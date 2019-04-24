Universal Insurance Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
- 1Q19 total revenue up 23.5% to $236.6 million
- 1Q19 direct premiums written ("DPW") up 7.1% to $289.2 million
- 1Q19 other states (non-Florida) DPW up 31.5%
- 1Q19 diluted GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.14, non-GAAP adjusted EPS(1) of $1.00
- 1Q19 combined ratio of 87.2%
- 1Q19 annualized return on average equity of 30.4%
- Year-over-year book value per share up 17.2% to $15.57
(1) Excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions ("non-GAAP adjusted EPS"). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
Apr 24, 2019, 16:15 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") reported 2019 first quarter diluted EPS of $1.14 on a GAAP basis and $1.00 non-GAAP adjusted EPS1. Total revenue was up 23.5% from the year-ago quarter to $236.6 million. Book value per share grew to $15.57, an increase of 17.2% year over year, with an annualized return on average equity of 30.4%.
"We are off to a good start to 2019 with solid first quarter results, including a 31.5% increase in other states direct premiums written, strong performance from our investment portfolio, and a total annualized return on average equity of 30.4%," said Sean P. Downes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"In addition, we received rate increase approvals in Florida and Georgia for new and renewal business, including high single digit increases in certain territories, the majority of which will take effect in the latter part of the second quarter. We also continued to expand our addressable market in the first quarter through the launch of Universal Property in Illinois, one of the top five largest personal residential homeowners states in the country by direct premiums written. Lastly, we added nine carrier appointments to our digital insurance distribution channel CloveredSM across Homeowners, Auto, Flood, and E&S lines. These milestones mark good progress against our strategic priorities and put us in position to focus on disciplined growth, maximize earnings stability, and continue to strengthen our foundation."
Summary Financial Results
|
($thousands, except per share data)
|
First Quarter
|
FY19
|
FY18
|
Change
|
(GAAP comparison)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
236,586
|
$
|
191,500
|
23.5
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
53,744
|
51,699
|
4.0
|
%
|
Income before income taxes margin
|
22.7
|
%
|
27.0
|
%
|
(15.9)
|
%
|
Diluted EPS
|
1.14
|
1.12
|
1.8
|
%
|
Annualized return on average equity (ROE)
|
30.4
|
%
|
34.6
|
%
|
(4.2)
|
pts
|
Book value per share, end of period
|
15.57
|
13.28
|
17.2
|
%
|
(Non-GAAP comparison)*
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
47,315
|
59,528
|
(20.5)
|
%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
1.00
|
1.28
|
(21.9)
|
%
|
*Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.
Total revenue grew 23.5% for the quarter, driven primarily by higher organic premium volume, pricing, and investment portfolio performance. Income before income tax was up 4.0% for the quarter and adjusted operating income was down 20.5% for the quarter. Income before income tax produced a 22.7% margin for the quarter, bolstered by our investment portfolio and integrated services businesses. GAAP diluted EPS grew 1.8% for the quarter driven by higher premium volume, pricing, and the investment portfolio performance, partially offset by an increased core loss ratio, a lower benefit from integrated services as prior years claims conclude, a Q1 hail event in Brevard County, Florida, and a higher effective tax rate. The Company produced a strong annualized return on average equity of 30.4% and book value per share growth of 17.2% year over year.
Underwriting
|
($thousands, except policies in-force)
|
First Quarter
|
FY19
|
FY18
|
Change
|
Policies in-force
|
840,770
|
777,607
|
8.1
|
%
|
In-force premium
|
$
|
1,212,093
|
$
|
1,082,224
|
12.0
|
%
|
Direct premiums written
|
$
|
289,234
|
$
|
269,984
|
7.1
|
%
|
Direct premium earned
|
295,377
|
262,261
|
12.6
|
%
|
Net premium earned
|
209,727
|
182,577
|
14.9
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
33.3
|
%
|
35.0
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
pts
|
Loss & LAE ratio
|
53.9
|
%
|
41.6
|
%
|
12.3
|
pts
|
Combined ratio
|
87.2
|
%
|
76.6
|
%
|
10.6
|
pts
Direct premiums written were up single digits for the quarter, led by growth of 31.5% in Other States (non-Florida) and 3.4% in Florida. Underlying growth in Florida was tempered by more disciplined underwriting guidelines, while our Other States geographic expansion continues to be strong.
On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 10.6 points for the quarter driven by increased losses in connection with the diversified growth in the company's underlying business, increased estimated losses as previously disclosed in 4Q18, a reduced benefit from our claims adjusting business and the Q1 hail event, partially offset by an improvement in the expense ratio as set forth below:
- The expense ratio improved 1.7 points for the quarter driven primarily by a 1.6 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio due to scale benefits and reduced executive compensation.
- The net loss and loss adjustment expense ratio increased 12.3 points for the quarter. Quarterly drivers include:
- Weather events in excess of plan of $5 million or 2.4 points ($0 million in 1Q18) for the quarter were directly related to the hail storm that affected Brevard County, Florida in March.
- All other losses and loss adjustment expense of $108.3 million or 51.6 points for the quarter includes diversified growth and an increase in our estimated losses as previously discussed in 4Q18 and a reduced benefit from our adjusting business as prior years claims conclude.
Services
|
($thousands)
|
First Quarter
|
FY19
|
FY18
|
Change
|
Commission revenue
|
$
|
5,505
|
$
|
5,271
|
4.4
|
%
|
Policy fees
|
5,021
|
4,775
|
5.2
|
%
|
Other revenue
|
1,684
|
1,842
|
(8.6)
|
%
|
Total
|
12,210
|
11,888
|
2.7
|
%
Total services revenue increased 2.7% for the quarter driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums and an increase in policy fees related to volume, partially offset by other revenue.
Investments
|
($thousands)
|
First Quarter
|
FY19
|
FY18
|
Change
|
Net investment income
|
$
|
8,142
|
$
|
4,785
|
70.2
|
%
|
Realized gains (losses)
|
(11,525)
|
(2,641)
|
336.4
|
%
|
Unrealized gains (losses)
|
18,032
|
(5,109)
|
NM
|
NM = Not Meaningful
Net investment income increased 70.2% for the quarter due to rising interest rates compared to the prior year's quarter, asset mix, as well as higher average levels of invested assets. Realized losses in the first quarter of 2019 were the result of liquidating underperforming equity securities. Unrealized gains were driven by market fluctuations in equity securities resulting in a favorable outcome for the quarter.
Capital Deployment
During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 321 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $10.1 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has $4.4 million remaining as of March 31, 2019 and runs through May 31, 2020.
On April 10, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable May 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2019.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 8857016
- Listen to live webcast and view presentation: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 8857016 through May 9, 2019
About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case excluding the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case, exclude the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Investor Relations Contact:
Rob Luther, 954-958-1200 ext. 6750
VP, Corporate Development, Strategy & IR
rluther@universalproperty.com
Media Relations Contact:
Andy Brimmer / Mahmoud Siddig, 212-355-4449
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Invested Assets
|
Fixed maturities, at fair value
|
$
|
840,028
|
$
|
820,438
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
53,175
|
63,277
|
Investment real estate, net
|
25,070
|
24,439
|
Total invested assets
|
918,273
|
908,154
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
185,061
|
166,428
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
2,635
|
2,635
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
57,100
|
142,750
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
323,294
|
418,603
|
Premiums receivable, net
|
58,346
|
59,858
|
Property and equipment, net
|
40,102
|
34,991
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
83,284
|
84,686
|
Goodwill
|
2,319
|
2,319
|
Other assets
|
27,455
|
37,966
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,697,869
|
$
|
1,858,390
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES:
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
366,356
|
$
|
472,829
|
Unearned premiums
|
595,536
|
601,679
|
Advance premium
|
44,545
|
26,222
|
Reinsurance payable, net
|
48,171
|
93,306
|
Long-term debt
|
11,029
|
11,397
|
Other liabilities
|
93,182
|
151,324
|
Total liabilities
|
1,158,819
|
1,356,757
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2
|
467
|
465
|
Treasury shares, at cost - 12,052 and 11,731
|
(140,516)
|
(130,399)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
87,328
|
86,353
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
3,974
|
(8,010)
|
Retained earnings
|
587,797
|
553,224
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
539,050
|
501,633
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
1,697,869
|
$
|
1,858,390
|
Notes:
|
1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share.
|
2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,674 and 46,514 shares; Outstanding 34,622 and 34,783 shares.
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUES
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
209,727
|
$
|
182,577
|
Net investment income
|
8,142
|
4,785
|
Net realized gains/(losses) on investments
|
(11,525)
|
(2,641)
|
Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments
|
18,032
|
(5,109)
|
Commission revenue
|
5,505
|
5,271
|
Policy fees
|
5,021
|
4,775
|
Other revenue
|
1,684
|
1,842
|
Total revenues
|
236,586
|
191,500
|
EXPENSES
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
113,094
|
75,926
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
43,511
|
38,043
|
Other operating expenses
|
26,159
|
25,753
|
Interest expense
|
78
|
79
|
Total expenses
|
182,842
|
139,801
|
Income before income tax expense
|
53,744
|
51,699
|
Income tax expense
|
13,596
|
11,644
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
40,148
|
$
|
40,055
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
34,741
|
34,839
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
35,206
|
35,660
|
Shares outstanding, end of period
|
34,622
|
35,012
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.16
|
$
|
1.15
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
1.12
|
Cash dividend declared per common share
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.14
|
Book value per share, end of period
|
$
|
15.57
|
$
|
13.28
|
Annualized return on average equity (ROE)
|
30.4
|
%
|
34.6
|
%
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except for Policies In-Force data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Premiums
|
Direct premiums written - Florida
|
$
|
242,148
|
$
|
234,178
|
Direct premiums written - Other States
|
47,086
|
35,806
|
Direct premiums written - Total
|
$
|
289,234
|
$
|
269,984
|
Direct premiums earned
|
$
|
295,377
|
$
|
262,261
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
209,727
|
$
|
182,577
|
Underwriting Ratios - Net
|
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|
53.9
|
%
|
41.6
|
%
|
Policy acquisition cost ratio
|
20.7
|
%
|
20.8
|
%
|
Other operating expense ratio
|
12.5
|
%
|
14.1
|
%
|
General and administrative expense ratio
|
33.3
|
%
|
35.0
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
87.2
|
%
|
76.6
|
%
|
Other Items
|
(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve
development
|
$
|
(185)
|
$
|
(44)
|
Points on the loss and loss adjustment
expense ratio
|
(10.0)
|
bps
|
—
|
bps
|
As of
|
March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Policies In-Force
|
Florida
|
640,837
|
621,820
|
Other States
|
199,933
|
155,787
|
Total
|
840,770
|
777,607
|
In-Force Premium
|
Florida
|
$
|
1,023,256
|
$
|
941,418
|
Other States
|
188,837
|
140,806
|
Total
|
1,212,093
|
1,082,224
|
Total Insured Value
|
Florida
|
$
|
157,435,252
|
$
|
148,659,550
|
Other States
|
77,191,460
|
55,952,252
|
Total
|
234,626,712
|
204,611,802
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
First Quarter
|
FY19
|
FY18
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
$
|
53,744
|
$
|
51,699
|
Adjustments:
|
Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2)
|
—
|
—
|
Net unrealized (gains)/losses on investments
|
(18,032)
|
5,109
|
Net realized (gains)/losses on investments
|
11,525
|
2,641
|
Interest Expense
|
78
|
79
|
Total Adjustments
|
(6,429)
|
7,829
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|
47,315
|
59,528
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
1.12
|
Adjustments:
|
Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2)
|
—
|
—
|
Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments
|
(0.51)
|
0.14
|
Net realized gains/(losses) on investments
|
0.33
|
0.07
|
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments
|
(0.18)
|
0.21
|
Income Tax on Above Adjustments
|
0.04
|
(0.05)
|
Total Adjustments
|
(0.14)
|
0.16
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.28
|
(2) Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.
SOURCE Universal Insurance Holdings
