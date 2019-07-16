Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Jul 16, 2019, 16:15 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its second quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 2697643
- Listen to live webcast and view presentation: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 2697643 through August 15, 2019
About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Rob Luther, 954-958-1200 ext. 6750
VP, Corporate Development, Strategy & IR
rluther@universalproperty.com
Media Relations Contact:
Andy Brimmer / Mahmoud Siddig, 212-355-4449
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
