Universal Insurance Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Jul 31, 2019, 16:15 ET
- 2Q19 total revenue up 11.4% to $233.7 million; 1H19 up 17.2% to $470.3 million
- 2Q19 direct premiums written ("DPW") up 4.4% to $358.0 million; 1H19 up 5.6% to $647.2 million
- 2Q19 other states (non-Florida) DPW up 28.7%; 1H19 up 29.9%
- 2Q19 diluted GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.08, non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $1.05
- Year-over-year book value per share up 17.4% to $16.57
- 1H19 diluted GAAP EPS of $2.22, non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $2.05
- 1H19 combined ratio of 87.1%
- 1H19 annualized return on average equity of 28.7%
1 Excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions ("non-GAAP adjusted EPS"). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") reported 2019 second quarter diluted EPS of $1.08 on a GAAP basis and $1.05 non-GAAP adjusted EPS.1 Total revenue was up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter to $233.7 million. Book value per share grew to $16.57, an increase of 17.4% year over year, with a 1H19 annualized return on average equity of 28.7%.
"These results extend our solid first quarter, with total revenue growing double digits for both the second quarter and the first half of 2019, resulting in a total annualized return on average equity in the first half of 2019 of 28.7%," said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer.
"In addition, we completed our 2019-2020 Reinsurance Program to secure more catastrophe coverage than at any point in the Company's history. We also continued to expand our addressable market in the second quarter with Universal Property becoming licensed in Wisconsin. Lastly, our digital insurance distribution channel, CloveredSM, continued its expansion, becoming licensed in more than 15 states and adding five additional carrier appointments across Homeowners, Auto, Flood, and E&S lines. These milestones mark continued progress at the half-way point of 2019 against our strategic priorities."
Summary Financial Results
|
($thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
(GAAP comparison)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
233,722
|
$
|
209,788
|
11.4
|
%
|
$
|
470,308
|
$
|
401,288
|
17.2
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
50,930
|
61,248
|
(16.8)
|
%
|
104,674
|
112,947
|
(7.3)
|
%
|
Income before income taxes margin
|
21.8
|
%
|
29.2
|
%
|
(7.4)
|
pts
|
22.3
|
%
|
28.1
|
%
|
(5.8)
|
pts
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.29
|
(16.3)
|
%
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.42
|
(8.3)
|
%
|
Annualized return on average equity (ROE)
|
26.9
|
%
|
37.8
|
%
|
(10.9)
|
pts
|
28.7
|
%
|
36.1
|
%
|
(7.4)
|
pts
|
Book value per share, end of period
|
16.57
|
14.11
|
17.4
|
%
|
16.57
|
14.11
|
17.4
|
%
|
(Non-GAAP comparison)*
|
Adjusted operating income
|
49,729
|
63,164
|
(21.3)
|
%
|
97,044
|
122,692
|
(20.9)
|
%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.33
|
(21.1)
|
%
|
$
|
2.05
|
$
|
2.62
|
(21.8)
|
%
|
*Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.
Total revenue grew double digits for both the quarter and 1H19, driven primarily by higher organic premium volume, pricing, and investment portfolio performance. Income before income tax produced a 21.8% margin for the quarter and 22.3% for 1H19, bolstered by our investment portfolio and integrated services businesses. GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted EPS results reflect the positive momentum from premium growth and investment performance, but declined for the second quarter and 1H19 when compared to the same periods of 2018. The decline was driven by a higher core booked loss ratio in 2019 when compared to 2018 to bolster our reserve position, a lower benefit from integrated services as prior years' claims conclude, and a higher effective tax rate. In addition, the EPS decline relative to 2018 was driven by a pre-tax $6.5 million non-recurring benefit in policy acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2018. The Company produced a strong annualized 1H19 return on average equity of 28.7% and book value per share growth of 17.4% year over year.
Underwriting
|
($thousands, except policies in force)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Policies in force (as of end of period)
|
854,792
|
800,717
|
6.8
|
%
|
854,792
|
800,717
|
6.8
|
%
|
Premiums in force (as of end of period)
|
$
|
1,233,206
|
$
|
1,129,627
|
9.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,233,206
|
$
|
1,129,627
|
9.2
|
%
|
Direct premiums written
|
$
|
357,960
|
$
|
342,781
|
4.4
|
%
|
$
|
647,194
|
$
|
612,765
|
5.6
|
%
|
Direct premiums earned
|
303,108
|
274,027
|
10.6
|
%
|
598,485
|
536,288
|
11.6
|
%
|
Net premiums earned
|
210,357
|
192,272
|
9.4
|
%
|
420,084
|
374,849
|
12.1
|
%
|
Expense ratio
|
33.0
|
%
|
30.5
|
%
|
2.5
|
pts
|
33.2
|
%
|
32.7
|
%
|
50
|
bps
|
Loss & LAE ratio
|
53.9
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
7.2
|
pts
|
53.9
|
%
|
44.2
|
%
|
9.7
|
pts
|
Combined ratio
|
86.9
|
%
|
77.2
|
%
|
9.7
|
pts
|
87.1
|
%
|
76.9
|
%
|
10.2
|
pts
Direct premiums earned were up double digits for the quarter, led by growth of 33.2% in Other States (non-Florida). For 1H19, direct premiums earned were also up double digits led by 33.9% growth in Other States. Underlying growth in Florida was tempered by more disciplined underwriting guidelines that were put in place in 2019, while Other States geographic expansion continues to be strong.
On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 9.7 points for the quarter and 10.2 points for 1H19. The increases are driven by increased losses in connection with the diversified growth in the company's underlying business, increased core booked loss ratios to bolster reserves, and a reduced benefit from our claims adjusting business, in addition to an increase in the expense ratio as set forth below.
- The expense ratio increased 2.5 points for the quarter. The increase was driven by a 3.6 point increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio, which was partially offset by a 1.1 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio. For 1H19, the expense ratio increased by 50 basis points. The increase was driven by a 1.8 point increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio, which was partially offset by a 1.3 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio.
- The increase in policy acquisition costs for the quarter and 1H19 relative to 2018 was due to a non-recurring benefit of $6.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 related to a refund of prior year premium taxes as a result of a settlement with the Florida Department of Revenue.
- Excluding the non-recurring benefit in the prior year comparison, the expense ratio for the second quarter would have improved 90 basis points and 1.2 points for 1H19 in comparison to the same periods in 2018 due to scale benefits and reduced executive compensation.
- The net loss and loss adjustment expense ("LAE") ratio increased 7.2 points for the quarter and 9.7 points for 1H19. Quarterly and 1H19 drivers include:
- Weather events in excess of plan of $2 million or 1.0 point ($5 million in 2Q18) for the quarter was related to a series of wind events in southeastern states. For 1H19, weather events in excess of plan were $7.0 million or 1.7 points ($5 million in 1H18).
- Prior year reserve development of $670 thousand or 30 basis points for the quarter and $485 thousand or 10 basis points for 1H19 were primarily related to increased net losses and LAE for Hurricane Matthew.
- All other losses and loss adjustment expense of $110.6 million or 52.6 points for the quarter, and $218.9 million or 52.1 points for 1H19, include diversified growth, an increase in our estimated losses to bolster reserves, and a reduced benefit from our adjusting business as prior years' claims conclude.
Services
|
($thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Commission revenue
|
$
|
6,048
|
$
|
5,709
|
5.9
|
%
|
$
|
11,553
|
$
|
10,980
|
5.2
|
%
|
Policy fees
|
5,997
|
5,764
|
4.0
|
%
|
11,018
|
10,539
|
4.5
|
%
|
Other revenue
|
1,756
|
1,633
|
7.5
|
%
|
3,440
|
3,475
|
(1.0)
|
%
|
Total
|
13,801
|
13,106
|
5.3
|
%
|
26,011
|
24,994
|
4.1
|
%
Total services revenue increased 5.3% for the quarter and 4.1% for 1H19. The increase was driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums and an increase in policy fees related to volume.
Investments
|
($thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Net investment income
|
$
|
7,410
|
$
|
5,786
|
28.1
|
%
|
$
|
15,552
|
$
|
10,571
|
47.1
|
%
|
Realized gains (losses)
|
(1,605)
|
145
|
NM
|
(13,130)
|
(2,496)
|
NM
|
Unrealized gains (losses)
|
3,759
|
(1,521)
|
NM
|
21,791
|
(6,630)
|
NM
|
NM = Not Meaningful
Net investment income increased 28.1% for the quarter and 47.1% in 1H19 due to higher long-term and short-term interest rates, asset mix, as well as higher average levels of invested assets. Yields from the fixed income portfolio are dependent on future market forces, monetary policy and interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve. Realized losses for the quarter and 1H19 were the result of liquidating underperforming equity securities. Unrealized gains were driven by market fluctuations in equity securities resulting in a favorable outcome for the quarter and 1H19.
Capital Deployment
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 486 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $14.1 million. For 1H19, the Company repurchased approximately 806 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $24.2 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has $30.3 million remaining as of June 30, 2019 and runs through December 31, 2020.
On June 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, which was paid on July 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2019.
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS:
|
Invested Assets
|
Fixed maturities, at fair value
|
$
|
884,093
|
$
|
820,438
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
42,368
|
63,277
|
Investment real estate, net
|
15,792
|
24,439
|
Total invested assets
|
942,253
|
908,154
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
181,614
|
166,428
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
2,635
|
2,635
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
381,982
|
142,750
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
331,567
|
418,603
|
Premiums receivable, net
|
66,756
|
59,858
|
Property and equipment, net
|
40,498
|
34,991
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
90,530
|
84,686
|
Goodwill
|
2,319
|
2,319
|
Other assets
|
23,969
|
37,966
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
2,064,123
|
$
|
1,858,390
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
LIABILITIES:
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
288,296
|
$
|
472,829
|
Unearned premiums
|
650,388
|
601,679
|
Advance premium
|
39,471
|
26,222
|
Reinsurance payable, net
|
424,187
|
93,306
|
Long-term debt
|
10,662
|
11,397
|
Other liabilities
|
85,053
|
151,324
|
Total liabilities
|
1,498,057
|
1,356,757
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2
|
467
|
465
|
Treasury shares, at cost - 12,538 and 11,731
|
(154,623)
|
(130,399)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
90,226
|
86,353
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
15,929
|
(8,010)
|
Retained earnings
|
614,067
|
553,224
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
566,066
|
501,633
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
2,064,123
|
$
|
1,858,390
|
Notes:
|
1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share.
|
2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,698 and 46,514 shares; Outstanding 34,160 and 34,783 shares.
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUES
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
210,357
|
$
|
192,272
|
$
|
420,084
|
$
|
374,849
|
Net investment income
|
7,410
|
5,786
|
15,552
|
10,571
|
Net realized gains/(losses) on investments
|
(1,605)
|
145
|
(13,130)
|
(2,496)
|
Net change in unrealized gains/(losses) of equity securities
|
3,759
|
(1,521)
|
21,791
|
(6,630)
|
Commission revenue
|
6,048
|
5,709
|
11,553
|
10,980
|
Policy fees
|
5,997
|
5,764
|
11,018
|
10,539
|
Other revenue
|
1,756
|
1,633
|
3,440
|
3,475
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
233,722
|
$
|
209,788
|
$
|
470,308
|
$
|
401,288
|
EXPENSES
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
113,296
|
$
|
89,842
|
$
|
226,390
|
$
|
165,768
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
44,221
|
33,545
|
87,732
|
71,588
|
Other operating expenses
|
25,207
|
25,063
|
51,366
|
50,816
|
Interest expense
|
68
|
90
|
146
|
169
|
Total expenses
|
$
|
182,792
|
$
|
148,540
|
$
|
365,634
|
$
|
288,341
|
Income before income tax expense
|
$
|
50,930
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
104,674
|
$
|
112,947
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
13,637
|
$
|
15,164
|
$
|
27,233
|
$
|
26,808
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
37,293
|
$
|
46,084
|
$
|
77,441
|
$
|
86,139
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
34,311
|
34,909
|
34,525
|
34,874
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
34,612
|
35,589
|
34,903
|
35,636
|
Shares outstanding, end of period
|
34,160
|
34,872
|
34,160
|
34,872
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
1.32
|
$
|
2.24
|
$
|
2.47
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.29
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.42
|
Cash dividend declared per common share
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.28
|
Book value per share, end of period
|
$
|
16.57
|
$
|
14.11
|
$
|
16.57
|
$
|
14.11
|
Annualized return on average equity (ROE)
|
26.9
|
%
|
37.8
|
%
|
28.7
|
%
|
36.1
|
%
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
|
(in thousands, except for Policies In Force data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Premiums
|
Direct premiums written - Florida
|
$
|
296,896
|
$
|
295,337
|
$
|
539,044
|
$
|
529,515
|
Direct premiums written - Other States
|
61,064
|
47,444
|
108,150
|
83,250
|
Direct premiums written - Total
|
$
|
357,960
|
$
|
342,781
|
$
|
647,194
|
$
|
612,765
|
Direct premiums earned
|
$
|
303,108
|
$
|
274,027
|
$
|
598,485
|
$
|
536,288
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
210,357
|
$
|
192,272
|
$
|
420,084
|
$
|
374,849
|
Underwriting Ratios - Net
|
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|
53.9
|
%
|
46.7
|
%
|
53.9
|
%
|
44.2
|
%
|
Policy acquisition cost ratio
|
21.0
|
%
|
17.4
|
%
|
20.9
|
%
|
19.1
|
%
|
Other operating expense ratio
|
12.0
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
General and administrative expense ratio
|
33.0
|
%
|
30.5
|
%
|
33.2
|
%
|
32.7
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
86.9
|
%
|
77.2
|
%
|
87.1
|
%
|
76.9
|
%
|
Other Items
|
(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve development
|
$
|
670
|
$
|
2,310
|
$
|
485
|
$
|
2,266
|
Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|
32
|
bps
|
120
|
bps
|
12
|
bps
|
60
|
bps
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Policies in force
|
Florida
|
644,469
|
631,611
|
Other States
|
210,323
|
169,106
|
Total
|
854,792
|
800,717
|
Premiums in force
|
Florida
|
$
|
1,030,019
|
$
|
975,765
|
Other States
|
203,187
|
153,862
|
Total
|
$
|
1,233,206
|
$
|
1,129,627
|
Total Insured Value
|
Florida
|
$
|
158,970,803
|
$
|
152,391,202
|
Other States
|
82,642,109
|
61,900,130
|
Total
|
$
|
241,612,912
|
$
|
214,291,332
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
$
|
50,930
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
104,674
|
$
|
112,947
|
Adjustments:
|
Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2)
|
885
|
450
|
885
|
450
|
Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities
|
(3,759)
|
1,521
|
(21,791)
|
6,630
|
Net realized (gains)/losses on investments
|
1,605
|
(145)
|
13,130
|
2,496
|
Interest Expense
|
68
|
90
|
146
|
169
|
Total Adjustments
|
(1,201)
|
1,916
|
(7,630)
|
9,745
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
49,729
|
$
|
63,164
|
$
|
97,044
|
$
|
122,692
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
1.29
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.42
|
Adjustments:
|
Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2)
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities
|
(0.11)
|
0.04
|
(0.62)
|
0.19
|
Net realized (gains)/losses on investments
|
0.05
|
—
|
0.38
|
0.07
|
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments
|
(0.04)
|
0.05
|
(0.22)
|
0.27
|
Income Tax on Above Adjustments
|
0.01
|
(0.01)
|
0.05
|
(0.07)
|
Total Adjustments
|
(0.03)
|
0.04
|
(0.17)
|
0.20
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
2.05
|
$
|
2.62
|
(2) Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.
