Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Revenues: $426.8 million , 1.3% increase

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $42.6 million , 16.0% increase

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share: $1.01 per share, 14.7% increase

Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated third quarter 2024 net income of $26.5 million, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $426.8 million. This compares to net income of $23.0 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2023 on total operating revenues of $421.3 million.

In the third quarter 2024, Universal's operating income increased $5.8 million to $42.6 million, compared to $36.8 million in the third quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2024 was 10.0%, compared to 8.7% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $16.2 million during the third quarter 2024 to $72.9 million, compared to $56.7 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2024 was 17.1%, compared to 13.5% during the same period last year. In August 2024, Universal ceased operations of its company-managed brokerage business. During the third quarter of 2024, this business unit reported pre-tax losses of approximately $8.6 million, including $2.8 million of non-cash impairment charges. These losses adversely impacted the Company's operating margin by 200 bps and net income by $6.4 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share. Excluding the impact of these charges, the Company's adjusted earnings during the third quarter of 2024 were $1.25 per basic and diluted share. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded total impairment charges of $3.7 million.

"Universal's diverse service offerings continue to be a strategic advantage, consistently driving stand-out results in our space," commented Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics segment once again delivered outstanding results and remains the key to our success. I am also excited to have recently acquired Parsec, a market-leading provider of rail terminal management services, which allows our contract logistics segment to penetrate new verticals and grow our core logistics service offerings. Our trucking segment also performed well during the quarter and continues to show strong demand for our specialized, heavy-haul solution. While I am pleased with Universal's overall performance, the third quarter wasn't without its challenges. We continue to navigate a deeply depressed freight environment, and we also made the difficult but necessary decision to close our company-managed brokerage operation. We remain committed to making sound business decisions and executing on our strategy to ensure Universal's continued, long-term success."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Revenues: $245.2 million , 17.8% increase

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $45.6 million , 18.6% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2024 operating revenues increased 17.8% to $245.2 million, compared to $208.1 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2024 revenues included $36.8 million attributable to our specialty development project in Stanton, TN. At the end of the third quarter 2024, we managed 70 value-added programs compared to 73 at the end of the third quarter 2023. Included this segment's revenues were $7.0 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $9.1 million during the same period last year. Third quarter 2024 income from operations increased $10.5 million to $45.6 million, compared to $35.1 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the third quarter 2024 was 18.6%, compared to 16.9% during the same period last year.

Intermodal

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Revenues: $77.6 million , 11.8% decrease

Third Quarter 2024 Operating (Loss): $(1.1) million , (1.5)% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 11.8% to $77.6 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to $88.0 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $10.0 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $12.7 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $8.9 million during the third quarter 2024, compared to $9.9 million one year earlier. Load volumes declined 13.2%, while the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter 2023, the intermodal segment experienced an operating loss of $(1.1) million compared to an operating loss of $(4.5) million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the third quarter 2023 was (1.5)%, compared to (5.1)% one year earlier.

Trucking

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Revenues: $87.0 million , 10.3% decrease

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $7.1 million , 8.2% operating margin

In the trucking segment, third quarter 2024 operating revenues decreased 10.3% to $87.0 million, compared to $97.1 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2024 revenues in this segment included $24.3 million of brokerage services, compared to $28.8 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $4.8 million in separately identified fuel surcharges during the third quarter 2024, compared to $6.3 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 16.1%; however, the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 9.3%, driven by our specialty, heavy-haul wind business. Income from operations in the third quarter 2024 increased $0.5 million to $7.1 million compared to $6.6 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the third quarter 2024 was 8.2% compared to 6.8% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024 and is expected to be paid on January 2, 2025.

Other Matters

As of September 28, 2024, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $11.8 million, and $11.7 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2024 was $561.2 million, and capital expenditures totaled $65.1 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023



September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023

Operating revenues:























Truckload services

$ 63,641



$ 69,598



$ 172,547



$ 167,858

Brokerage services



42,440





56,894





155,714





185,892

Intermodal services



75,558





86,630





230,342





289,241

Dedicated services



87,357





86,701





266,389





258,003

Value-added services



157,837





121,428





555,912





370,225

Total operating revenues



426,833





421,251





1,380,904





1,271,219



























Operating expenses:























Purchased transportation and equipment rent



120,700





147,470





382,628





443,434

Direct personnel and related benefits



132,081





134,866





408,381





412,004

Operating supplies and expenses



60,532





43,060





216,914





130,351

Commission expense



6,985





8,334





22,485





24,149

Occupancy expense



11,179





10,913





32,189





33,106

General and administrative



13,037





13,633





41,242





38,967

Insurance and claims



5,681





6,828





20,722





20,795

Depreciation and amortization



30,284





19,386





87,795





57,061

Impairment expense



3,720





—





3,720





—

Total operating expenses



384,199





384,490





1,216,076





1,159,867

Income from operations



42,634





36,761





164,828





111,352

Interest expense, net



(7,416)





(6,495)





(20,378)





(16,590)

Other non-operating income



4





588





2,007





885

Income before income taxes



35,222





30,854





146,457





95,647

Provision for income taxes



8,682





7,807





36,726





24,159

Net income

$ 26,540



$ 23,047



$ 109,731



$ 71,488



























Earnings per common share:























Basic

$ 1.01



$ 0.88



$ 4.17



$ 2.72

Diluted

$ 1.01



$ 0.88



$ 4.17



$ 2.72



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



26,318





26,286





26,314





26,284

Diluted



26,353





26,310





26,345





26,311



























Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.315



$ 0.315



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 28,

2024



December 31,

2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,834



$ 12,511

Marketable securities



11,689





10,772

Accounts receivable - net



300,150





287,947

Other current assets



82,073





54,243

Total current assets



405,746





365,473

Property and equipment - net



697,939





561,088

Other long-term assets - net



451,209





326,962

Total assets

$ 1,554,894



$ 1,253,523















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 211,614



$ 189,727

Debt - net



557,450





381,924

Other long-term liabilities



154,848





149,674

Total liabilities



923,912





721,325

Total shareholders' equity



630,982





532,198

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,554,894



$ 1,253,523



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023



September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023

Contract Logistics Segment:























Average number of value-added direct employees



5,189





5,439





5,300





5,501

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



76





300





118





631

Number of active value-added programs



70





73





70





73



























Intermodal Segment:























Number of loads (a)



103,970





119,792





317,333





355,016

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)

$ 557



$ 547



$ 559



$ 567

Average number of tractors



1,596





2,027





1,629





2,102

Number of depots



8





9





8





9



























Trucking Segment:























Number of loads



36,909





43,996





119,220





134,568

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 2,222



$ 2,033



$ 1,936



$ 1,759

Average number of tractors



755





879





790





893

Average length of haul



395





382





373





388



(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our intermodal segment and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023



September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023

Operating Revenues by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 245,194



$ 208,129



$ 822,301



$ 628,228

Intermodal



77,632





87,974





235,649





295,736

Trucking



87,047





97,085





248,142





258,043

Other



16,960





28,063





74,812





89,212

Total

$ 426,833



$ 421,251



$ 1,380,904



$ 1,271,219



























Income from Operations by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 45,623



$ 35,103



$ 179,990



$ 95,673

Intermodal



(1,127)





(4,470)





(18,058)





2,568

Trucking



7,122





6,558





15,175





14,770

Other



(8,984)





(430)





(12,279)





(1,659)

Total

$ 42,634



$ 36,761



$ 164,828



$ 111,352



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023



September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA























Net income

$ 26,540



$ 23,047



$ 109,731



$ 71,488

Income tax expense



8,682





7,807





36,726





24,159

Interest expense, net



7,416





6,495





20,378





16,590

Depreciation



25,536





16,208





73,490





47,521

Amortization



4,748





3,178





14,305





9,540

EBITDA

$ 72,922



$ 56,735



$ 254,630



$ 169,298



























EBITDA margin (a)



17.1 %



13.5 %



18.4 %



13.3 %

(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.



We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

