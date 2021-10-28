Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated third quarter 2021 net income of $10.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $445.6 million. This compares to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2020 on total operating revenues of $365.0 million. Third quarter 2021 operating revenues represent Universal's highest quarterly revenues ever reported. Included in third quarter 2021 operating results were pre-tax charges of $4.0 million for a previously disclosed legal matter and an additional $1.8 million charge for an unrelated legal settlement. Third quarter 2021 operating results also included an additional $7.1 million of losses incurred in connection with a recent contract logistics program launch.

In the third quarter 2021, Universal's operating income decreased $5.3 million to $16.7 million, compared to $22.1 million in the third quarter one year earlier. Third quarter 2021 operating results included a total of $12.9 million in litigation charges and launch losses on a recent program award. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2021 was 3.8%, compared to 6.0% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $5.4 million during the third quarter 2021 to $33.1 million, compared to $38.5 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2021 was 7.4%, compared to 10.5% during the same period last year. The litigation and launch losses recorded in the third quarter 2021 adversely impacted both Universal's operating margin and EBITDA margin by 290 basis points.

"The headwinds Universal faced in the third quarter 2021 proved to be extremely challenging," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "The ongoing chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hampered North American automotive production throughout the quarter which, in turn, adversely impacted our contract logistics businesses. These persistent, industry-wide conditions coupled with larger-than-anticipated launch losses resulted in our contract logistics business significantly underperforming during the period. Our intermodal operations experienced their own set of challenges, as well. Unprecedented congestion at the ports and rails, as well as a shortage of labor and available equipment, led to lower productivity and compressed margins in our intermodal segment.

"Despite these near-term challenges, we do see plenty of opportunity. Our company-managed brokerage has turned a corner and is producing solid results. Transportation rates are at record highs and are expected to remain elevated for the foreseeable future; I also believe there is a considerable amount of pent up demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, and when production normalizes, such a development should provide for a favorable back-drop over the longer term. We are also cautiously optimistic by the recent efforts made by some of the nation's largest retailers and West Coast port operators to increase the fluidity in the supply chain. While I don't anticipate all of the macro issues subsiding in the fourth quarter, I do remain committed to controlling what we can. We will remain laser-focused on managing our costs, delivering outstanding service to our customers, and providing a best-in-class workplace for Universal's over 12,000 dedicated associates and contractors."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $156.9 million, 22.9% increase

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.0 million, 3.8% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 22.9% to $156.9 million, compared to $127.7 million for the same period last year. At the end of the third quarter 2021, we managed 61 value-added programs, compared to 57 such programs at the end of the third quarter 2020. On a year-over-year basis, dedicated transportation load volumes were down 14.7% as our automotive and class 8 truck customers experienced production challenges during the period. Income from operations in the contract logistics segment for the third quarter 2021 decreased $5.6 million to $6.0 million, compared to $11.6 million during the same period last year. Included in the contract logistics segment were $7.1 million of losses incurred in connection with a previously announced program launch that continued during the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the third quarter 2021 was 3.8%, compared to 9.1% during the same period last year. Recent program awards were the primary drivers for increased revenue; however, lost production due to chip shortages, labor constraints, and an unfavorable operating environment led to compressed margins during the third quarter 2021. The launch losses recorded in the third quarter 2021 adversely impacted contract logistics' operating margin by 460 basis points.

Intermodal

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $121.0 million, 28.0% increase

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $1.9 million, 1.6% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment increased $26.5 million to $121.0 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $94.5 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $13.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $9.4 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage which totaled $23.3 million during the third quarter 2021, compared to $9.9 million one year earlier. The average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, in our intermodal segment increased 20.9%; however, load volumes decreased 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Third quarter 2021 income from operations in the intermodal segment decreased $6.9 million to $1.9 million, compared to $8.8 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment results included litigation related charges totaling $5.8 million in the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the third quarter 2021 was 1.6%, compared to 9.4% during the same period last year. The litigation charges recorded in the third quarter 2021 adversely impacted intermodal's operating margin by 480 basis points.

Trucking

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $ 107.2 million, 29.2 % increase

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $6.8 million, 6.4% operating margin

In the trucking segment, which includes agent-based and company-managed trucking operations, third quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 29.2% to $107.2 million, compared to $82.9 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2021 trucking segment operating revenues included $43.0 million of brokerage services, compared to $31.0 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $6.5 million in separately identified fuel surcharges during the third quarter 2021, compared to $3.6 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, trucking segment load volumes increased 12.4% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased an additional 13.6% during the same period. Income from operations in the trucking segment in the third quarter 2021 increased 43.1% to $6.8 million compared to $4.8 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the third quarter 2021 was 6.4% compared to 5.8% during the same period last year.

Company-managed Brokerage

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $59.2 million, 0.6% decrease

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $1.8 million, 3.0% operating margin

Third quarter 2021 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased slightly to $59.2 million, compared to $59.6 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 18.9%; however, load volumes decreased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Third quarter 2021 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $1.8 million, which compares to an operating loss of $3.2 million one year earlier. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the company-managed brokerage segment for the third quarter 2021 was 3.0% compared to (5.4%) during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2021 and is expected to be paid on January 4, 2022.

Other Matters

As of October 2, 2021, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $13.0 million, and $7.8 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2021 was $444.8 million and capital expenditures totaled $9.3 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 2,



October 3,



October 2,



October 3,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 65,458



$ 52,212



$ 184,040



$ 151,633

Brokerage services



102,229





90,568





301,680





239,249

Intermodal services



121,018





94,543





331,336





287,746

Dedicated services



51,742





39,376





150,099





88,986

Value-added services



105,147





88,289





316,453





237,516

Total operating revenues



445,594





364,988





1,283,608





1,005,130



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



212,910





177,207





600,273





486,674

Direct personnel and related benefits



118,371





88,881





336,923





243,862

Operating supplies and expenses



43,811





31,001





113,616





78,658

Commission expense



9,086





6,756





24,980





18,950

Occupancy expense



9,336





8,674





26,905





26,489

General and administrative



10,998





8,586





29,866





24,090

Insurance and claims



7,912





4,926





19,982





14,655

Depreciation and amortization



16,456





16,894





51,880





54,942

Total operating expenses



428,880





342,925





1,204,425





948,320

Income from operations



16,714





22,063





79,183





56,810

Interest expense, net



(3,000)





(3,505)





(9,089)





(11,151)

Other non-operating income (loss)



(112)





(494)





6,973





(3,289)

Income before income taxes



13,602





18,064





77,067





42,370

Provision for income taxes



3,329





4,486





19,534





10,461

Net income

$ 10,273



$ 13,578



$ 57,533



$ 31,909



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.38



$ 0.50



$ 2.14



$ 1.18

Diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.50



$ 2.14



$ 1.18



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,919





26,919





26,918





27,023

Diluted



26,928





26,922





26,932





27,023



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ -



$ 0.315



$ 0.105



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









October 2, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,010



$ 8,763

Marketable securities



7,805





6,534

Accounts receivable - net



326,303





259,154

Other current assets



49,020





47,073

Total current assets



396,138





321,524

Property and equipment - net



345,519





364,795

Other long-term assets - net



379,350





376,730

Total assets

$ 1,121,007



$ 1,063,049



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 225,812



$ 213,094

Debt - net



443,590





460,120

Other long-term liabilities



163,786





150,262

Total liabilities



833,188





823,476

Total shareholders' equity



287,819





239,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,121,007



$ 1,063,049



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 2,



October 3,



October 2,



October 3,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Contract Logistics Segment:































Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)



137,127





160,694





449,621





357,912

Average number of value-added direct

employees



4,767





3,380





4,377





3,423

Average number of value-added full-time

equivalents



1,277





1,329





1,490





1,182

Number of active value-added programs



61





57





61





57



































Intermodal Segment:































Number of loads



159,428





182,803





508,352





537,365

Average operating revenue per load,

excluding fuel surcharges

$ 537



$ 444



$ 500



$ 464

Average number of tractors



2,018





2,012





2,008





2,241

Number of depots



12





14





12





14



































Trucking Segment:































Number of loads



72,549





64,552





220,938





191,990

Average operating revenue per load,

excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,417



$ 1,247



$ 1,319



$ 1,212

Average number of tractors



1,349





1,275





1,334





1,340

Average length of haul



376





419





372





403



































Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:































Number of loads (b)



30,619





37,079





94,510





111,622

Average operating revenue per load (b)

$ 1,808



$ 1,521



$ 1,807



$ 1,284

Average length of haul (b)



537





578





558





575







(a) Includes shuttle moves. (b) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 2,



October 3,



October 2,



October 3,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating Revenues by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 156,889



$ 127,665



$ 466,552



$ 326,502

Intermodal



121,018





94,543





331,336





287,746

Trucking



107,161





82,949





301,838





237,522

Company-managed brokerage



59,221





59,573





180,758





152,301

Other



1,305





258





3,124





1,059

Total

$ 445,594



$ 364,988



$ 1,283,608



$ 1,005,130



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 5,976



$ 11,572



$ 38,742



$ 24,012

Intermodal



1,935





8,844





16,580





22,583

Trucking



6,830





4,774





18,503





12,868

Company-managed brokerage



1,770





(3,213)





4,656





(2,908)

Other



203





86





702





255

Total

$ 16,714



$ 22,063



$ 79,183



$ 56,810



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 2,



October 3,



October 2,



October 3,





2021



2020



2021



2020





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 10,273



$ 13,578



$ 57,533



$ 31,909

Income tax expense



3,329





4,486





19,534





10,461

Interest expense, net



3,000





3,505





9,089





11,151

Depreciation



12,968





13,593





41,402





43,521

Amortization



3,488





3,301





10,478





11,421

EBITDA

$ 33,058



$ 38,463



$ 138,036



$ 108,463



































EBITDA margin (a)



7.4 %



10.5 %



10.8 %



10.8 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

