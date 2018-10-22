Universal Music Enterprises & Marvel Comics Collaborate For New Album Series Of Hip-Hop Variant Covers For Collector's Edition Vinyl Reissues

Marvel Comics originally debuted these album art-inspired images as comic book variants for many of their top comic titles in 2015, reinterpreted by a number of fan-favorite comic book artists. Now Marvel's highly successful variant comic book cover series will be combined with UMe's vast catalog that includes the most revered and influential albums in hip-hop history.

In making this announcement, Bruce Resnikoff, President/CEO, UMe, said, "Marvel comics have always occupied a special place in the hearts of hip-hop fans – both media continue to serve as source of expression, escapism and inspiration for generations of super fans around the world."

Andre Torres, Vice-President, Urban Catalog and Head of Urban Legends, adds: "There is an undeniable heroism that consistently runs through the veins of both art forms and I'm excited to help weave these iconic narratives together in a way that celebrates their art and introduces new fans to their genius."

Daniel Fink, Executive Director, Business Development at Marvel, said, "Marvel's hip-hop variant covers celebrated the music industry in a whole new way, combining the creativity of original album art and the Marvel Universe to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art. We're excited to collaborate with UMe to bring these variants back for fans of these iconic albums."

Each album release will boast a pair of collectible options, the first one being a double color vinyl Variant Cover Collector's Edition that replaces the album's original image with Marvel's variant hip-hop cover art.

Second, a Deluxe Variant Cover Collector's Edition will sport the featured album itself housed in a gatefold LP with the variant cover printed directly on the front. The deluxe collector's edition will include double color vinyl, along with a copy of the limited-edition corresponding Marvel comic book that ties in with the artwork. The deluxe version will also include a 3D lenticular print of Marvel's variant cover artwork. Each initial Collector's Edition will be capped at 3,000 units.

UMe plans to release hip-hop variant albums each quarter, distributing them to traditional record stores and retail channels, as well as directly to consumers. The initial limited-edition runs will be capped at 5,000 units each.

Preorder the first three titles:

50 Cent Get Rich Or Die Tryin': https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/Marvel50CentGetRichorDieTryin

LL Cool J Mama Said Knock You Out: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/MarvelLLCoolJMamaSaidKnockYouOut

GZA Liquid Swords: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/MarvelGZALiquidSwords

Released in 2003 by Shady/Aftermath/Interscope, 50 Cent's debut, Get Rich Or Die Tryin', was the year's bestselling album worldwide. It stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with more than 872,000 copies sold during its first week of release. Featuring the acclaimed No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles "In da Club" and "21 Questions," and the Top 5 "P.I.M.P.," the album is six-times platinum-certified by the RIAA. The exclusive hip-hop variant cover inspired by this album was originally drawn and colored by Brian Stelfreeze for Invincible Iron Man #1 in 2015.

LL Cool J's fourth studio album, Mama Said Knock You Out, drew praise from critics worldwide, lauding the album's hard-hitting, soulful jams. Released in 1990 by Def Jam, the multi-platinum album's chart-topping and GRAMMY®-winning title track is an iconic hip-hop staple. The exclusive hip-hop variant cover inspired by this album was originally drawn and colored by Tim Bradstreet for Punisher #1 in 2016.

Released in 1995 by Geffen, GZA's second solo studio album, Liquid Swords, peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The platinum-certified album is critically acclaimed, recognized as one of the best hip-hop albums of all time and as a particularly strong solo release by a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. The exclusive hip-hop variant cover inspired by this album was originally drawn by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz and colored by Chris Sotomayor for Contest of Champions #1 in 2015.

About Urban Legends/Universal Music Enterprises (UMe)

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in concert with all the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies, and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

Urban Legends is a multi-platform website that honors the past 30 years of Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop, with commentary by noted music writers and the artists themselves.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

Visit: http://www.urbanlegends.com/

https://www.facebook.com/UrbanLegends/

https://www.instagram.com/urbanxlegends/

https://twitter.com/urbanxlegends

About Marvel Comics

Marvel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com.

SOURCE Urban Legends/UMe and Marvel Comics

Related Links

http://www.urbanlegends.com

