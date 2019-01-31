Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, March 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET

at U.S. Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647

International: (503) 343-6667

Participant code: 6872069

Listen to live webcast and view presentation: Universalinsuranceholdings.com

Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 6872069 through March 15, 2019

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated insurance holding company performing all aspects of insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is one of the leading writers of homeowners insurance in Florida and is actively writing business in 17 states. American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC), also a wholly-owned subsidiary, currently writes homeowners multi-peril insurance on Florida homes valued in excess of $1 million, which are limits and coverages currently not targeted through its affiliate UPCIC. APPCIC is additionally licensed and has commenced writing Fire, Commercial Multi-Peril, and Other Liability lines of business in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Relations Contact:

Andy Brimmer / Mahmoud Siddig

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Luther

VP, Corporate Development, Strategy & IR

rluther@universalproperty.com

