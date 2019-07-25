Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results; Declares Dividends; Updates Revenue Guidance

WARREN, Mich., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated second quarter 2019 net income of $20.0 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share, a 12.9% increase over the same period last year. Universal also reported second quarter 2019 total operating revenues of $383.2 million, a 4.7% increase over the same period last year. This compares to $17.7 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2018 on total operating revenues of $365.9 million.

Consolidated income from operations increased $4.5 million to $30.7 million, a 17.0% increase compared to $26.3 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating income margin for the second quarter 2019 was 8.0% compared to 7.2% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $8.4 million during the second quarter 2019 to $48.2 million, compared to $39.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2019 was 12.6% compared to 10.9% during the same period last year, an increase of 170 basis points.

Operating revenues from truckload services decreased $17.8 million to $64.8 million, compared to $82.7 million for the same period last year. Included in truckload revenues for the recently completed quarter were $7.0 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $9.2 million during the same period last year. The decrease in truckload services reflects an 18.0% decrease in the number of loads hauled and a 4.0% decrease in average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended June 29, 2019, Universal moved 61,423 loads compared to 74,878 during the same period last year.

Revenues for the second quarter 2019 from brokerage services decreased $3.1 million, or 3.4%, to $89.4 million compared to $92.5 million one year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to a 10.5% decrease in the average operating revenue per load, which was partially offset by an 8.7% increase in the number of brokerage loads moved. During the second quarter of 2019, Universal brokered 57,710 loads, compared to 53,101 loads during the same period last year.

Intermodal services revenues increased $39.0 million to $93.9 million in the second quarter 2019, up from $54.9 million during the same period last year. Included in intermodal revenues for the recently completed quarter were $41.5 million of acquisition revenues from companies acquired by Universal in the second half of 2018 and second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter 2019 intermodal fuel surcharges totaled $11.6 million, compared to $5.8 million during the same period last year. The growth is also due to increases in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, and in the number of loads hauled. During the quarter ended June 29, 2019, Universal moved 164,761 intermodal loads, compared to 98,468 loads during the same period last year, while also increasing its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, by 1.4%.

Second quarter 2019 operating revenues from dedicated services increased slightly to $35.9 million compared to $35.7 million one year earlier. Dedicated services revenues included $4.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges in the second quarter 2019 compared to $4.5 million during the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in both shuttle moves and in the number of over-the-road loads hauled.

Overall, revenues from value-added services decreased during the second quarter 2019 to $99.2 million. This compares to $100.2 million from value-added services one year earlier. Operations supporting passenger vehicle programs declined during the period due to a plant shut-down at a major program location and reduced production during its ramp up, while those supporting heavy-truck production continued to record strong growth. Value-added operations supporting heavy-truck grew $3.1 million, or 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Both Universal's transportation and logistics segments outperformed the same period last year. Income from operations in the transportation segment, which is primarily comprised of truckload, brokerage and intermodal services operations, increased 29.4% to $13.3 million in the quarter ended June 29, 2019. In the logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, income from operations increased 15.5% to $17.3 million in the second quarter 2019.

"Universal continues to deliver solid results in the second quarter of 2019," stated Jeff Rogers, Universal's Chief Executive Officer, "surpassing our strong first quarter performance, and achieving our 8% targeted operating margin. We experienced some softness in trucking rates and volumes during the quarter, which was consistent across our industry, but overall we finished up reporting our best second quarter revenue on record and our highest earnings per share ever. We can clearly see the results of our acquisition strategy paying off, and continue to look for additional opportunities that fit our existing lines of business. While I do see signs of diminished demand in the spot market continuing into the second half of the year, we intend to stay disciplined in controlling our costs, maintaining our margin and always delivering excellent customer service."

Universal also updated its full-year revenue expectation for 2019, citing the declines in trucking volumes and rates experienced in the second quarter. Based on currently available information, Universal revised its expected range for full-year operating revenues from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion, to $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. Expected operating margins continue to be in the 7% to 9% range, and full-year capital expenditures in the range of $65 million to $75 million. Total interest expense for the year is also expected to remain in the range of $15 million to $17 million.

As of June 29, 2019, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $6.5 million, and $9.6 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2019 was $366.8 million and capital expenditures totaled $14.3 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors declared its second quarter cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2019. The Board also declared that Universal's third quarter cash dividend of $0.105 per share is payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 2, 2019.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics for purposes of our lending arrangements, and in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference call:

We invite investors and analysts to our quarterly earnings conference call.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019

Call Toll Free: (866) 622-0924

International Dial-in: +1 (660) 422-4956

Conference ID: 9367357

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the call through August 23, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056 (toll free) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (toll) and using conference ID 9367357. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 29,



June 30,



June 29,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 64,846



$ 82,657



$ 130,517



$ 159,849

Brokerage services



89,371





92,486





175,238





170,645

Intermodal services



93,853





54,871





185,021





101,480

Dedicated services



35,867





35,700





72,888





70,720

Value-added services



99,238





100,211





196,917





198,344

Total operating revenues



383,175





365,925





760,581





701,038



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



178,356





178,252





355,681





340,263

Direct personnel and related benefits



93,650





87,403





186,817





173,359

Operating supplies and expenses



30,737





30,336





61,507





58,428

Commission expense



7,858





9,733





15,694





18,645

Occupancy expense



9,859





7,791





19,143





15,164

General and administrative



9,633





7,618





18,874





15,605

Insurance and claims



4,951





5,294





11,303





10,754

Depreciation and amortization



17,415





13,246





34,333





25,464

Total operating expenses



352,459





339,673





703,352





657,682

Income from operations



30,716





26,252





57,229





43,356

Interest expense, net



(4,098)





(2,954)





(8,467)





(5,507)

Other non-operating income



96





336





1,049





(59)

Income before income taxes



26,714





23,634





49,811





37,790

Income tax expense



6,742





5,965





12,542





9,687

Net income

$ 19,972



$ 17,669



$ 37,269



$ 28,103



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.62



$ 1.31



$ 0.99

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.62



$ 1.31



$ 0.99



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



28,383





28,395





28,382





28,391

Diluted



28,385





28,402





28,383





28,398



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.210



$ 0.210



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 29, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,459



$ 5,727

Marketable securities



9,646





9,333

Accounts receivable - net



204,070





215,991

Other current assets



45,053





44,207

Total current assets



265,228





275,258

Property and equipment - net



300,501





303,234

Other long-term assets - net



362,455





264,655

Total assets

$ 928,184



$ 843,147



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 194,803



$ 169,266

Debt - net



364,385





400,452

Other long-term liabilities



131,623





64,130

Total liabilities



690,811





633,848

Total shareholders' equity



237,373





209,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 928,184



$ 843,147



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 29,



June 30,



June 29,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Truckload Services:































Number of loads



61,423





74,878





122,515





147,844

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 937



$ 976



$ 938



$ 953

Average operating revenue per mile, excluding fuel

surcharges

$ 3.18



$ 2.85



$ 3.27



$ 2.76

Average length of haul



295





342





287





346

Average number of tractors



1,525





1,792





1,576





1,833



































Brokerage Services:































Number of loads (a)



57,710





53,101





111,319





99,099

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$ 1,484



$ 1,659



$ 1,501



$ 1,654

Average length of haul (a)



642





582





641





576



































Intermodal Services:































Number of loads



164,761





98,468





329,938





192,497

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 500



$ 493



$ 497



$ 466

Average number of tractors



1,889





1,030





1,773





955

Number of depots



14





14





14





14



































Dedicated Services:































Number of loads (b)



151,755





142,178





295,003





276,109







(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies. (b) Includes shuttle moves.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 29,



June 30,



June 29,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Value-added Services































Average number of direct employees



3,768





3,855





3,734





3,972

Average number of full-time equivalents



1,564





1,513





1,667





1,372

Number of active programs



49





49





49





49



































Operating Revenues by Segment:































Transportation

$ 251,777



$ 234,157



$ 498,482



$ 440,265

Logistics



131,160





131,397





261,559





260,046

Other



238





371





540





727

Total

$ 383,175



$ 365,925



$ 760,581



$ 701,038



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Transportation

$ 13,294



$ 10,275



$ 25,826



$ 20,388

Logistics



17,339





15,014





31,159





22,447

Other



83





963





244





521

Total

$ 30,716



$ 26,252



$ 57,229



$ 43,356



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





June 29,



June 30,



June 29,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(in thousands)



(in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 19,972



$ 17,669



$ 37,269



$ 28,103

Income tax expense



6,742





5,965





12,542





9,687

Interest expense, net



4,098





2,954





8,467





5,507

Depreciation



13,242





12,442





26,176





23,737

Amortization



4,173





804





8,157





1,727

EBITDA

$ 48,227



$ 39,834



$ 92,611



$ 68,761



































EBITDA margin (a)



12.6 %



10.9 %



12.2 %



9.8 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

