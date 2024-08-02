Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Unveils Electric Vehicles into its Intermodal Fleet for Sustainable Logistics in Southern California

WARREN, Mich., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announces the integration of the 2025 Peterbilt 579EV into its fleet as a part of our ongoing sustainability initiatives. Universal Intermodal Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., is poised to use these electric vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint throughout Southern California.

Universal's 2025 Peterbilt 579EV

John Wroby, President of Universal Intermodal Services, Inc. stated, "The launch of the 2025 Peterbilt 579EV reinforces our dedication to promoting sustainable logistics solutions. This endeavor reflects our collective efforts to integrate eco-friendly technologies into our operational framework."

Tim Phillips, CEO of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., highlighted the strategic importance of this investment: "Our Intermodal division's deployment of electric vehicles is a strategic decision in advancing our sustainability goals. This investment underscores our commitment to integrating greener practices."

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will continue to evaluate the implementation of climate positive actions into our operations and value chain.

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries. More information on the company can be found at https://www.universallogistics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

