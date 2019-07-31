Universal Insurance Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions ("non-GAAP adjusted EPS"). Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company") reported 2019 second quarter diluted EPS of $1.08 on a GAAP basis and $1.05 non-GAAP adjusted EPS.1 Total revenue was up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter to $233.7 million. Book value per share grew to $16.57, an increase of 17.4% year over year, with a 1H19 annualized return on average equity of 28.7%.

"These results extend our solid first quarter, with total revenue growing double digits for both the second quarter and the first half of 2019, resulting in a total annualized return on average equity in the first half of 2019 of 28.7%," said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition, we completed our 2019-2020 Reinsurance Program to secure more catastrophe coverage than at any point in the Company's history. We also continued to expand our addressable market in the second quarter with Universal Property becoming licensed in Wisconsin. Lastly, our digital insurance distribution channel, CloveredSM, continued its expansion, becoming licensed in more than 15 states and adding five additional carrier appointments across Homeowners, Auto, Flood, and E&S lines. These milestones mark continued progress at the half-way point of 2019 against our strategic priorities."

Summary Financial Results

($thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change (GAAP comparison)























Total revenue $ 233,722



$ 209,788



11.4 %



$ 470,308



$ 401,288



17.2 % Income before income taxes 50,930



61,248



(16.8) %



104,674



112,947



(7.3) % Income before income taxes margin 21.8 %

29.2 %

(7.4) pts



22.3 %

28.1 %

(5.8) pts Diluted EPS $ 1.08



$ 1.29



(16.3) %



$ 2.22



$ 2.42



(8.3) %

























Annualized return on average equity (ROE) 26.9 %

37.8 %

(10.9) pts



28.7 %

36.1 %

(7.4) pts Book value per share, end of period 16.57



14.11



17.4 %



16.57



14.11



17.4 %

























(Non-GAAP comparison)*























Adjusted operating income 49,729



63,164



(21.3) %



97,044



122,692



(20.9) % Adjusted EPS $ 1.05



$ 1.33



(21.1) %



$ 2.05



$ 2.62



(21.8) %



*Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.

Total revenue grew double digits for both the quarter and 1H19, driven primarily by higher organic premium volume, pricing, and investment portfolio performance. Income before income tax produced a 21.8% margin for the quarter and 22.3% for 1H19, bolstered by our investment portfolio and integrated services businesses. GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP adjusted EPS results reflect the positive momentum from premium growth and investment performance, but declined for the second quarter and 1H19 when compared to the same periods of 2018. The decline was driven by a higher core booked loss ratio in 2019 when compared to 2018 to bolster our reserve position, a lower benefit from integrated services as prior years' claims conclude, and a higher effective tax rate. In addition, the EPS decline relative to 2018 was driven by a pre-tax $6.5 million non-recurring benefit in policy acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2018. The Company produced a strong annualized 1H19 return on average equity of 28.7% and book value per share growth of 17.4% year over year.

Underwriting

($thousands, except policies in force) Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Policies in force (as of end of period) 854,792



800,717



6.8 %



854,792



800,717



6.8 % Premiums in force (as of end of period) $ 1,233,206



$ 1,129,627



9.2 %



$ 1,233,206



$ 1,129,627



9.2 %

























Direct premiums written $ 357,960



$ 342,781



4.4 %



$ 647,194



$ 612,765



5.6 % Direct premiums earned 303,108



274,027



10.6 %



598,485



536,288



11.6 % Net premiums earned 210,357



192,272



9.4 %



420,084



374,849



12.1 %

























Expense ratio 33.0 %

30.5 %

2.5 pts



33.2 %

32.7 %

50 bps Loss & LAE ratio 53.9 %

46.7 %

7.2 pts



53.9 %

44.2 %

9.7 pts Combined ratio 86.9 %

77.2 %

9.7 pts



87.1 %

76.9 %

10.2 pts

Direct premiums earned were up double digits for the quarter, led by growth of 33.2% in Other States (non-Florida). For 1H19, direct premiums earned were also up double digits led by 33.9% growth in Other States. Underlying growth in Florida was tempered by more disciplined underwriting guidelines that were put in place in 2019, while Other States geographic expansion continues to be strong.

On the expense side, the combined ratio increased 9.7 points for the quarter and 10.2 points for 1H19. The increases are driven by increased losses in connection with the diversified growth in the company's underlying business, increased core booked loss ratios to bolster reserves, and a reduced benefit from our claims adjusting business, in addition to an increase in the expense ratio as set forth below.

The expense ratio increased 2.5 points for the quarter. The increase was driven by a 3.6 point increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio, which was partially offset by a 1.1 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio. For 1H19, the expense ratio increased by 50 basis points. The increase was driven by a 1.8 point increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio, which was partially offset by a 1.3 point improvement in the other operating expense ratio.

The increase in policy acquisition costs for the quarter and 1H19 relative to 2018 was due to a non-recurring benefit of $6.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 related to a refund of prior year premium taxes as a result of a settlement with the Florida Department of Revenue.

Excluding the non-recurring benefit in the prior year comparison, the expense ratio for the second quarter would have improved 90 basis points and 1.2 points for 1H19 in comparison to the same periods in 2018 due to scale benefits and reduced executive compensation.

The net loss and loss adjustment expense ("LAE") ratio increased 7.2 points for the quarter and 9.7 points for 1H19. Quarterly and 1H19 drivers include:

Weather events in excess of plan of $2 million or 1.0 point ( $5 million in 2Q18) for the quarter was related to a series of wind events in southeastern states. For 1H19, weather events in excess of plan were $7.0 million or 1.7 points ( $5 million in 1H18).

Prior year reserve development of $670 thousand or 30 basis points for the quarter and $485 thousand or 10 basis points for 1H19 were primarily related to increased net losses and LAE for Hurricane Matthew.

All other losses and loss adjustment expense of $110.6 million or 52.6 points for the quarter, and $218.9 million or 52.1 points for 1H19, include diversified growth, an increase in our estimated losses to bolster reserves, and a reduced benefit from our adjusting business as prior years' claims conclude.

Services

($thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Commission revenue $ 6,048

$ 5,709

5.9 %



$ 11,553

$ 10,980

5.2 % Policy fees 5,997

5,764

4.0 %



11,018

10,539

4.5 % Other revenue 1,756

1,633

7.5 %



3,440

3,475

(1.0) % Total 13,801

13,106

5.3 %



26,011

24,994

4.1 %

Total services revenue increased 5.3% for the quarter and 4.1% for 1H19. The increase was driven by commission revenue earned on ceded premiums and an increase in policy fees related to volume.

Investments

($thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change



2019

2018

Change Net investment income $ 7,410

$ 5,786

28.1 %



$ 15,552

$ 10,571

47.1 % Realized gains (losses) (1,605)

145

NM



(13,130)

(2,496)

NM Unrealized gains (losses) 3,759

(1,521)

NM



21,791

(6,630)

NM







































NM = Not Meaningful

Net investment income increased 28.1% for the quarter and 47.1% in 1H19 due to higher long-term and short-term interest rates, asset mix, as well as higher average levels of invested assets. Yields from the fixed income portfolio are dependent on future market forces, monetary policy and interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve. Realized losses for the quarter and 1H19 were the result of liquidating underperforming equity securities. Unrealized gains were driven by market fluctuations in equity securities resulting in a favorable outcome for the quarter and 1H19.

Capital Deployment

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 486 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $14.1 million. For 1H19, the Company repurchased approximately 806 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $24.2 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has $30.3 million remaining as of June 30, 2019 and runs through December 31, 2020.

On June 5, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, which was paid on July 17, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including adjusted earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case excluding the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund (FHCF) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, in each case, exclude the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as interest expense and extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS:







Invested Assets







Fixed maturities, at fair value

$ 884,093



$ 820,438

Equity securities, at fair value

42,368



63,277

Investment real estate, net

15,792



24,439

Total invested assets

942,253



908,154

Cash and cash equivalents

181,614



166,428

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

2,635



2,635

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

381,982



142,750

Reinsurance recoverable

331,567



418,603

Premiums receivable, net

66,756



59,858

Property and equipment, net

40,498



34,991

Deferred policy acquisition costs

90,530



84,686

Goodwill

2,319



2,319

Other assets

23,969



37,966

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,064,123



$ 1,858,390











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







LIABILITIES:







Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 288,296



$ 472,829

Unearned premiums

650,388



601,679

Advance premium

39,471



26,222

Reinsurance payable, net

424,187



93,306

Long-term debt

10,662



11,397

Other liabilities

85,053



151,324

Total liabilities

1,498,057



1,356,757

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1

—



—

Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2

467



465

Treasury shares, at cost - 12,538 and 11,731

(154,623)



(130,399)

Additional paid-in capital

90,226



86,353

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

15,929



(8,010)

Retained earnings

614,067



553,224

Total stockholders' equity

566,066



501,633

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,064,123



$ 1,858,390











Notes:







1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,698 and 46,514 shares; Outstanding 34,160 and 34,783 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018 REVENUES

















Net premiums earned

$ 210,357



$ 192,272





$ 420,084



$ 374,849

Net investment income

7,410



5,786





15,552



10,571

Net realized gains/(losses) on investments

(1,605)



145





(13,130)



(2,496)

Net change in unrealized gains/(losses) of equity securities

3,759



(1,521)





21,791



(6,630)

Commission revenue

6,048



5,709





11,553



10,980

Policy fees

5,997



5,764





11,018



10,539

Other revenue

1,756



1,633





3,440



3,475

Total revenues

$ 233,722



$ 209,788





$ 470,308



$ 401,288





















EXPENSES

















Losses and loss adjustment expenses

$ 113,296



$ 89,842





$ 226,390



$ 165,768

Policy acquisition costs

44,221



33,545





87,732



71,588

Other operating expenses

25,207



25,063





51,366



50,816

Interest expense

68



90





146



169

Total expenses

$ 182,792



$ 148,540





$ 365,634



$ 288,341





















Income before income tax expense

$ 50,930



$ 61,248





$ 104,674



$ 112,947

Income tax expense

$ 13,637



$ 15,164





$ 27,233



$ 26,808

NET INCOME

$ 37,293



$ 46,084





$ 77,441



$ 86,139



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

34,311



34,909





34,525



34,874

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

34,612



35,589





34,903



35,636

Shares outstanding, end of period

34,160



34,872





34,160



34,872

Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.09



$ 1.32





$ 2.24



$ 2.47

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.08



$ 1.29





$ 2.22



$ 2.42

Cash dividend declared per common share

$ 0.16



$ 0.14





$ 0.32



$ 0.28

Book value per share, end of period

$ 16.57



$ 14.11





$ 16.57



$ 14.11

Annualized return on average equity (ROE)

26.9 %

37.8 %



28.7 %

36.1 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In Force data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018 Premiums

















Direct premiums written - Florida

$ 296,896



$ 295,337





$ 539,044



$ 529,515

Direct premiums written - Other States

61,064



47,444





108,150



83,250

Direct premiums written - Total

$ 357,960



$ 342,781





$ 647,194



$ 612,765

Direct premiums earned

$ 303,108



$ 274,027





$ 598,485



$ 536,288

Net premiums earned

$ 210,357



$ 192,272





$ 420,084



$ 374,849





















Underwriting Ratios - Net

















Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

53.9 %

46.7 %



53.9 %

44.2 % Policy acquisition cost ratio

21.0 %

17.4 %



20.9 %

19.1 % Other operating expense ratio

12.0 %

13.1 %



12.3 %

13.6 % General and administrative expense ratio

33.0 %

30.5 %



33.2 %

32.7 % Combined ratio

86.9 %

77.2 %



87.1 %

76.9 %



















Other Items

















(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve development

$ 670



$ 2,310





$ 485



$ 2,266

Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

32 bps

120 bps



12 bps

60 bps





As of



June 30,



2019

2018 Policies in force







Florida

644,469



631,611

Other States

210,323



169,106

Total

854,792



800,717











Premiums in force







Florida

$ 1,030,019



$ 975,765

Other States

203,187



153,862

Total

$ 1,233,206



$ 1,129,627











Total Insured Value







Florida

$ 158,970,803



$ 152,391,202

Other States

82,642,109



61,900,130

Total

$ 241,612,912



$ 214,291,332



UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018 Income Before Income Taxes $ 50,930



$ 61,248





$ 104,674



$ 112,947

Adjustments:















Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2) 885



450





885



450

Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (3,759)



1,521





(21,791)



6,630

Net realized (gains)/losses on investments 1,605



(145)





13,130



2,496

Interest Expense 68



90





146



169

Total Adjustments (1,201)



1,916





(7,630)



9,745

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 49,729



$ 63,164





$ 97,044



$ 122,692





































GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.08



$ 1.29





$ 2.22



$ 2.42

Adjustments:















Reinstatement premium, net of commissions (2) 0.02



0.01





0.02



0.01

Net unrealized (gains)/losses on equity securities (0.11)



0.04





(0.62)



0.19

Net realized (gains)/losses on investments 0.05



—





0.38



0.07

Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (0.04)



0.05





(0.22)



0.27

Income Tax on Above Adjustments 0.01



(0.01)





0.05



(0.07)

Total Adjustments (0.03)



0.04





(0.17)



0.20

Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $ 1.05



$ 1.33





$ 2.05



$ 2.62





(2) Includes reinstatement premiums not covered by reinstatement premium protection and related commissions.

