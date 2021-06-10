Universal Hotels chooses Magaluf for their new 'flagship' hotel

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Hotels has opened the Hotel Florida Magaluf in Majorca, a new concept of flagship hotel which, following a complete renovation, will be one aspect of the company's new brand structure. The hotel was designed to be a place where guests can have a 360º holiday experience on the seafront, with music, organic and sustainable elements and gastronomy as fundamental pillars.

With nearly 75 years of history, the Universal group offers a space aimed at young people, who use social media and are keen to socialise, have fun and enjoy new experiences in harmony with the environment, with reusable elements and no single use products. The result is this completely renovated adults-only 4* hotel, inspired by the coolest hostels located in the main cities of the world, adapted to its Mediterranean setting.

Situated in the heart of Magaluf, one of the most important and recognised touristic places in the world in a decisive repositioning, Universal Hotels has chosen this area as the ideal place for a holiday experience which is social, modern, fun and sustainable.

As Yannik Erhart, CEO of Universal Hotels points out, "the new type of guest coming to Magaluf is looking for emotions, relaxation, entertainment, socialising, disconnection, yet at the same time they want to be connected with the world. All of this is precisely what we are offering in this renovated product, with high standards of quality".

Integrating the context of the coolest hostels in the world with the essence of the Mediterranean was Universal Hotels' main goal, as the company's CEO confirms: "We wanted to bring the essence and atmosphere of avant-garde hostels that we have visited in different big cities in the world to our hotel, but with a distinct adaptation to the privileged setting where the hotel is located. The result is a daring, disruptive concept in this area, yet we are sure that it is encompassed in a trend which is requested by our guests".

While reconverting and improving the offer, the group developed the "Cozy Beach Experience" concept in the Hotel Florida, as a direct connection with the Mediterranean sea and great relaxation areas. The "Music for every moment" is another unifying element and leading connecting thread, specifically implemented in accordance with each moment. In this project, special attention was given to gastronomy, which uses local, fresh, healthy and organic products, inspired by a varied street food offer.

The spaces in Hotel Florida have been created based on the concept of "Social Living", designed to promote socialising, and creating unforgettable island holiday memories. In this regard, it is worth pointing out the photocall concept that the company has implemented, which aims to be a complete social network revolution: a wooden shower acting as a frame in front of the sea. This is about identifying unique and iconic places for their location and views inside the hotel with the Mediterranean Sea as a backdrop, to take selfies that guests will want to share again and again.

The "Cozy Beach Experience" concept has also dominated the reconversion project both inside and outside the rooms and shared areas. A property which projects the character of the guests that it's aimed at, via its modern, fresh image and decoration and urban inspiration, adapted to the Mediterranean and based on natural and organic elements. On the 9th floor, guests can enjoy the roof top bar with spectacular views and four suites, each boasting personality and different decoration.

At the Hotel Florida Magaluf, guests will have unforgettable experiences thanks to the professionalism of the best friendly and welcoming team, who will put all their efforts into listening to guests, making them feel at home and making each detail a memory, and every memory, a smile.





