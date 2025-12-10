UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW UMUSIC SHOPS IN NEW YORK AND LONDON

New openings further expand the brand's global retail footprint, creating spaces that bring fans closer to the artists and culture they love

Additional UMusic Shop imagery HERE

Exclusive UMG x Awake NY capsule imagery HERE

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, in partnership with UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, its entertainment driven hospitality venture, today announced the opening of two new UMusic Shop locations in New York and London, dedicated to reimagining the fan experience.

UMusic Shop NY

Each UMusic Shop offers exclusive custom collections and pieces inspired by UMG's iconic artists, songwriters and legendary labels, providing fans with new dedicated locations to meet, share and enjoy exclusive experiences that bring them closer than ever before to the artists they love.

UMusic Shop NY opens today, Wednesday, December 10, at 2 Penn Plaza, becoming UMG's first permanent brick-and-mortar superfan retail experience in North America that offers a new cultural hub for music and style in the heart of Manhattan.

The store opens with a special Holiday transformation, complete with festive windows and a curated selection of vinyl, merchandise, and accessories from UMG's artist roster including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Elton John, Rolling Stones, Post Malone, Beastie Boys, NAS, KISS, and many more. To celebrate the opening, UMusic Shop NY has also partnered with New York's own Awake NY on an exclusive capsule collection: the UMG x Awake NY "Music Is Universal" drop, available only at the shop. This week, UMusic Shop NY will also transform with the premiere of two fan-driven pop-ups honoring the songs of Neil Diamond and celebrating the upcoming release of Song Sung Blue in cinemas later this month (December 11) and Republic Records artist Conan Gray (December 12).

Opening Tuesday, December 16, UMusic Shop Camden will bring the UMusic retail experience to one of London's most iconic cultural districts. Located in the heart of Camden Market, the space will serve as a creative hub where music, fashion, and design collide. Designed to capture Camden's rebellious spirit and deep musical roots, the shop will feature exclusive artist collections, immersive installations, and live performances, along with a Vinyl Lounge, DJ booth, and recording studio-inspired Sound Room that allows fans to experience music like never before.

In making the announcement, Susan Mazo, EVP & Chief Impact Officer at Universal Music Group said, "The launch of these two stores in New York and London further expands on our longstanding commitment to enhancing the ability of UMG's iconic roster of artists, labels, songwriters, and brands to connect with their fans through exclusive experiences, merchandise, and bespoke collections. Both cities and locations have rich and deep connections with music culture, and we are excited to introduce these new hubs for fans to meet, share, and connect with the music, artists, and songs they are most passionate about."

These new locations build on earlier launches in Madrid and in the heart of Tokyo's vibrant Harajuku district. Each UMusic Shop destination brings fans closer to the artists they love and, together, they help cultivate an expanding global fan community.

For more information on UMusic Shops please contact:

Michael Kutach [email protected]

James Murtagh-Hopkins [email protected]

About UMusic Shop

UMusic Shop is part of a global venture between Universal Music Group and UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, created to bring the spirit of UMG's iconic artists and labels into retail and everyday life. Each shop seamlessly blends music, creativity, and design to deliver experiences that extend far beyond traditional retail, from exclusive collaborations, artist-driven collections, to pop-up activations and curated cultural programming.

Rooted in its local community, UMusic Shop transforms physical spaces into creative meeting points where fans, artists, and brands connect through the universal language of music.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group exists to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

SOURCE Universal Music Group