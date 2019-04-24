Universal Insurance Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") reported 2019 first quarter diluted EPS of $1.14 on a GAAP basis and $1.00 non-GAAP adjusted EPS1. Total revenue was up 23.5% from the year-ago quarter to $236.6 million. Book value per share grew to $15.57, an increase of 17.2% year over year, with an annualized return on average equity of 30.4%.

"We are off to a good start to 2019 with solid first quarter results, including a 31.5% increase in other states direct premiums written, strong performance from our investment portfolio, and a total annualized return on average equity of 30.4%," said Sean P. Downes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition, we received rate increase approvals in Florida and Georgia for new and renewal business, including high single digit increases in certain territories, the majority of which will take effect in the latter part of the second quarter. We also continued to expand our addressable market in the first quarter through the launch of Universal Property in Illinois, one of the top five largest personal residential homeowners states in the country by direct premiums written. Lastly, we added nine carrier appointments to our digital insurance distribution channel CloveredSM across Homeowners, Auto, Flood, and E&S lines. These milestones mark good progress against our strategic priorities and put us in position to focus on disciplined growth, maximize earnings stability, and continue to strengthen our foundation."

Summary Financial Results

($thousands, except per share data) First Quarter

FY19

FY18

Change (GAAP comparison)









Total revenue $ 236,586



$ 191,500



23.5 % Income before income taxes 53,744



51,699



4.0 % Income before income taxes margin 22.7 %

27.0 %

(15.9) % Diluted EPS 1.14



1.12



1.8 %











Annualized return on average equity (ROE) 30.4 %

34.6 %

(4.2) pts Book value per share, end of period 15.57



13.28



17.2 %











(Non-GAAP comparison)*









Adjusted Operating Income 47,315



59,528



(20.5) % Adjusted EPS 1.00



1.28



(21.9) %

*Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.

Total revenue grew 23.5% for the quarter, driven primarily by higher organic premium volume, pricing, and investment portfolio performance. Income before income tax was up 4.0% for the quarter and adjusted operating income was down 20.5% for the quarter. Income before income tax produced a 22.7% margin for the quarter, bolstered by our investment portfolio and integrated services businesses. GAAP diluted EPS grew 1.8% for the quarter driven by higher premium volume, pricing, and the investment portfolio performance, partially offset by an increased core loss ratio, a lower benefit from integrated services as prior years claims conclude, a Q1 hail event in Brevard County, Florida, and a higher effective tax rate. The Company produced a strong annualized return on average equity of 30.4% and book value per share growth of 17.2% year over year.

Underwriting

($thousands, except policies in-force) First Quarter

FY19

FY18

Change Policies in-force 840,770



777,607



8.1 % In-force premium $ 1,212,093



$ 1,082,224



12.0 %











Direct premiums written $ 289,234



$ 269,984



7.1 % Direct premium earned 295,377



262,261



12.6 % Net premium earned 209,727



182,577



14.9 %











Expense ratio 33.3 %

35.0 %

(1.7) pts Loss & LAE ratio 53.9 %

41.6 %

12.3 pts Combined ratio 87.2 %

76.6 %

10.6 pts

Direct premiums written were up single digits for the quarter, led by growth of 31.5% in Other States (non-Florida) and 3.4% in Florida. Underlying growth in Florida was tempered by more disciplined underwriting guidelines, while our Other States geographic expansion continues to be strong.

On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 10.6 points for the quarter driven by increased losses in connection with the diversified growth in the company's underlying business, increased estimated losses as previously disclosed in 4Q18, a reduced benefit from our claims adjusting business and the Q1 hail event, partially offset by an improvement in the expense ratio as set forth below:

The expense ratio improved 1.7 points for the quarter driven primarily by a 1.6 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio due to scale benefits and reduced executive compensation.

The net loss and loss adjustment expense ratio increased 12.3 points for the quarter. Quarterly drivers include:

Weather events in excess of plan of $5 million or 2.4 points ( $0 million in 1Q18) for the quarter were directly related to the hail storm that affected Brevard County, Florida in March.

or 2.4 points ( in 1Q18) for the quarter were directly related to the hail storm that affected in March.

All other losses and loss adjustment expense of $108.3 million or 51.6 points for the quarter includes diversified growth and an increase in our estimated losses as previously discussed in 4Q18 and a reduced benefit from our adjusting business as prior years claims conclude.

Services

($thousands) First Quarter

FY19

FY18

Change Commission revenue $ 5,505



$ 5,271



4.4 % Policy fees 5,021



4,775



5.2 % Other revenue 1,684



1,842



(8.6) % Total 12,210



11,888



2.7 %

Total services revenue increased 2.7% for the quarter driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums and an increase in policy fees related to volume, partially offset by other revenue.

Investments

($thousands) First Quarter

FY19

FY18

Change Net investment income $ 8,142



$ 4,785



70.2 % Realized gains (losses) (11,525)



(2,641)



336.4 % Unrealized gains (losses) 18,032



(5,109)



NM



NM = Not Meaningful

Net investment income increased 70.2% for the quarter due to rising interest rates compared to the prior year's quarter, asset mix, as well as higher average levels of invested assets. Realized losses in the first quarter of 2019 were the result of liquidating underperforming equity securities. Unrealized gains were driven by market fluctuations in equity securities resulting in a favorable outcome for the quarter.

Capital Deployment

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 321 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $10.1 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has $4.4 million remaining as of March 31, 2019 and runs through May 31, 2020.

On April 10, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable May 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 3, 2019.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case excluding the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case, exclude the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Invested Assets







Fixed maturities, at fair value

$ 840,028



$ 820,438

Equity securities, at fair value

53,175



63,277

Investment real estate, net

25,070



24,439

Total invested assets

918,273



908,154

Cash and cash equivalents

185,061



166,428

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

2,635



2,635

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

57,100



142,750

Reinsurance recoverable

323,294



418,603

Premiums receivable, net

58,346



59,858

Property and equipment, net

40,102



34,991

Deferred policy acquisition costs

83,284



84,686

Goodwill

2,319



2,319

Other assets

27,455



37,966

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,697,869



$ 1,858,390











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







LIABILITIES:







Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 366,356



$ 472,829

Unearned premiums

595,536



601,679

Advance premium

44,545



26,222

Reinsurance payable, net

48,171



93,306

Long-term debt

11,029



11,397

Other liabilities

93,182



151,324

Total liabilities

1,158,819



1,356,757

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1

—



—

Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2

467



465

Treasury shares, at cost - 12,052 and 11,731

(140,516)



(130,399)

Additional paid-in capital

87,328



86,353

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

3,974



(8,010)

Retained earnings

587,797



553,224

Total stockholders' equity

539,050



501,633

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,697,869



$ 1,858,390











Notes:







1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,674 and 46,514 shares; Outstanding 34,622 and 34,783 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 REVENUES







Net premiums earned

$ 209,727



$ 182,577

Net investment income

8,142



4,785

Net realized gains/(losses) on investments

(11,525)



(2,641)

Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments

18,032



(5,109)

Commission revenue

5,505



5,271

Policy fees

5,021



4,775

Other revenue

1,684



1,842

Total revenues

236,586



191,500











EXPENSES







Losses and loss adjustment expenses

113,094



75,926

Policy acquisition costs

43,511



38,043

Other operating expenses

26,159



25,753

Interest expense

78



79

Total expenses

182,842



139,801











Income before income tax expense

53,744



51,699

Income tax expense

13,596



11,644

NET INCOME

$ 40,148



$ 40,055



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

34,741



34,839

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

35,206



35,660

Shares outstanding, end of period

34,622



35,012

Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.16



$ 1.15

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.14



$ 1.12

Cash dividend declared per common share

$ 0.16



$ 0.14

Book value per share, end of period

$ 15.57



$ 13.28

Annualized return on average equity (ROE)

30.4 %

34.6 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In-Force data)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Premiums









Direct premiums written - Florida

$ 242,148



$ 234,178



Direct premiums written - Other States

47,086



35,806



Direct premiums written - Total

$ 289,234



$ 269,984



Direct premiums earned

$ 295,377



$ 262,261



Net premiums earned

$ 209,727



$ 182,577















Underwriting Ratios - Net









Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

53.9 %

41.6 %

Policy acquisition cost ratio

20.7 %

20.8 %

Other operating expense ratio

12.5 %

14.1 %

General and administrative expense ratio

33.3 %

35.0 %

Combined ratio

87.2 %

76.6 %













Other Items









(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve development

$ (185)



$ (44)



Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

(10.0) bps

— bps







As of



March 31,



2019

2018 Policies In-Force







Florida

640,837



621,820

Other States

199,933



155,787

Total

840,770



777,607











In-Force Premium







Florida

$ 1,023,256



$ 941,418

Other States

188,837



140,806

Total

1,212,093



1,082,224











Total Insured Value







Florida

$ 157,435,252



$ 148,659,550

Other States

77,191,460



55,952,252

Total

234,626,712



204,611,802



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data)



First Quarter



FY19

FY18

Income Before Income Taxes $ 53,744



$ 51,699



Adjustments:







Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2) —



—



Net unrealized (gains)/losses on investments (18,032)



5,109



Net realized (gains)/losses on investments 11,525



2,641



Interest Expense 78



79



Total Adjustments (6,429)



7,829



Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income 47,315



59,528























GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.14



$ 1.12



Adjustments:







Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2) —



—



Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments (0.51)



0.14



Net realized gains/(losses) on investments 0.33



0.07



Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (0.18)



0.21



Income Tax on Above Adjustments 0.04



(0.05)



Total Adjustments (0.14)



0.16



Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ 1.00



$ 1.28





(2) Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.

