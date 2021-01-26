Universal Men's Clinic (UMC) Announces New Brand and Company Name Change to Revibe Men's Health

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective earlier this month, Universal Men's Clinic, a men's health and wellness center with locations across the US, has become Revibe Men's Health. After a decade in the industry, the company has changed its name to better reflect its commitment to helping men perform their best. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and new treatments and services are in development.

Revibe Men's Health offers a concierge model of treatment, personalized and precision medication, breakthrough technology, and a commitment to patient care. Additionally, the company is expanding services to better meet the unique health needs of men and looks forward to announcing several new initiatives through this year. With a comprehensive range of services and robust product roadmap, the name Universal Men's Clinic no longer reflected the scope of experience and expertise that Revibe's medical professionals provide.

Patricia Scheller, CEO of Revibe Men's Health Business Management, commented, "As our patients' needs evolve, we have grown and tailored our service offerings. Our goal has always been to help our patients perform in all areas of their lives and our commitment to men's sexual health over the past decade is the foundation for our expansion into broader areas within men's health and wellness. I'm excited for the brand to continue to grow and help men realize their health potential."

Revibe's clinics throughout the US are available to provide affordable and effective treatment to help men perform their best. In the coming months, the company plans on expanding their service offerings to meet the various health needs of their patients.

Revibe Men's Health promises every patient a tailored treatment plan based upon individualized assessment, focused therapies and close monitoring to maximize effectiveness and minimize side effects. Currently, Revibe Men's Health provides custom medications, tailored treatments and its proprietary Renaissance Wave™ Therapy for men suffering with erectile dysfunction, low-T and TRT, and premature ejaculation.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.

