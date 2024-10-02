Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces New Intermodal Terminal near Tacoma, WA

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new Intermodal terminal in the Tacoma, WA region. This facility is now operational, offering a range of drayage services designed to enhance efficiency and convenience for our customers.

The new terminal features 2.5 acres of secured container yard space for 24/7 service, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of our clients around the clock.

This location has been strategically selected for its outstanding connectivity. It offers convenient access to all Northwest Seaport Alliance South Harbor Terminals and direct links to major highways. The terminal's proximity to key industrial areas—including Sumner/Kent Industrial Park, Puyallup/Spanaway Industrial Centers, and Olympia/Lacey Industrial Areas—makes it an ideal hub for streamlined operations and reduced transit times.

John Wroby, President of Universal Intermodal Services, Inc. commented on the opening, "Our new terminal in Tacoma expands our operational capabilities and strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers. The strategic location of this terminal will facilitate quicker access to critical industrial zones and major transport routes, greatly enhancing the efficiency of our service."

Universal is also expanding its team for this new facility – actively hiring for owner operators and dispatch office positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact us for more information.

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries. More information on the company can be found at https://www.universallogistics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

