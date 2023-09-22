Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Resignation of Anna Jones from its Board of Directors

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that Non-Executive Director Anna Jones has decided to retire from the Board with effect from September 30, 2023 to focus on new professional commitments. The Board is very grateful for Ms. Jones' contributions to the Company.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

