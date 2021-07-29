Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend; Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

WARREN, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated second quarter 2021 net income of $25.6 million, or $0.95 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $422.8 million. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2020 on total operating revenues of $258.0 million. Second quarter 2021 operating revenues represent Universal's highest quarterly operating revenues ever reported. The peak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted our results during the second quarter 2020, as a substantial portion of our customer operations were shuttered during the period. Second quarter 2021 results include a favorable legal settlement which resulted in a $5.7 million pre-tax gain, or $0.16 per share, which is included in other non-operating income. Second quarter 2021 results also include a $0.4 million pre-tax holding gain, or $0.01 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income compared to $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter 2021, Universal's operating income increased $20.5 million to $31.3 million compared to operating income of $10.8 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2021 was 7.4% compared to 4.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $23.6 million during the second quarter 2021 to $53.7 million, compared to $30.2 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2021 was 12.7% compared to 11.7% during the same period last year.

"Universal's momentum carried into the second quarter as we continue to report solid financial results," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "Our second quarter success is directly attributable to the incredible efforts of our people. While there is still room for improvement in our financial performance, I'd be remiss without congratulating Team Universal on a job well done. As I look forward to the second half of the year, I am cautiously optimistic. While I am bullish on North American auto production over the longer term, the persistent chip shortage and an extremely tight labor market continue to adversely impact our contract logistics operations. And although there remains an incredible amount of freight opportunities across the country, the lack of fluidity in the supply chain and constraints on the availability of equipment and drivers remains a headwind. We know the challenges in front of us, and I remain confident in our ability to deliver excellent customer service and strong results."

As of July 3, 2021, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $13.1 million, and $7.9 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2021 was $433.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $12.0 million. For the full-year 2021, Universal is projecting total operating revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion and an operating margin between 7.0% and 8.0%.

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $ 154.8 million, 115.6 % increase

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $15.9 million, 10.3% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, recent program awards and a more stable operating environment led to improved performance during the period. Second quarter 2021 operating revenues in the contract logistics segment increased $83.0 million, or 115.6 % to $154.8 million compared to $71.8 million for the same period last year. During the second quarter of 2020, the contract logistics segment was adversely impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-duty truck manufacturing during much of the quarter from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the second quarter 2021, we managed 60 value-added programs compared to 55 such programs at the end of the second quarter 2020. On a year-over-year basis, dedicated transportation load volumes increased 170.6% as automotive production resumed. Income from operations in the contract logistics segment for the second quarter 2021 increased $15.2 million to $15.9 million compared to $0.8 million during the same period last year. Included in the contract logistics segment second quarter 2021 results were approximately $5.0 million of losses incurred in connection with a recent program launch. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the second quarter 2021 was 10.3% compared to 1.0% during the same period last year.

Intermodal

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $ 106.6 million, 28.6 % increase

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.2 million, 5.8% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment increased $23.7 million to $106.6 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $82.9 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $11.7 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $8.2 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment load volumes increased 8.1% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased an additional 5.8%. Additionally, assessorial and other non-line haul charges increased $5.9 million during the current period. Second quarter 2021 income from operations in the intermodal segment increased $1.4 million to $6.2 million compared to $4.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2021 was 5.8% compared to 5.7% during the same period last year.

Trucking

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $ 99.8 million, 58.4 % increase

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.5 million, 6.5% operating margin

In the trucking segment, which includes agent-based and company-managed trucking operations, second quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 58.4% to $99.8 million compared to $63.0 million for the same period last year. Included in our trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $6.0 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $2.9 million in such surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, trucking segment load volumes increased 47.7% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased an additional 3.5% during the same period. Income from operations in the trucking segment in the second quarter 2021 increased 80.4% to $6.5 million compared to $3.6 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter 2021 was 6.5% compared to 5.7% during the same period last year.

Company-managed Brokerage

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $ 60.4 million, 51.3 % increase

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $2.4 million, 4.0% operating margin

Second quarter 2021 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment increased 51.3% to $60.4 million compared to $39.9 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 71.4%; however, load volumes decreased 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Second quarter 2021 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $2.4 million which compares to $1.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the company-managed brokerage segment for the second quarter 2021 was 4.0% compared to 4.3% one year earlier.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2021 and is expected to be paid on October 4, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

Universal's Board also authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the company may purchase up to an additional 621,622 shares of the company's common stock from time to time through the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or in privately negotiated transactions. As of July 29, 2021, there were 378,378 remaining shares authorized under the plan approved in June 2014, which results in a total of 1,000,000 shares authorized for repurchase by the company.

Other Matters

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 3,



July 4,



July 3,



July 4,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 58,880



$ 40,523



$ 118,582



$ 99,421

Brokerage services



102,532





62,782





199,451





148,681

Intermodal services



106,601





82,881





210,318





193,203

Dedicated services



50,396





18,031





98,357





49,610

Value-added services



104,374





53,763





211,307





149,227

Total operating revenues



422,783





257,980





838,015





640,142



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



198,031





128,611





387,363





309,467

Direct personnel and related benefits



111,000





57,592





218,552





154,980

Operating supplies and expenses



32,713





16,962





69,805





47,657

Commission expense



8,570





5,024





15,894





12,194

Occupancy expense



9,389





8,984





17,569





17,815

General and administrative



9,693





6,580





18,869





15,504

Insurance and claims



5,735





4,858





12,070





9,730

Depreciation and amortization



16,339





18,530





35,424





38,048

Total operating expenses



391,470





247,141





775,546





605,395

Income from operations



31,313





10,839





62,469





34,747

Interest expense, net



(2,926)





(3,438)





(6,089)





(7,647)

Other non-operating income (loss)



6,079





811





7,085





(2,794)

Income before income taxes



34,466





8,212





63,465





24,306

Provision for income taxes



8,862





2,044





16,205





5,975

Net income

$ 25,604



$ 6,168



$ 47,260



$ 18,331



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.95



$ 0.23



$ 1.76



$ 0.68

Diluted

$ 0.95



$ 0.23



$ 1.75



$ 0.68



































Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding:































Basic



26,919





26,919





26,918





27,074

Diluted



26,936





26,919





26,933





27,074



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ -



$ 0.210



$ 0.105



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





July 3, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,098



$ 8,763

Marketable securities



7,915





6,534

Accounts receivable - net



285,432





259,154

Other current assets



52,714





47,073

Total current assets



359,159





321,524

Property and equipment - net



350,340





364,795

Other long-term assets - net



372,721





376,730

Total assets

$ 1,082,220



$ 1,063,049



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 215,200



$ 213,094

Debt - net



432,157





460,120

Other long-term liabilities



152,955





150,262

Total liabilities



800,312





823,476

Total shareholders' equity



281,908





239,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,082,220



$ 1,063,049



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 3,



July 4,



July 3,



July 4,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Contract Logistics Segment:































Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)



156,119





57,703





312,494





197,218

Average number of value-added direct

employees



4,475





3,238





4,182





3,445

Average number of value-added full-time

equivalents



1,508





787





1,597





1,109

Number of active value-added programs



60





55





60





55



































Intermodal Segment:































Number of loads



169,441





156,779





348,924





354,562

Average operating revenue per load,

excluding fuel surcharges

$ 490



$ 463



$ 483



$ 474

Average number of tractors



2,034





2,236





2,003





2,383

Number of depots



12





14





12





14



































Trucking Segment:































Number of loads



75,645





51,222





148,389





127,438

Average operating revenue per load,

excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,286



$ 1,242



$ 1,266



$ 1,195

Average number of tractors



1,337





1,321





1,328





1,373

Average length of haul



366





393





370





395



































Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:































Number of loads (b)



31,006





33,020





63,891





74,543

Average operating revenue per load (b)

$ 1,879



$ 1,096



$ 1,806



$ 1,165

Average length of haul (b)



573





564





569





573



(a) Includes shuttle moves. (b) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services

and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 3,



July 4,



July 3,



July 4,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating Revenues by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 154,770



$ 71,794



$ 309,664



$ 198,837

Intermodal



106,601





82,881





210,318





193,203

Trucking



99,778





63,004





194,678





154,573

Company-managed brokerage



60,431





39,946





121,537





92,727

Other



1,203





355





1,818





802

Total

$ 422,783



$ 257,980



$ 838,015



$ 640,142



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 15,946



$ 750



$ 32,766



$ 12,440

Intermodal



6,152





4,739





14,646





13,739

Trucking



6,482





3,594





11,672





8,094

Company-managed brokerage



2,445





1,702





2,886





305

Other



288





54





499





169

Total

$ 31,313



$ 10,839



$ 62,469



$ 34,747



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 3,



July 4,



July 3,



July 4,





2021



2020



2021



2020





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 25,604



$ 6,168



$ 47,260



$ 18,331

Income tax expense



8,862





2,044





16,205





5,975

Interest expense, net



2,926





3,438





6,089





7,647

Depreciation



12,828





14,485





28,433





29,927

Amortization



3,511





4,045





6,991





8,121

EBITDA

$ 53,731



$ 30,180



$ 104,978



$ 70,001



































EBITDA margin (a)



12.7 %



11.7 %



12.5 %



10.9 %

(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

