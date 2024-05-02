LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group, the world-leader in music-based entertainment and TikTok today announce a new multi-dimensional licensing agreement that will deliver significant industry-leading benefits for UMG's global family of artists, songwriters and labels and will return their music to TikTok's billion-plus global community.

The joint agreement marks a new era of strategic collaboration between the two organizations, built on a shared commitment to help UMG's artists and songwriters achieve their creative and commercial potential. By harnessing TikTok's best-in-class technology, marketing and promotional capabilities, UMG and TikTok will deliver improved remuneration for UMG's songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities for their recordings and songs and industry-leading protections with respect to generative AI.

Universal Music Group and TikTok Announce New Licensing Agreement Post this

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group, said: "This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community. We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization."

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, said: "Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group. We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG's amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community."

Fans on TikTok can look forward to the return of UMG's recorded music and publishing catalogs and once again enjoy creating videos using music from some of the world's biggest artists and songwriters as well as exciting emerging talent.

As part of the agreement, both organizations will work together to realize new monetization opportunities utilizing TikTok's growing e-commerce capabilities and will work together on campaigns supporting UMG's artists across genres and territories globally.

TikTok will continue to invest significant resources into building artist-centric tools that will help UMG artists realize their potential on the growing platform. Tools including "Add to Music App", enhanced data and analytics, and integrated ticketing capabilities will benefit artists, both financially and in building their global fanbases using TikTok's scale and engaged community, while strengthening online safety protections for artists and their fans.

In addition, TikTok and UMG will work together to ensure AI development across the music industry will protect human artistry and the economics that flow to those artists and songwriters. TikTok is also committed to working with UMG to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform, as well as tools to improve artist and songwriter attribution.

Ole Obermann, TikTok's Global Head of Music Business Development, said: "We are delighted to welcome UMG and UMPG back to TikTok. We look forward to working together to forge a path that creates deeper connections between artists, creators, and fans. In particular, we will work together to make sure that AI tools are developed responsibly to enable a new era of musical creativity and fan engagement while protecting human creativity".

Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer and EVP, Universal Music Group said: "Developing transformational partnerships with important innovators is critical to UMG's commitment to promoting an environment in which artists and songwriters prosper. We're gratified to renew our relationship with TikTok predicated on significant advancements in commercial and marketing opportunities as well as protections provided to our industry-leading roster on their platform. With the constantly evolving ways that social interaction, fan engagement, music discovery and artistic ingenuity converge on TikTok, we see great potential in our collaboration going forward."

UMG and TikTok are now working expeditiously to return music by artists represented by Universal Music Group and songwriters represented by Universal Music Publishing Group to TikTok in due course.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com .

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

www.tiktok.com

SOURCE Universal Music Group