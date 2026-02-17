UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT MARCH HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is scheduled to present at the following conferences:

  • March 3, 2026, at 11:50am ET at the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference
  • March 9, 2026, at 8am ET at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
  • March 10, 2026, at 11am ET at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a webcast replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. 

