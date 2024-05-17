Universal ID Council Premieres "Shadows in the Dark" Documentary at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universal Identity Council (UIDC) today held the world Premiere for its feature documentary "Shadows in the Dark: Our Global Identity Crisis " at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Dr. Mariana Dahan at the Premiere of the “Shadows in the Dark” Documentary at Cannes Film Festival.

Produced in partnership with World Identity Network (WIN) , the leading nonprofit organization advocating for universal identity rights, " Shadows in the Dark " highlights the work of UIDC Chair Dr. Mariana Dahan at The World Bank, as the initiator and first global coordinator of the Identification for Development (ID4D) agenda . The documentary offers a compelling analysis of the successes and risks associated with this multi-billion dollar program, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year.

"Releasing this film to the public is a moment of great triumph for our organization," says Dr. Mariana Dahan, Chair of UIDC. "We spent years interviewing undocumented migrants and refugees. Telling their stories with the utmost care, precision, and nuance was a tremendous responsibility, and we could not be happier with the final result. We're proud to showcase this movie at the Cannes Film Festival."

The UIDC was created to shine a light on one of the most overlooked human rights in the world: Access to proof of identity. UIDC is focused on the need for a global, decentralized, universal ID program that provides secure, accessible, and widely recognized forms of identification, which are a prerequisite for participating in the global economic and financial system.

The film's Emmy Award-winning film crew interviewed decision-makers, technologists and human rights activists, advocating for universal identification and responsible use of digital technologies, such as biometrics, facial recognition and AI.

Produced in partnership with the United Nations, the Human Rights Foundation and Singularity University, "Shadows in the Dark" features extensive interviews with displaced Ukrainian and Syrian refugees recounting their experiences with the asylum process, along with leading officials at the World Bank and the United Nations, and the founders building new digital identity solutions. The film likewise explores nuances surrounding surveillance, authoritarian regimes, and biometric systems, as well as a dialogue with a group of far-right border advocates in the United States.

"In many ways, this film is a culmination of my life's work," continues Dr. Dahan. "Having been born without a birth certificate in Soviet-era Moldova, at the border with Ukraine, I know firsthand how crucial identity is to the preservation of human rights. I encourage everyone to watch the film and learn more about this global issue impacting millions. Identity is the cornerstone of human civilization."

To learn more about "Shadows in the Dark" go to www.shadowsinthedark.movie

About Universal Identity Council (UIDC):

UIDC was formed by a group of human rights activists, identity experts, and technology innovators with decades of experience around critical issues tied to identification rights and responsibilities. The Council was created to address a persistent challenge across the world: nearly one billion people lack access to proof of their identity.

To learn more about UIDC and support its work, visit www.uidc.org

