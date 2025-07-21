Universal Music Group Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed U.S. Public Offering

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) ("UMG" or the "Company") announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering in the United States of the Company's ordinary shares held by certain shareholders. UMG will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process as well as market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group N.V., we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across nearly every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

