Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $385.4 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $17.5 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share: $0.14 per share

Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated fourth quarter 2025 net income of $3.7 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $385.4 million.

For comparative purposes, Universal reported total operating revenues of $465.1 million, net income of $20.2 million, and $0.77 earnings per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

In the fourth quarter 2025, Universal's operating income was $17.5 million, compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.5%, compared to 8.2% during the same period last year.

The Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, during the fourth quarter 2025 was $57.1 million, compared to $73.5 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 14.8%, compared to 15.8% during the same period last year.

The Company provides reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These quantitative reconciliations, together with management's explanation of the purposes for which the non-GAAP measures are used, are presented in the accompanying tables and related disclosures.

"The fourth quarter of 2025 yielded mixed results within our service portfolio," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics and trucking segments performed in line with expectations, while underperformance in intermodal remained a meaningful headwind to our overall results. We remain focused on driving efficiencies in our operations and executing cost-saving initiatives across the organization to support profitable growth. While market conditions remain muted, we believe the strength and resilience of Universal's business model will drive our long-term success."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $268.6 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $23.2 million

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 12.6% to $268.6 million, compared to $307.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the absence of revenues associated with our specialty development project in Stanton, Tennessee, which contributed $51.3 million to operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 and was completed in that period.

Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $7.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.3 million in the same period last year. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025, we managed 78 value-added programs, compared to a total of 90 programs at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

Income from operations in the contract logistics segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $23.2 million, compared to $39.1 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was 8.6% for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.

Intermodal

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $52.7 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss): $(10.6) million

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 27.9% to $52.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $73.1 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline reflects lower load volumes and reduced pricing.

Included in intermodal segment revenues for the fourth quarter 2025 were $6.5 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year period. Intermodal segment revenues also included other accessorial charges, such as detention, demurrage and storage, totaling $7.1 million, compared to $8.6 million one year earlier.

Load volumes declined 19.1% year-over-year, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined an additional 8.9%. Operating losses in the intermodal segment for the fourth quarter 2025 were $(10.6) million, compared to an operating loss of $(9.7) million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was (20.0)% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to (13.2)% in the prior-year period.

Trucking

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues: $64.1 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income: $4.5 million

In the trucking segment, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 23.6% to $64.1 million, compared to $83.8 million for the same period last year.

Fourth quarter 2025 trucking segment revenues included $15.3 million of brokerage services, compared to $22.8 million in the prior-year period. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $3.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $4.1 million one year earlier.

On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 25.9%, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 6.7%. Income from operations in the trucking segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $4.5 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the segment was 7.0% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 6.9% in the prior-year period.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2026 and is currently expected to be paid on April 3, 2026.

Other Matters

As of December 31, 2025, Universal held $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $10.4 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 was $802.3 million, and capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $32.9 million.

Universal calculates and reports certain financial metrics, in addition to those prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of its lending arrangements and to assist management in evaluating operating performance by isolating and excluding the impact of certain non-operating expenses associated with corporate development activities. These measures are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico and Canada. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions; customer demand; pricing and competitive pressures; the timing, execution, and effectiveness of cost-reduction, efficiency, or restructuring initiatives; operating costs; labor availability; and other factors affecting operating income and margins.

Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating revenues:























Truckload services

$ 48,786



$ 61,850



$ 182,905



$ 234,397

Brokerage services



16,066





25,545





73,913





181,259

Intermodal services



51,929





70,379





252,095





300,721

Dedicated services



84,912





77,821





337,919





344,210

Value-added services



183,734





229,536





711,565





785,448

Total operating revenues



385,427





465,131





1,558,397





1,846,035



























Operating expenses:























Purchased transportation and equipment rent



69,121





100,320





310,435





482,948

Direct personnel and related benefits



176,436





174,871





685,540





583,251

Operating supplies and expenses



46,178





76,291





205,364





293,883

Commission expense



4,179





4,800





17,100





27,285

Occupancy expense



12,597





12,020





49,391





44,209

General and administrative



13,337





16,434





54,166





56,998

Insurance and claims



7,033





5,719





30,090





26,441

Depreciation and amortization



39,056





36,393





146,247





124,188

Impairment expense



—





—





124,411





3,720

Total operating expenses



367,937





426,848





1,622,744





1,642,923

Income from operations



17,490





38,283





(64,347)





203,112

Interest expense, net



(10,747)





(9,828)





(37,807)





(30,207)

Other non-operating income (expense)



582





(1,171)





2,142





837

Income before income taxes



7,325





27,284





(100,012)





173,742

Provision for income taxes



3,590





7,109





(139)





43,835

Net income

$ 3,735



$ 20,175



$ (99,873)



$ 129,907



























Earnings per common share:























Basic

$ 0.14



$ 0.77



$ (3.79)



$ 4.94

Diluted

$ 0.14



$ 0.77



$ (3.79)



$ 4.93



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



26,330





26,318





26,328





26,315

Diluted



26,330





26,358





26,339





26,348



























Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.420



$ 0.420



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





December 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,846



$ 19,351

Marketable securities



10,351





11,590

Accounts receivable - net



261,337





293,646

Other current assets



84,308





85,226

Total current assets



382,842





409,813

Property and equipment - net



819,495





742,366

Other long-term assets - net



569,651





634,658

Total assets

$ 1,771,988



$ 1,786,837















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 203,245



$ 215,756

Debt - net



797,571





759,085

Other long-term liabilities



230,817





164,973

Total liabilities



1,231,633





1,139,814

Total stockholders' equity



540,355





647,023

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,771,988



$ 1,786,837



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Contract Logistics Segment:























Average number of value-added direct employees



7,392





7,337





7,411





5,809

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



56





57





46





88

Number of active value-added programs



78





90





78





90



























Intermodal Segment:























Number of loads (a)



81,275





100,457





379,100





417,790

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)

$ 489



$ 537



$ 513



$ 554

Average number of tractors



1,246





1,451





1,350





1,585

Number of depots



8





8





8





8



























Trucking Segment:























Number of loads



26,737





36,068





116,541





155,288

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 2,330



$ 2,183



$ 2,069



$ 1,993

Average number of tractors



552





699





595





767

Average length of haul



382





394





378





334







(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our intermodal segment and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating Revenues by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 268,646



$ 307,357



$ 1,049,484



$ 1,129,658

Intermodal



52,727





73,095





257,017





308,744

Trucking



64,054





83,840





251,422





331,982

Other



—





839





474





75,651

Total

$ 385,427



$ 465,131



$ 1,558,397



$ 1,846,035



























Income from Operations by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 23,177



$ 39,094



$ 82,526



$ 219,084

Intermodal



(10,554)





(9,683)





(162,055)





(27,741)

Trucking



4,487





5,788





13,930





20,963

Other



380





3,084





1,252





(9,194)

Total

$ 17,490



$ 38,283



$ (64,347)



$ 203,112



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons of operating performance across periods and by excluding certain items and impairment charges that may not be indicative of our core operating results. These measures are used internally by management to analyze operating performance, develop budgets, and forecast future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

Reconciliation to GAAP Measures

Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the accompanying tables in this press release. Set forth below is a reconciliation of income from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted income from operations; and of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. The Company encourages investors to review these reconciliations in conjunction with our GAAP results.





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024





( in thousands, except

percentages and per share data)



( in thousands, except

percentages and per share data)

Adjusted income from operations























Income (loss) from operations

$ 17,490



$ 38,283



$ (64,347)



$ 203,112

Impairment expense



—





—





124,411





3,720

Adjusted income from operations

$ 17,490



$ 38,283



$ 60,064



$ 206,832



























Operating margin (a)



4.5 %



8.2 %



-4.1 %



11.0 % Adjusted operating margin (b)



4.5 %



8.2 %



3.9 %



11.2 %

























Adjusted EBITDA























Net income (loss)

$ 3,735



$ 20,175



$ (99,873)



$ 129,907

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,590





7,109





(139)





43,835

Interest expense, net



10,747





9,828





37,807





30,207

Depreciation



36,258





29,198





129,562





102,688

Amortization



2,798





7,195





16,685





21,500

EBITDA



57,128





73,505





84,042





328,137

Impairment expense



—





—





124,411





3,720

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,128



$ 73,505



$ 208,453



$ 331,857



























EBITDA margin (c)



14.8 %



15.8 %



5.4 %



17.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)



14.8 %



15.8 %



13.4 %



18.0 %

(a) Operating margin is computed by dividing income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated. (b) Adjusted operating margin is computed by dividing adjusted income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated. (c) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated. (d) Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.