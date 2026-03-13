Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

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Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Mar 13, 2026, 16:15 ET

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:  $385.4 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:  $17.5 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share:  $0.14 per share
  • Declares Quarterly Dividend:  $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated fourth quarter 2025 net income of $3.7 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $385.4 million.

For comparative purposes, Universal reported total operating revenues of $465.1 million, net income of $20.2 million, and $0.77 earnings per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

In the fourth quarter 2025, Universal's operating income was $17.5 million, compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.5%, compared to 8.2% during the same period last year.

The Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, during the fourth quarter 2025 was $57.1 million, compared to $73.5 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 14.8%, compared to 15.8% during the same period last year.

The Company provides reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These quantitative reconciliations, together with management's explanation of the purposes for which the non-GAAP measures are used, are presented in the accompanying tables and related disclosures.

"The fourth quarter of 2025 yielded mixed results within our service portfolio," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics and trucking segments performed in line with expectations, while underperformance in intermodal remained a meaningful headwind to our overall results. We remain focused on driving efficiencies in our operations and executing cost-saving initiatives across the organization to support profitable growth. While market conditions remain muted, we believe the strength and resilience of Universal's business model will drive our long-term success."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:  $268.6 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:  $23.2 million

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 12.6% to $268.6 million, compared to $307.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the absence of revenues associated with our specialty development project in Stanton, Tennessee, which contributed $51.3 million to operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 and was completed in that period.

Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $7.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.3 million in the same period last year. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025, we managed 78 value-added programs, compared to a total of 90 programs at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

Income from operations in the contract logistics segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $23.2 million, compared to $39.1 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was 8.6% for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.

Intermodal

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:  $52.7 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss):  $(10.6) million

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 27.9% to $52.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $73.1 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline reflects lower load volumes and reduced pricing.

Included in intermodal segment revenues for the fourth quarter 2025 were $6.5 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year period. Intermodal segment revenues also included other accessorial charges, such as detention, demurrage and storage, totaling $7.1 million, compared to $8.6 million one year earlier.

Load volumes declined 19.1% year-over-year, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined an additional 8.9%. Operating losses in the intermodal segment for the fourth quarter 2025 were $(10.6) million, compared to an operating loss of $(9.7) million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was (20.0)% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to (13.2)% in the prior-year period.

Trucking

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:  $64.1 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:  $4.5 million

In the trucking segment, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 23.6% to $64.1 million, compared to $83.8 million for the same period last year.

Fourth quarter 2025 trucking segment revenues included $15.3 million of brokerage services, compared to $22.8 million in the prior-year period. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $3.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $4.1 million one year earlier.

On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 25.9%, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 6.7%. Income from operations in the trucking segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $4.5 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the segment was 7.0% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 6.9% in the prior-year period.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2026 and is currently expected to be paid on April 3, 2026.

Other Matters

As of December 31, 2025, Universal held $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $10.4 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 was $802.3 million, and capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $32.9 million.

Universal calculates and reports certain financial metrics, in addition to those prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of its lending arrangements and to assist management in evaluating operating performance by isolating and excluding the impact of certain non-operating expenses associated with corporate development activities. These measures are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico and Canada. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions; customer demand; pricing and competitive pressures; the timing, execution, and effectiveness of cost-reduction, efficiency, or restructuring initiatives; operating costs; labor availability; and other factors affecting operating income and margins.

Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

 


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating revenues:











Truckload services

$

48,786

$

61,850

$

182,905

$

234,397

Brokerage services

16,066


25,545


73,913


181,259

Intermodal services

51,929


70,379


252,095


300,721

Dedicated services

84,912


77,821


337,919


344,210

Value-added services

183,734


229,536


711,565


785,448

Total operating revenues

385,427


465,131


1,558,397


1,846,035













Operating expenses:











Purchased transportation and equipment rent

69,121


100,320


310,435


482,948

Direct personnel and related benefits

176,436


174,871


685,540


583,251

Operating supplies and expenses

46,178


76,291


205,364


293,883

Commission expense

4,179


4,800


17,100


27,285

Occupancy expense

12,597


12,020


49,391


44,209

General and administrative

13,337


16,434


54,166


56,998

Insurance and claims

7,033


5,719


30,090


26,441

Depreciation and amortization

39,056


36,393


146,247


124,188

Impairment expense







124,411


3,720

Total operating expenses

367,937


426,848


1,622,744


1,642,923

Income from operations

17,490


38,283


(64,347)


203,112

Interest expense, net

(10,747)


(9,828)


(37,807)


(30,207)

Other non-operating income (expense)

582


(1,171)


2,142


837

Income before income taxes

7,325


27,284


(100,012)


173,742

Provision for income taxes

3,590


7,109


(139)


43,835

Net income

$

3,735

$

20,175

$

(99,873)

$

129,907













Earnings per common share:











Basic

$

0.14

$

0.77

$

(3.79)

$

4.94

Diluted

$

0.14

$

0.77

$

(3.79)

$

4.93













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic

26,330


26,318


26,328


26,315

Diluted

26,330


26,358


26,339


26,348













Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.420

$

0.420

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 


December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,846

$

19,351

Marketable securities

10,351


11,590

Accounts receivable - net

261,337


293,646

Other current assets

84,308


85,226

Total current assets

382,842


409,813

Property and equipment - net

819,495


742,366

Other long-term assets - net

569,651


634,658

Total assets

$

1,771,988

$

1,786,837







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$

203,245

$

215,756

Debt - net

797,571


759,085

Other long-term liabilities

230,817


164,973

Total liabilities

1,231,633


1,139,814

Total stockholders' equity

540,355


647,023

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,771,988

$

1,786,837

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data

 


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Contract Logistics Segment:











Average number of value-added direct employees

7,392


7,337


7,411


5,809

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents

56


57


46


88

Number of active value-added programs

78


90


78


90













Intermodal Segment:











Number of loads (a)

81,275


100,457


379,100


417,790

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)

$

489

$

537

$

513

$

554

Average number of tractors

1,246


1,451


1,350


1,585

Number of depots

8


8


8


8













Trucking Segment:











Number of loads

26,737


36,068


116,541


155,288

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$

2,330

$

2,183

$

2,069

$

1,993

Average number of tractors

552


699


595


767

Average length of haul

382


394


378


334


(a) 

Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our intermodal segment and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued

(Dollars in thousands)

 


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Revenues by Segment:











Contract logistics

$

268,646

$

307,357

$

1,049,484

$

1,129,658

Intermodal

52,727


73,095


257,017


308,744

Trucking

64,054


83,840


251,422


331,982

Other




839


474


75,651

Total

$

385,427

$

465,131

$

1,558,397

$

1,846,035













Income from Operations by Segment:











Contract logistics

$

23,177

$

39,094

$

82,526

$

219,084

Intermodal

(10,554)


(9,683)


(162,055)


(27,741)

Trucking

4,487


5,788


13,930


20,963

Other

380


3,084


1,252


(9,194)

Total

$

17,490

$

38,283

$

(64,347)

$

203,112

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons of operating performance across periods and by excluding certain items and impairment charges that may not be indicative of our core operating results. These measures are used internally by management to analyze operating performance, develop budgets, and forecast future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

Reconciliation to GAAP Measures

Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the accompanying tables in this press release. Set forth below is a reconciliation of income from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted income from operations; and of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. The Company encourages investors to review these reconciliations in conjunction with our GAAP results.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024


( in thousands, except
percentages and per share data)

( in thousands, except
percentages and per share data)

Adjusted income from operations











Income (loss) from operations

$

17,490

$

38,283

$

(64,347)

$

203,112

Impairment expense







124,411


3,720

Adjusted income from operations

$

17,490

$

38,283

$

60,064

$

206,832













Operating margin (a)

4.5

%

8.2

%

-4.1

%

11.0

%

Adjusted operating margin (b)

4.5

%

8.2

%

3.9

%

11.2

%













Adjusted EBITDA











Net income (loss)

$

3,735

$

20,175

$

(99,873)

$

129,907

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,590


7,109


(139)


43,835

Interest expense, net

10,747


9,828


37,807


30,207

Depreciation

36,258


29,198


129,562


102,688

Amortization

2,798


7,195


16,685


21,500

EBITDA

57,128


73,505


84,042


328,137

Impairment expense







124,411


3,720

Adjusted EBITDA

$

57,128

$

73,505

$

208,453

$

331,857













EBITDA margin (c)

14.8

%

15.8

%

5.4

%

17.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)

14.8

%

15.8

%

13.4

%

18.0

%

(a) 

Operating margin is computed by dividing income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(b) 

Adjusted operating margin is computed by dividing adjusted income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(c) 

EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(d) 

Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin,  adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

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