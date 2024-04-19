Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Named a 2023 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

WARREN, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) was named a 2023 Supplier of the Year by General Motors ("GM"). GM celebrated honorees at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Florida last week.

A global, cross-functional GM team rigorously selects Supplier of the Year award winners based on performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals. This is the third time Universal has won this award.

"Being named Supplier of the Year by GM is a humbling validation of our relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction," said Tim Phillips, Universal's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am immensely proud of our team's dedication to raising the bar in delivering exceptional value and service to our customers."

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries. More information on the company can be found at https://www.universallogistics.com.

About General Motors:

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

