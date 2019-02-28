Universal Insurance Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q18 direct premiums written (DPW) up 12.3% to $268.9 million ; FY18 up 12.8% to $1.2 billion

; FY18 up 12.8% to 4Q18 other states DPW up 33.9%; FY18 other states up 34.6%

4Q18 diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.18) , non-GAAP adjusted EPS 1 of $0.13

, non-GAAP adjusted EPS of Year-over-year book value per share up 13.8% to $14.42

FY18 diluted GAAP EPS up 9.4% to $3.27 , non-GAAP adjusted EPS 1 up 39.3% to $4.11

, non-GAAP adjusted EPS up 39.3% to FY18 combined ratio of 87.3%

FY18 return on average equity of 24.1%

1 Excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions ("non-GAAP adjusted EPS"). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") reported 2018 fourth quarter diluted EPS of $(0.18) on a GAAP basis and $0.13 non-GAAP adjusted EPS1. Quarterly direct premiums written were up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter to $268.9 million. Book value per share grew to $14.42, an increase of 13.8% with a return on average equity of 24.1% for the year.

Our fourth quarter diluted GAAP EPS of $(0.18) was primarily affected by a $97.3 million net allocation to strengthen prior accident years' loss reserves. This strengthening resulted from an increase in the frequency and severity of non-catastrophe claims spanning several prior accident years, including reopened claims, newly reported claims, increased litigation and increased loss settlements of claims above carried values. This reflects the trends and dynamics in the Florida marketplace attributable to assignment of benefits (AOB) and the increased solicitation of prior years' claims in the post Hurricane Irma environment. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, excluding net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, which are not core to our business, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions, we reported a quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.13.

"We reported strong top line growth, book value growth and return on equity for the year, marking our sixth consecutive year with greater than 20% return on equity, despite three consecutive years of active catastrophic events and the systemic claims representation in Florida that resulted in an increase in prior year development. Our results are supported by our comprehensive reinsurance program and our vertically integrated service businesses. To that end, over the past year, particularly in the fourth quarter, we have accelerated our operational focus on claims resolutions, with expectations to help create earnings stability for the future," said Sean P. Downes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking forward, we continue to focus on the customer experience and have launched a customer-facing digital transformation. We believe these changes provide key value-added services to our consumers, better positioning us for the future. As part of this effort, we are launching 'Clovered,' our new digital insurance distribution channel. Clovered will go live on March 1st and enables consumers to 'Prepare, Protect, and Recover' from the unexpected with educational resources that we plan to eventually supplement with the ability to purchase a policy online as we currently do with our proof of concept, Universal Direct. In addition, we have revitalized our parent company brand and launched an all-new investor website as well as rebranded certain subsidiaries to provide distinction for our primary insurance lines subsidiaries and suite of integrated service capabilities. Lastly, we have refreshed our 'Universal Property' brand and created a new online presence for Universal Property and American Platinum that enables consumers to download policy documents, track a claim for certain loss types, and purchase a policy. We are excited about taking steps to strengthen our foundation for the future and what it means for our consumers, our combined business, and our stakeholders."

Summary Financial Results



























($thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter



Full Year

FY18

FY17

Change



FY18

FY17

Change (GAAP comparison)























Total revenue $ 216,373

$ 201,312

7.5%



$ 823,816

$ 751,916

9.6% Income (loss) before income taxes (11,241)

58,591

NM



152,873

170,484

(10.3)% Income (loss) before income taxes margin (5.2)%

29.1%

NM



18.6%

22.7%

(4.1) pts Diluted EPS (0.18)

1.03

NM



3.27

2.99

9.4%

























Annualized Return on Average Equity (ROE) NM

33.0%

NM



24.1%

25.7%

(1.6) pts Book value per share, end of period 14.42

12.67

13.8%



14.42

12.67

13.8%

























(Non-GAAP comparison)*























Adjusted operating income 3,324

58,550

(94.3)%



192,842

168,262

14.6% Adjusted EPS 0.13

1.03

(87.4)%



4.11

2.95

39.3%

*Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.

Total revenue grew high single digits for both the quarter and the year, driven primarily by higher organic premium volume and pricing. GAAP diluted EPS grew 9.4% for the year and non-GAAP adjusted EPS had growth of 39.3% for the year, in each case driven by higher premium volume, pricing, integrated services and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by unfavorable reserve development. Income before income tax was down 10.3% for the year and adjusted operating income was up 14.6% for the year. Income before income tax produced an 18.6% margin for the year, bolstered by our integrated services businesses. The Company produced solid annualized return on average equity of 24.1% and book value per share growth of 13.8% for the year, despite several catastrophic events and systemic claims representation in Florida.

Underwriting



























($thousands, except Policies-in-Force) Fourth Quarter



Full Year

FY18

FY17

Change



FY18

FY17

Change Policies-in-force 828,653

764,518

8.4%



828,653

764,518

8.4% In-force premium $ 1,193,019

$1,057,602

12.8%



$1,193,019

$1,057,602

12.8%

























Direct premium written $ 268,934

$ 239,536

12.3%



$1,190,875

$1,055,886

12.8% Direct premium earned 296,948

263,391

12.7%



1,121,640

999,198

12.3% Net premium earned 204,595

183,708

11.4%



768,382

688,793

11.6%

























Expense ratio 31.7%

32.3%

(60) bps



33.4%

33.5%

(10) bps Loss & LAE ratio 79.5%

45.3%

34.2 pts



53.9%

50.9%

3.0 pts Combined ratio 111.2%

77.6%

33.6 pts



87.3%

84.4%

2.9 pts

Direct premiums written were up double digits for the quarter, led by growth of 8.7% in Florida and 33.9% in Other States. For the year, direct premiums written were also up double digits led by 9.7% in Florida and 34.6% in Other States. Underlying growth in Florida was strengthened by policy mix and the average statewide rate increase of 3.4% approved in late 2017, while our Other States geographic expansion continues to be strong.

On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 33.6 points for the quarter and 2.9 points for the year driven by an increase in prior year development, partially offset by our adjusting business and an improvement in the expense ratio as set forth below:

The expense ratio improved 60 basis points for the quarter driven by a 90 basis points improvement in the other operating expense ratio, partially offset by a 30 basis point increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio. For the year, the expense ratio improved 10 basis points driven by a 40 basis points improvement in the other operating expense ratio, partially offset by a 30 basis points increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio.

The net loss and loss adjustment expense ratio increased 34.2 points for the quarter and 3.0 points for the year. This reflects an increase in prior year development and catastrophe related losses partially offset by inversely correlated earnings generated by our adjusting business. Quarterly and full year drivers for 2018 include:

Prior year reserve development of $97.3 million or 47.6 points for the quarter and $99.5 million or 13.0 points for the year.

or 47.6 points for the quarter and or 13.0 points for the year.

Weather events in excess of plan of $9.8 million or 4.8 points for the quarter were directly related to Hurricane Michael. For the full year, weather events in excess of plan were $15 million or 1.9 points.

or 4.8 points for the quarter were directly related to Hurricane Michael. For the full year, weather events in excess of plan were or 1.9 points.

All other losses and loss adjustment expense of $55.7 million or 27.2 points for the quarter and $300 million or 39.1 points for the year includes the benefit of inversely correlated earnings generated by our claims adjusting business.

Services

($thousands) Fourth Quarter



Full Year

FY18

FY17

Change



FY18

FY17

Change Commission revenue $ 5,800

$ 6,707

(13.5)%



$ 22,438

$ 21,253

5.6% Policy fees $ 4,532

$ 4,244

6.8%



$ 20,275

$ 18,838

7.6% Other revenue $ 1,905

$ 2,085

(8.6)%



$ 7,163

$ 7,002

2.3% Total 12,237

13,036

(6.1)%



49,876

47,093

5.9%

Total services revenue declined for the quarter as a result of the prior year's quarter commission revenue including an incremental $1.3 million reinstatement premium commission paid to our reinsurance intermediary Blue Atlantic, partially offset by policy fees due to continued growth in premium volume. For the full year, total services revenue increased 5.9% as a result of growth in all three service categories led by policy fees from premium volume.

Investments

($thousands) Fourth Quarter



Full Year

FY18

FY17

Change



FY18

FY17

Change Net investment income $ 7,603

$ 4,448

70.9%



$ 24,816

$ 13,460

84.4% Realized gains (losses) $ 4

$ 120

(96.7)%



$ (2,089)

$ 2,570

NM Unrealized gains (losses) $ (8,066)

-

NM



$ (17,169)

-

NM

Net investment income increased 70.9% for the quarter and 84.4% for the year due to higher long-term and short-term interest rates, asset mix, as well as higher average levels of invested assets. Realized losses in 2018 were the result of liquidating municipal bonds in light of diminished tax benefits. Unrealized losses were driven by market volatility in equity securities.

Capital Deployment

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 346 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $14.2 million. For the full year the Company repurchased approximately 689 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $25.3 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has $14.5 million remaining as of December 31, 2018 and runs through May 31, 2020.

On January 31, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable March 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2019.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 17 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including adjusted earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 and the full year 2018 and 2017, in each case excluding the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) reinsurance layer, which has not been entered into in more than 10 years. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 and the full year 2018 and 2017, in each case, exclude the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will, " "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 ASSETS







Invested Assets







Fixed maturities, at fair value

$ 820,438



$ 639,334

Equity securities, at fair value

63,277



62,215

Short-term investments, at fair value

—



10,000

Investment real estate, net

24,439



18,474

Total invested assets

908,154



730,023

Cash and cash equivalents

166,428



213,486

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

2,635



2,635

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

142,750



132,806

Reinsurance recoverable

418,603



182,405

Premiums receivable, net

59,858



56,500

Property and equipment, net

34,991



32,866

Deferred policy acquisition costs

84,686



73,059

Goodwill

2,319



2,319

Other assets

37,966



28,900

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,858,390



$ 1,454,999











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







LIABILITIES:







Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 472,829



$ 248,425

Unearned premiums

601,679



532,444

Advance premium

26,222



26,216

Reinsurance payable, net

93,306



110,381

Long-term debt

11,397



12,868

Other liabilities

151,324



84,677

Total liabilities

1,356,757



1,015,011

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1

—



—

Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2

465



458

Treasury shares, at cost - 11,731 and 11,043

(130,399)



(105,123)

Additional paid-in capital

86,353



86,186

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

(8,010)



(6,281)

Retained earnings

553,224



464,748

Total stockholders' equity

501,633



439,988

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,858,390



$ 1,454,999











Notes:







1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,514 and 45,778 shares; Outstanding 34,783 and 34,735 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2018

2017



2018

2017 REVENUES

















Net premiums earned

$ 204,595



$ 183,708





$ 768,382



$ 688,793

Net investment income

7,603



4,448





24,816



13,460

Net realized gains/(losses) on investments

4



120





(2,089)



2,570

Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments

(8,066)



—





(17,169)



—

Commission revenue

5,800



6,707





22,438



21,253

Policy fees

4,532



4,244





20,275



18,838

Other revenue

1,905



2,085





7,163



7,002

Total revenues

216,373



201,312





823,816



751,916





















EXPENSES

















Losses and loss adjustment expenses

162,740



83,299





414,455



350,428

Policy acquisition costs

42,994



38,092





157,327



138,846

Other operating expenses

21,792



21,251





98,815



91,810

Interest expense

88



79





346



348

Total expenses

227,614



142,721





670,943



581,432





















Income (loss) before income tax expense

(11,241)



58,591





152,873



170,484

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,773)



22,195





35,822



63,549

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (6,468)



$ 36,396





$ 117,051



$ 106,935



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2018

2017



2018

2017



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

34,814



34,589





34,856



34,841

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

35,836



35,495





35,786



35,809

Shares outstanding, end of period

34,783



34,735





34,783



34,735

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ (0.19)



$ 1.05





$ 3.36



$ 3.07

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ (0.18)



$ 1.03





$ 3.27



$ 2.99

Cash dividend declared per common share

$ 0.29



$ 0.27





$ 0.73



$ 0.69

Book value per share, end of period

$ 14.42



$ 12.67





$ 14.42



$ 12.67

Annualized return on average equity (ROE)

NM

33.0 %



24.1 %

25.7 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In-Force data)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2018

2017



2018

2017 Premiums

















Direct premiums written - Florida

$ 223,751



$ 205,785





$ 1,013,290



$ 923,962

Direct premiums written - Other States

45,183



33,751





177,585



131,924

Direct premiums written - Total

$ 268,934



$ 239,536





$ 1,190,875



$ 1,055,886

Direct premiums earned

$ 296,948



$ 263,391





$ 1,121,640



$ 999,198

Net premiums earned

$ 204,595



$ 183,708





$ 768,382



$ 688,793





















Underwriting Ratios - Net

















Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

79.5 %

45.3 %



53.9 %

50.9 % Policy acquisition cost ratio

21.0 %

20.7 %



20.5 %

20.2 % Other operating expense ratio

10.7 %

11.6 %



12.9 %

13.3 % General and administrative expense ratio

31.7 %

32.3 %



33.4 %

33.5 % Combined ratio

111.2 %

77.6 %



87.3 %

84.4 %



















Other Items

















(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve development

$ 97,295



$ 26,181





$ 99,522



$ 27,499

Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

47.6 pts

14.3 pts



13.0 pts

4.0 pts





As of



December 31,



2018

2017 Policies In-Force







Florida

637,926



618,280

Other States

190,727



146,238

Total

828,653



764,518











In-Force Premium







Florida

$ 1,015,666



$ 926,087

Other States

177,353



131,515

Total

1,193,019



1,057,602











Total Insured Value







Florida

$ 156,118,955



$ 146,624,470

Other States

72,588,067



51,772,540

Total

228,707,022



198,397,010



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data)



Fourth Quarter



Full Year

FY18

FY17



FY18

FY17 Income Before Income Taxes $ (11,241)

$ 58,591



$152,873

$170,484 Adjustments:















Reinstatement premium, net of commissions(2) 6,415

—



20,365

— Net unrealized (gains)/losses on investments 8,066

—



17,169

— Net realized (gains)/losses on investments (4)

(120)



2,089

(2,570) Interest Expense 88

79



346

348 Total Adjustments 14,565

(41)



39,969

(2,222) Non-GAAP Operating Income 3,324

58,550



192,842

168,262



































GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.18)

$ 1.03



$ 3.27

$ 2.99 Adjustments:















Reinstatement premium, net of commissions(2) 0.18

-



0.57

- Net unrealized (gains)/losses on investments 0.23

-



0.48

- Net realized (gains)/losses on investments -

-



0.06

(0.07) Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.41

-



1.11

(0.07) Income Tax on Above Adjustments (0.10)

-



(0.27)

0.03 Total Adjustments 0.31

-



0.84

(0.04) Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ 0.13

$ 1.03



$ 4.11

$ 2.95

(2) Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.

