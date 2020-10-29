Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated third quarter 2020 net income of $13.6 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $365.0 million. This compares to a net loss of $8.4 million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2019 on total operating revenues of $375.5 million. Included in third quarter 2020 results were $0.5 million of pre-tax holding losses, or $0.01 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income.

In the third quarter 2020, Universal reported operating income of $22.1 million compared to an operating loss of $7.4 million in the third quarter one year earlier. Included in the third quarter 2019 reported loss were two non-recurring items: Pre-tax charges of $27.0 million for previously disclosed legal matters, and the estimated reduction of Universal's operating income by $4.0 million resulting from the then-existing labor strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against General Motors. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2020 was 6.0% compared to (2.0%) during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $26.8 million during the third quarter 2020 to $38.5 million, compared to $11.6 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2020 was 10.5% compared to 3.1% during the same period last year.

"The rapid recovery of North American automotive production was a primary driver behind Universal's solid performance in the third quarter 2020," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident this rebound has quite a bit of runway, particularly in the light-truck and SUV markets. The continued strength in this space provides the foundation for our dedicated transportation and value-added service businesses, and we expect to build upon this success by launching several new logistics wins over the next few quarters.

"Our intermodal franchise is also producing solid results. We experienced robust activity during the quarter and are most recently seeing a resurgence of imports on the West coast. Although port congestion and a slower-than-anticipated rate of trucks returning to work has caused some pockets to underperform, we have a substantial opportunity to leverage our resources and capitalize on the recovery we are seeing on the West coast.

"Truckload continues to perform well, albeit on lower volumes. A favorable rate environment and disciplined cost control kept third quarter performance in-line with our margin targets. While beneficial from a rate perspective, tight truckload capacity adversely impacted our company-managed brokerage business in the third quarter. As we continued to work through our book of business, rationalizing both lanes and customers, persistent margin pressure throughout the quarter led to underperformance in this service line.

"I firmly believe that we are well under way on the road to economic recovery. This confidence is further evidenced by the Board's decision to reinstate Universal's regular quarterly dividend. We have faced many obstacles this year, and I am proud of the way this organization has overcome each and every one. I look forward to rounding out a successful 2020, and excited for the year to come."

Operating revenues from truckload services in the third quarter decreased $10.4 million to $52.2 million, compared to $62.6 million for the same period last year. Included in truckload revenues for the recently completed quarter were $3.6 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $6.4 million during the same period last year. The decrease in truckload services reflects a decrease in the number of loads hauled, which was partially offset by an increase in average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended October 3, 2020, Universal moved 46,712 loads compared to 56,510 during the same period last year, while its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased by 6.2%.

Revenues for the third quarter 2020 from brokerage services decreased $3.9 million, or 4.1%, to $90.6 million compared to $94.4 million one year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to a 10.1% decrease in the number of brokerage loads moved, which was partially offset by a 6.4% increase in average operating revenue per load. During the third quarter of 2020, Universal brokered 54,919 loads, compared to 61,072 loads during the same period last year.

Intermodal services revenues increased $1.5 million to $94.5 million in the third quarter 2020, up from $93.0 million during the same period last year. Included in intermodal revenues for the recently completed quarter were $9.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $11.4 million during the same period last year. The increase in intermodal services reflects an increase in the number of loads hauled, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended October 3, 2020, Universal moved 182,803 intermodal loads, compared to 154,600 loads during the same period last year, while its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, fell by 11.0%.

Third quarter 2020 operating revenues from dedicated services increased 20.3% to $39.4 million compared to $32.7 million one year earlier. Dedicated services revenues included $3.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges in the third quarter 2020 compared to $3.6 million during the same period last year. During the third quarter of 2020, Universal moved 160,694 dedicated loads, compared to 138,934 loads during the same period last year. The increase in 2020 was attributable to strong volumes in North American automotive production compared to the third quarter of last year which included a UAW labor strike against General Motors.

Overall, revenues from value-added services decreased during the third quarter 2020 to $88.3 million. This compares to $92.7 million from value-added services one year earlier. Value-added operations supporting heavy-truck production fell $6.8 million in the thirteen weeks ended October 3, 2020 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was partially offset by operations supporting passenger vehicle programs which saw increases due to robust activity throughout the third quarter 2020. Additionally, the prior year was adversely impacted by the UAW labor strike halting vehicle production at several of our value-added operations.

During the third quarter 2020, the transportation segment, which is primarily comprised of truckload, brokerage and intermodal services operations, reported operating income of $10.4 million on total operating revenues of $237.1 million. Both truckload and intermodal services performed well during the period; however, segment results were negatively impacted by continued margin pressures in company-managed brokerage operations. For the thirteen weeks ended October 3, 2020, our company-managed brokerage operations recorded $56.4 million in total operating revenues, and an operating ratio of 104.5%. During the third quarter 2019, operating losses in the transportation segment included $27.0 million in non-recurring litigation charges for a previously disclosed legal matters.

In the logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, the rebound of North American automotive manufacturing led to improved performance during the period. These results were however negatively impacted by operations supporting heavy-truck production, which experienced planned shutdowns during the period, as well as launch costs in support of recent business awards. For the third quarter 2020, income from operations in the logistics segment was $11.6 million on total operating revenues of $127.7 million. This compares to $9.8 million of income from operations in the third quarter 2019, during which the then-existing labor strike by the UAW against General Motors is estimated to have reduced operating income by $4.0 million.

As of October 3, 2020, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $8.7 million, and $6.7 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2020 was $468.3 million and capital expenditures totaled $30.5 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020 and is expected to be paid on January 4, 2021.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019



October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 52,212



$ 62,615



$ 151,633



$ 193,133

Brokerage services



90,568





94,442





239,249





269,680

Intermodal services



94,543





93,022





287,746





278,043

Dedicated services



39,376





32,730





88,986





105,618

Value-added services



88,289





92,676





237,516





289,593

Total operating revenues



364,988





375,485





1,005,130





1,136,067



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



177,207





183,902





486,674





539,584

Direct personnel and related benefits



88,881





91,946





243,862





278,763

Operating supplies and expenses



31,001





30,465





78,658





91,972

Commission expense



6,756





7,991





18,950





23,685

Occupancy expense



8,674





8,380





26,489





27,523

General and administrative



8,586





11,435





24,090





30,309

Insurance and claims



4,926





29,912





14,655





41,215

Depreciation and amortization



16,894





18,807





54,942





53,140

Total operating expenses



342,925





382,838





948,320





1,086,191

Income (loss) from operations



22,063





(7,353)





56,810





49,876

Interest expense, net



(3,505)





(4,077)





(11,151)





(12,545)

Other non-operating income (loss)



(494)





163





(3,289)





1,212

Income before income taxes



18,064





(11,267)





42,370





38,543

Provision for income taxes



4,486





(2,847)





10,461





9,694

Net income (loss)

$ 13,578



$ (8,420)



$ 31,909



$ 28,849



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.50



$ (0.30)



$ 1.18



$ 1.02

Diluted

$ 0.50



$ (0.30)



$ 1.18



$ 1.02



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,919





28,263





27,023





28,342

Diluted



26,922





28,264





27,023





28,343



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ —



$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.315



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





October 3, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,677



$ 7,726

Marketable securities



6,699





9,369

Accounts receivable - net



248,965





210,534

Other current assets



50,840





44,214

Total current assets



315,181





271,843

Property and equipment - net



363,449





339,823

Other long-term assets - net



378,236





376,331

Total assets

$ 1,056,866



$ 987,997



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 212,102



$ 192,099

Debt - net



466,595





457,612

Other long-term liabilities



150,541





133,069

Total liabilities



829,238





782,780

Total shareholders' equity



227,628





205,217

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,056,866



$ 987,997



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019



October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019

Truckload Services:































Number of loads



46,712





56,510





139,844





179,025

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,062



$ 1,000



$ 1,021



$ 957

Average operating revenue per mile, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 3.53



$ 3.34



$ 3.51



$ 3.29

Average length of haul



301





299





294





291

Average number of tractors



1,275





1,470





1,340





1,541



































Brokerage Services:































Number of loads (a)



54,919





61,072





163,768





172,391

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$ 1,590



$ 1,494



$ 1,427



$ 1,499

Average length of haul (a)



627





661





614





648



































Intermodal Services:































Number of loads



182,803





154,600





537,365





484,539

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 468



$ 526



$ 478



$ 504

Average number of tractors



2,012





1,821





2,241





1,790

Number of depots



14





14





14





14



































Dedicated Services:































Number of loads (b)



160,694





138,934





357,912





433,937





(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies. (b) Includes shuttle moves.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019



October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019

Value-added Services































Average number of direct employees



3,380





3,373





3,423





3,613

Average number of full-time equivalents



1,329





1,435





1,182





1,590

Number of active programs



57





54





57





54



































Operating Revenues by Segment:































Transportation

$ 237,065



$ 254,129



$ 677,569



$ 752,610

Logistics



127,666





120,981





326,502





382,541

Other



257





375





1,059





916

Total

$ 364,988



$ 375,485



$ 1,005,130



$ 1,136,067



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Transportation

$ 10,405



$ (17,224)



$ 32,544



$ 8,601

Logistics



11,572





9,796





24,012





40,955

Other



86





75





254





320

Total

$ 22,063



$ (7,353)



$ 56,810



$ 49,876



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019



October 3, 2020



September 28, 2019





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 13,578



$ (8,420)



$ 31,909



$ 28,849

Income tax expense



4,486





(2,847)





10,461





9,694

Interest expense, net



3,505





4,077





11,151





12,545

Depreciation



13,593





14,533





43,521





40,709

Amortization



3,301





4,274





11,421





12,431

EBITDA

$ 38,463



$ 11,617



$ 108,463



$ 104,228



































EBITDA margin (a)



10.5 %



3.1 %



10.8 %



9.2 %



(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

