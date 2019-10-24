Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated third quarter 2019 net loss of $8.4 million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $375.5 million. This compares to net income of $15.1 million, or $0.53 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2018 on total operating revenues of $374.3 million. Included in the reported loss were pre-tax charges of $24.8 million for a previously disclosed legal settlement and an additional $2.2 million charge for unrelated ongoing litigation. Universal has also estimated the impact of the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor strike against General Motors to have reduced operating income by $4.0 million.

The UAW labor strike, which began on September 16, 2019, shuttered activity at Universal's dedicated and value-added operations supporting General Motors across the United States. However, in order to maintain labor continuity Universal continued to pay employees during strike despite the lost production. The impact of the strike is estimated to have reduced Universal's weekly operating income by $2.0 million per week during the two weeks the strike impacted the third quarter 2019. The UAW and General Motors announced a tentative agreement has been reached and, if ratified, the strike would end around October 25, 2019.

In the third quarter 2019, Universal reported an operating loss of $7.4 million compared to operating income of $22.5 million in the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $26.6 million during the third quarter 2019 to $11.6 million, compared to $38.3 million one year earlier. Both Universal's reported operating loss and EBITDA during the third quarter 2019 include the litigation charges and estimated losses from the labor strike. As a percentage of operating revenue, Universal's operating income margin and EBITDA margin as reported were (2.0)% and 3.1%, respectively. These metrics compare to 6.0% and 10.2%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Operating income margin and EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2019 were both reduced 8.3% as a result of the impact of litigation charges and the estimated losses due to the labor strike.

Operating revenues from truckload services decreased $17.6 million, or 21.9%, to $62.6 million, compared to $80.2 million for the same period last year. Included in truckload revenues for the recently completed quarter were $6.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $8.7 million during the same period last year. The decrease in truckload services reflects a 22.7% decrease in the number of loads hauled, which was partially offset by a 1.6% increase in average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the third quarter 2019, Universal moved 56,510 loads compared to 73,117 during the same period last year.

Revenues for the third quarter 2019 from brokerage services decreased $4.4 million, or 4.4%, to $94.4 million compared to $98.8 million one year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to a 9.1% decrease in the average operating revenue per load, which was partially offset by a 5.0% increase in the number of brokered loads moved. During the third quarter of 2019, Universal brokered 61,072 loads, compared to 58,147 loads during the same period last year, while the average operating revenue load fell from $1,643 per load in the third quarter 2018 to $1,494 during the same period this year.

Intermodal services revenues increased $27.3 million to $93.0 million in the third quarter 2019, up from $65.7 million during the same period last year. Included in intermodal revenues were $34.6 million of incremental revenue from acquired companies. During the third quarter 2019 intermodal fuel surcharges totaled $11.4 million, compared to $8.4 million during the same period last year. Intermodal services experienced increases in both the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, and in the number of loads hauled. During the third quarter 2019, Universal moved 154,600 intermodal loads, compared to 119,410 loads during the same period last year, while also increasing its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, by 7.3%.

Third quarter 2019 operating revenues from dedicated services decreased $3.5 million to $32.7 million compared to $36.2 million one year earlier. Dedicated services revenues included $3.6 million in separately identified fuel surcharges in the third quarter 2019 compared to $4.4 million during the same period last year. The decrease in operating revenues was primarily attributable to the impact the labor strike had on operations supporting General Motors.

Revenues from value-added services decreased $0.7 million during the third quarter 2019 to $92.7 million. This compares to $93.4 million from value-added services one year earlier. Revenues from value-added operations supporting heavy-truck production were relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, growing $0.1 million. The overall decline in value-added revenues was primarily attributable to the halt in production at operations supporting passenger vehicles from the UAW labor strike.

Universal's transportation segment was negatively impacted by litigation charges recorded during the third quarter 2019, while the labor strike impacted its logistics segment. During the third quarter 2019, the transportation segment, which is primarily comprised of truckload, brokerage and intermodal services operations, reported an operating loss of $17.2 million, which included the $27.0 million in litigation charges. In the logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2019 income from operations decreased 6.7% to $9.8 million, including the estimated $4.0 million in losses related to the strike.

"The third quarter of 2019 proved to be very challenging for Universal," stated Jeff Rogers, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "While navigating a soft freight environment, Universal's third quarter was further impacted by the settlement of a personal injury case and then a labor strike at our largest customer. We are pleased that the UAW and GM have reached a tentative agreement, and we look forward to getting these employees back to work very soon. We have a lot of positive momentum at Universal. I remain confident in the resilience of our business model and that we have the right teams in place to continue executing our strategy."

As of September 28, 2019, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $6.5 million, and $9.1 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2019 was $388.8 million and capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $35.6 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors declared its fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2019.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics for purposes of our lending arrangements, and in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)







Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 29,



September 28,



September 29,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 62,615



$ 80,204



$ 193,133



$ 240,053

Brokerage services



94,442





98,801





269,680





269,446

Intermodal services



93,022





65,710





278,043





167,190

Dedicated services



32,730





36,195





105,618





106,915

Value-added services



92,676





93,382





289,593





291,726

Total operating revenues



375,485





374,292





1,136,067





1,075,330



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



183,902





186,239





539,584





526,502

Direct personnel and related benefits



91,946





87,189





278,763





260,548

Operating supplies and expenses



30,465





32,119





91,972





90,547

Commission expense



7,991





9,653





23,685





28,298

Occupancy expense



8,380





7,410





27,523





22,574

General and administrative



11,435





7,750





30,309





23,354

Insurance and claims



29,912





7,419





41,215





18,173

Depreciation and amortization



18,807





13,983





53,140





39,448

Total operating expenses



382,838





351,762





1,086,191





1,009,444

(Loss) income from operations



(7,353)





22,530





49,876





65,886

Interest expense, net



(4,077)





(4,303)





(12,545)





(9,810)

Other non-operating income



163





1,746





1,212





1,688

Loss (income) before income taxes



(11,267)





19,973





38,543





57,764

Provision for income taxes



(2,847)





4,918





9,694





14,606

Net (loss) income

$ (8,420)



$ 15,055



$ 28,849



$ 43,158



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ (0.30)



$ 0.53



$ 1.02



$ 1.52

Diluted

$ (0.30)



$ 0.53



$ 1.02



$ 1.52



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



28,263





28,382





28,342





28,388

Diluted



28,264





28,392





28,343





28,396



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.315



$ 0.315



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)







September 28, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,485



$ 5,727

Marketable securities



9,139





9,333

Accounts receivable - net



212,010





215,991

Other current assets



39,158





44,207

Total current assets



266,792





275,258

Property and equipment - net



317,623





303,234

Other long-term assets - net



350,314





264,655

Total assets

$ 934,729



$ 843,147



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 232,357



$ 169,266

Debt - net



386,557





400,452

Other long-term liabilities



117,900





64,130

Total liabilities



736,814





633,848

Total shareholders' equity



197,915





209,299

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 934,729



$ 843,147



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data







Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 29,



September 28,



September 29,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Truckload Services:































Number of loads



56,510





73,117





179,025





220,961

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel

surcharges

$ 1,000



$ 984



$ 957



$ 963

Average operating revenue per mile, excluding fuel

surcharges

$ 3.34



$ 3.03



$ 3.29



$ 2.85

Average length of haul



299





325





291





339

Average number of tractors



1,470





1,772





1,541





1,813



































Brokerage Services:































Number of loads (a)



61,072





58,147





172,391





157,246

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$ 1,494



$ 1,643



$ 1,499



$ 1,650

Average length of haul (a)



661





613





648





588



































Intermodal Services:































Number of loads



154,600





119,410





484,539





311,907

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel

surcharges

$ 526



$ 490



$ 504



$ 474

Average number of tractors



1,821





1,185





1,790





1,059

Number of depots



14





14





14





14



































Dedicated Services:































Number of loads (b)



138,934





139,116





433,937





415,215



(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and

improve the comparability to our peer companies. (b) Includes shuttle moves.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)







Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 29,



September 28,



September 29,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Value-added Services































Average number of direct employees



3,373





3,664





3,613





3,869

Average number of full-time equivalents



1,435





1,413





1,590





1,385

Number of active programs



54





49





54





49



































Operating Revenues by Segment:































Transportation

$ 254,129



$ 248,529



$ 752,610



$ 688,794

Logistics



120,981





125,385





382,541





385,431

Other



375





378





916





1,105

Total

$ 375,485



$ 374,292



$ 1,136,067



$ 1,075,330



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Transportation

$ (17,224)



$ 11,885



$ 8,601



$ 32,273

Logistics



9,796





10,503





40,955





32,950

Other



75





142





320





663

Total

$ (7,353)



$ 22,530



$ 49,876



$ 65,886



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 29,



September 28,



September 29,





2019



2018



2019



2018





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net (loss) income

$ (8,420)



$ 15,055



$ 28,849



$ 43,158

Provision for income taxes



(2,847)





4,918





9,694





14,606

Interest expense, net



4,077





4,303





12,545





9,810

Depreciation



14,479





12,480





40,655





36,218

Amortization



4,328





1,503





12,485





3,230

EBITDA

$ 11,617



$ 38,259



$ 104,228



$ 107,022



































EBITDA margin (a)



3.1 %



10.2 %



9.2 %



10.0 %

(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

