3.9%

51,858

4.0%

152,273

3.7%

153,861

4.0%

Depreciation and amortization

47,205

3.6%

45,154

3.5%

140,870

3.5%

134,081

3.5%

Lease and rental expense

10,421

0.8%

10,734

0.8%

31,789

0.8%

34,151

0.9%

Subtotal-operating expenses

1,129,269

85.0%

1,046,100

80.5%

3,317,447

81.4%

3,114,322

80.6%

Income from operations

199,024

15.0%

253,491

19.5%

757,680

18.6%

750,501

19.4%

Interest expense, net

1,218

0.1%

433

0.0%

3,564

0.1%

1,184

0.0%

Other (income) expense, net

27

0.0%

526

0.0%

435

0.0%

2,337

0.1%

Income before income taxes

$197,779

14.9%

$252,532

19.4%

$753,681

18.5%

$746,980

19.3%

















(a) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current
year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are
nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection
with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and
intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues
and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected
in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset
between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net
income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

















The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our
behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact
on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that
were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Three Months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020


























AS REPORTED:







































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH


9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change

9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change













Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

333

330

0.9%

Average licensed beds

6,579

6,451

2.0%

24,189

23,566

2.6%

Average available beds

6,407

6,279

2.0%

24,084

23,464

2.6%

Patient days

416,422

383,958

8.5%

1,537,206

1,563,259

-1.7%

Average daily census

4,526.3

4,173.5

8.5%

16,708.8

16,991.9

-1.7%

Occupancy-licensed beds

68.8%

64.7%

6.3%

69.1%

72.1%

-4.2%

Occupancy-available beds

70.6%

66.5%

6.2%

69.4%

72.4%

-4.2%

Admissions

78,799

71,682

9.9%

113,448

115,569

-1.8%

Length of stay

5.3

5.4

-2.1%

13.4

13.5

-0.7%













Inpatient revenue

$9,497,975

$8,137,264

16.7%

$2,470,401

$2,487,568

-0.7%

Outpatient revenue

5,343,246

4,128,549

29.4%

242,976

243,600

-0.3%

Total patient revenue

14,841,221

12,265,813

21.0%

2,713,377

2,731,168

-0.7%

Other revenue

173,063

127,396

35.8%

56,337

53,105

6.1%

Gross hospital revenue

15,014,284

12,393,209

21.1%

2,769,714

2,784,273

-0.5%

Total deductions

13,192,257

10,783,206

22.3%

1,441,421

1,484,682

-2.9%

Net hospital revenue 

$1,822,027

$1,610,003

13.2%

$1,328,293

$1,299,591

2.2%


























SAME FACILITY:


























ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH


9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change

9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change













Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0%

Average licensed beds

6,557

6,451

1.6%

23,759

23,440

1.4%

Average available beds

6,385

6,279

1.7%

23,654

23,338

1.4%

Patient days

416,026

383,958

8.4%

1,522,738

1,556,152

-2.1%

Average daily census

4,522.0

4,173.5

8.4%

16,551.5

16,914.7

-2.1%

Occupancy-licensed beds

69.0%

64.7%

6.6%

69.7%

72.2%

-3.5%

Occupancy-available beds

70.8%

66.5%

6.6%

70.0%

72.5%

-3.5%

Admissions

78,764

71,682

9.9%

111,692

114,902

-2.8%

Length of stay

5.3

5.4

-1.4%

13.6

13.5

0.7%

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Selected Hospital Statistics

For the Nine Months ended

September 30, 2021 and 2020


























AS REPORTED:







































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH


9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change

9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change













Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

333

330

0.9%

Average licensed beds

6,534

6,451

1.3%

24,121

23,591

2.2%

Average available beds

6,362

6,279

1.3%

24,018

23,488

2.3%

Patient days

1,171,141

1,071,830

9.3%

4,636,270

4,620,471

0.3%

Average daily census

4,289.9

3,911.8

9.7%

16,982.7

16,863.0

0.7%

Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7%

60.6%

8.3%

70.4%

71.5%

-1.5%

Occupancy-available beds

67.4%

62.3%

8.2%

70.7%

71.8%

-1.5%

Admissions

227,944

213,658

6.7%

345,874

339,356

1.9%

Length of stay

5.1

5.0

2.8%

13.4

13.6

-1.4%













Inpatient revenue

$27,279,494

$22,695,513

20.2%

$7,471,742

$7,298,466

2.4%

Outpatient revenue

15,281,854

12,204,970

25.2%

756,068

719,513

5.1%

Total patient revenue

42,561,348

34,900,483

22.0%

8,227,810

8,017,979

2.6%

Other revenue

484,227

513,423

-5.7%

189,474

223,212

-15.1%

Gross hospital revenue

43,045,575

35,413,906

21.5%

8,417,284

8,241,191

2.1%

Total deductions

37,774,575

30,815,348

22.6%

4,342,157

4,376,368

-0.8%

Net hospital revenue 

$5,271,000

$4,598,558

14.6%

$4,075,127

$3,864,823

5.4%


























SAME FACILITY:


























ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH


9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change

9/30/21

9/30/20

%  change













Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0%

Average licensed beds

6,528

6,451

1.2%

23,726

23,416

1.3%

Average available beds

6,356

6,279

1.2%

23,623

23,313

1.3%

Patient days

1,170,733

1,071,830

9.2%

4,601,879

4,597,028

0.1%

Average daily census

4,288.4

3,911.8

9.6%

16,856.7

16,777.5

0.5%

Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7%

60.6%

8.3%

71.0%

71.6%

-0.8%

Occupancy-available beds

67.5%

62.3%

8.3%

71.4%

72.0%

-0.8%

Admissions

227,909

213,658

6.7%

341,812

337,210

1.4%

Length of stay

5.1

5.0

2.4%

13.5

13.6

-1.2%

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

